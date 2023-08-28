By Emese Bartha
Germany has hired banks as joint lead managers for the syndicated reopening of the 1.80% August 2053 Bund, with the transaction to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said in a deal announcement on Monday.
The size of the issuance has been preset at 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion), the same bank said.
The banks hired as joint lead managers are Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura.
Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-28-23 0808ET