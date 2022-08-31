Germany Raises EUR5 Billion in New October 2027 Green Bobl -- Update

By Emese Bartha

Germany sold 5 billion euros ($5.01 billion) in a new, October 2027-dated green federal note, or Bobl, in a syndicated transaction Wednesday, one of the lead managers said.

The final issue size, which includes a EUR250 million retention, is lower than the EUR6 billion initially envisaged for the issue. Orderbooks closed above EUR14 billion, including EUR1.9 billion joint lead manager demand, the same bookrunner said.

The spread on the green bond was set at -1.25 basis points versus the twin, the 1.30% October 2027 conventional Bobl, the lead manager said. This spread represents the green premium, or "greenium." The bond was priced at 99.675, at a yield of 1.3654%, the same bank said.

Germany issues green bonds in twin bond structure, with the green and conventional bonds having the same coupon and maturity date.

The banks hired for the deal were BofA Securities, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank and NatWest Markets.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 0831ET