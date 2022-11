NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh-headquartered bank - Completes pricing of USD1.50 billion 7.472% senior callable fixed-to-fixed reset rate notes due 2026. Says proceeds of USD1.50 billion, before expenses and underwriting discounts, to be used to fund general banking business. Offer scheduled to close next Thursday.

Current stock price: 238.60 pence, up 2.9% on Friday

12-month change: up 4.4%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

