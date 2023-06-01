Irish state, Britain's NatWest to sell 6% stake in Permanent TSB

Each shareholder is offering a 3% stake in the group. The finance ministry will continue to hold about 59.4% of PTSB after the share sale, while NatWest will retain 13.6%.

PTSB, the smallest of the three domestically owned banks that survived Ireland's financial crash a decade ago, was effectively nationalised in 2011.

The deal is the first time the Irish government has sold any shares in the bank since it cut its 99.2% shareholding to 75% in a share offer in 2015.

NatWest took a near 17% share in the bank as part of PTSB's recent acquisition of around 7.6 billion euros of loans and assets from NatWest's Irish unit Ulster Bank, which is exiting the Irish market. That further diluted the Irish government's holding to 62%.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London and Conor Humpries and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)