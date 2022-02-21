FTSE 100 rises as Ukraine optimism lifts risk appetite

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Feb 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark FTSE 100 tracked global
markets higher on Monday, as hopes of a de-escalation in
Russia-Ukraine tensions bolstered appetite for risky assets.
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% in morning trade.
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on
Monday President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin
had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.
"It's cautious optimism at best and fragile but it does
offer some hope that diplomacy is going to be sought," said
Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda.
"This will also bring a lot of unpredictability, and as we
saw last week, it doesn't take much for sentiment to turn
again."
Banking stocks, among the star performers so
far this year, added 1.6%.
Heavyweight banks like HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group
, and Barclays are expected to report their
earnings later this week, days after NatWest posted a
hefty profit but warned of rising prices.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index reversed its
early gains to fall 0.1%, with Playtech plc leading
losses with its 3.3% drop.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected
to set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions, lifting
travel and leisure stocks up 0.5%.
Aiding markets further, activity in Britain's private sector
picked up at the fastest pace since June 2021 this month, as
spending on travel, leisure and entertainment rose after an
Omicron wave of cases eased, a survey showed.
Among individual stocks, John Menzies rose 0.5%
after saying Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) has
sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services
company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).
Drugmaker AstraZeneca climbed 1.3% after saying its
cancer drug helped patients with a type of advanced breast
cancer live longer.
In the United States, markets are closed on Monday for
Presidents Day.
