By Emese Bartha

Germany has hired banks as joint lead managers for the syndicated reopening of the 1.80% August 2053 Bund, with the transaction to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said in a deal announcement on Monday.

The size of the issuance has been preset at 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion), the same bank said.

The banks hired as joint lead managers are Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura.

