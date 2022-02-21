Log in
FTSE 100 rises as Ukraine optimism lifts risk appetite

02/21/2022 | 04:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange is seen during the morning rush hour in the City of London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* John Menzies rises on sweetened takeover proposal

* Biden, Putin agreed to a Ukraine summit, says French leader

* UK's Johnson set to scrap COVID-19 restrictions

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark FTSE 100 tracked global markets higher on Monday, as hopes of a de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions bolstered appetite for risky assets.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% in morning trade.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

"It's cautious optimism at best and fragile but it does offer some hope that diplomacy is going to be sought," said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda.

"This will also bring a lot of unpredictability, and as we saw last week, it doesn't take much for sentiment to turn again."

Banking stocks, among the star performers so far this year, added 1.6%.

Heavyweight banks like HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group , and Barclays are expected to report their earnings later this week, days after NatWest posted a hefty profit but warned of rising prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index reversed its early gains to fall 0.1%, with Playtech plc leading losses with its 3.3% drop.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions, lifting travel and leisure stocks up 0.5%.

Aiding markets further, activity in Britain's private sector picked up at the fastest pace since June 2021 this month, as spending on travel, leisure and entertainment rose after an Omicron wave of cases eased, a survey showed.

Among individual stocks, John Menzies rose 0.5% after saying Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).

Drugmaker AstraZeneca climbed 1.3% after saying its cancer drug helped patients with a type of advanced breast cancer live longer.

In the United States, markets are closed on Monday for Presidents Day. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.41% 8924 Delayed Quote.1.42%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.48% 194.02 Delayed Quote.2.22%
FTSE 100 0.35% 7541.4 Delayed Quote.1.75%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.12% 21338.11 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.62% 553.3 Delayed Quote.21.34%
JOHN MENZIES PLC 0.69% 587 Delayed Quote.88.06%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.85% 51.65 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 2.13% 239.5 Delayed Quote.3.90%
PLAYTECH PLC -4.62% 640 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
PLC S.P.A. 0.99% 2.05 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -1.62% 59 Delayed Quote.6.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 10 730 M 14 579 M 14 579 M
Net income 2021 2 704 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 26 360 M 35 819 M 35 819 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float -
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 234,50 GBX
Average target price 291,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC3.90%35 819
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406