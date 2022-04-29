NatWest : 2021 GSB Indicators

Q3 2021

Interim Management Statement

NatWest Group plc

Q3 2021 Interim Management Statement

Alison Rose, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Throughout Q3 2021, NatWest continued to deliver a strong operating performance; growing in key areas and accelerating our digital transformation to improve customer experience and make our business more efficient. Our robust capital position means that we have been able to buy back £402 million of our shares to date(1) whilst also investing for growth as we support our customers and drive sustainable returns to our shareholders.

Although we are seeing challenges in the economy and for our customers - especially around supply chains and the cost of living - a number of key indicators remain positive; growth is good, unemployment is low and there are limited signs of default across our book. We have a vital role to play in helping the 19 million people, families and businesses we serve in communities throughout the UK to thrive. Because when they thrive, so do we.

NatWest Group has made addressing the climate challenge and supporting our customers through the transition a key strategic priority. We recently announced a new target to deliver an additional £100 billion of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing between 1 July 2021 and the end of 2025, having exceeded our initial two-year target of £20 billion in less than 18 months."

Financial performance in a challenging environment

● Q3 2021 operating profit before tax of £1,074 million, attributable profit of £674 million and a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 8.5%.

● Income across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding notable items, increased by £103 million, or 4.4%, compared with Q3 2020 principally reflecting balance sheet growth. NatWest Markets (NWM) income, excluding asset disposals/strategic risk reduction and OCA, decreased by £175 million, or 62.5%, compared with Q3 2020 reflecting continued weakness in Fixed Income which was impacted by subdued levels of customer activity and ongoing reshaping of the business.

● Bank net interest margin (NIM) excluding Liquid Asset Buffer (LAB) decreased by 6 basis points to 2.34% compared with Q2 2021 principally reflecting the Q2 2021 tax variable lease repricing in Commercial Banking. Bank NIM of 1.54% decreased by 7 basis points.

● Other expenses, excluding operating lease depreciation (OLD) and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs, were £198 million, or 4.3% lower for the year to date.

● A net impairment release of £242 million in Q3 2021 mainly reflects releases in non-default portfolios, principally in Commercial Banking.

Robust balance sheet with strong capital and liquidity levels

● CET1 ratio of 18.7% was 50 basis points higher than Q2 2021 largely reflecting the attributable profit and reduction in RWAs partially offset by the foreseeable dividend accrual.

● The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 166%, representing £78.6 billion headroom above 100% minimum requirement, increased by 2 percentage points compared with Q2 2021, reflecting continued growth in customer deposits.

● Net lending decreased by £1.7 billion to £361.0 billion during Q3 2021. Across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, net lending excluding UK Government support schemes increased by £2.9 billion, including £2.5 billion related to mortgage growth, with year to date annualised growth of 3.1%.

● Customer deposits increased by £9.1 billion compared with Q2 2021 to £476.3 billion. Across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses customer deposits increased by £8.5 billion, or 2.0%, largely due to customers continuing to build and retain liquidity and higher short term placements in RBS International (RBSI).

● RWAs decreased by £3.2 billion to £159.8 billion during Q3 2021 mainly reflecting business movements in Commercial Banking and unwinding of the Q2 2021 increase in NWM following regulatory approval to update the VaR model to remove the impact of GBP LIBOR cessation.

Outlook(2)

We retain the outlook guidance provided in the 2021 Interim Results document, except:

 We no longer expect to achieve the majority of the remaining RWA reduction towards the medium term target in NWM of £20 billion this year; and

 We now expect Group RWAs to be below our previously guided range of £185-195 billion on 1 January 2022.

(1) At 27 October 2021.

(2) The guidance, targets, expectations and trends discussed in this section represent NatWest Group plc management's current expectations and are subject to change, including as a result of the factors described in the NatWest Group plc Risk Factors section on pages 345 to 362 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, pages 112 and 113 of the NatWest Group plc 2021 Interim Results, pages 156 to 172 of the NatWest Markets Plc 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and on pages 48 and 49 of the NatWest Markets Plc 2021 Interim Results. These statements constitute forward-looking statements. Refer to Forward-looking statements in this announcement.

Our Purpose in action

We champion potential, helping people, families and businesses to thrive. If they succeed, so will we. By being relevant to our customers and communities and by supporting our colleagues, we will deliver long-term value and drive sustainable returns to our shareholders. Some key achievements for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 are:

People and families

● Supported customers with five million financial capability interactions including 750,000 financial health checks.

● Retail Banking personalised messaging to customers has grown from 72 million messages in the first nine months of 2020 to 318 million in the same period of 2021. The personalisation of messages has resulted in a 41% increase in customer engagement.

● As part of our strategy to help families and young people manage their money more effectively, we acquired the fintech business RoosterMoney, whose pocket money app aims to build money confidence and financial capability from an early age.

● Launched Housemate, an app designed to help young renters manage shared bills and help build a history with the bank's data partner Experian.

Businesses

● Announced a target to provide an additional £100 billion Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing (CSFF) to customers between the 1 July 2021 and the end of 2025 as well as plans to launch a new green loan product for Small to Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) customers.

● Relaunched our entrepreneurship proposition and refocused 11 of our 12 Entrepreneur Accelerator hubs to support high growth, female led, black and minority ethnic led and B Corp focused businesses.

● Coutts collaborated with the Business Growth Fund to provide additional funding and growth capital, and to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Colleagues

● Recognised as a top ten UK employer by the work-life balance charity Working Families.

● Introduced a framework for NatWest Group's new hybrid working model, balancing the needs of our customers, communities and colleagues.

● Named by LinkedIn as one of the top 25 workplaces in the UK to grow a career and recognised in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women for the 11th year running.

Communities

● Retail Banking completed Green Mortgages with a value of £565 million during the nine months ended 30 September 2021.

● Teamed up with the manufacturer of one of Britain's best-known childhood games, Top Trumps, to launch a new MoneySense Climate Savers competition for primary school pupils across the UK as part ofour principal sponsorshipof the UN Climate Change conference COP26.

● Launched a 'Sustainable Homes and Buildings' Coalition' with British Gas, Worcester Bosch, and Shelter to improve UK buildings energy efficiency. The Coalition aims to address the key blockers to meeting net zero in the UK buildings environment.

● Issued a €1 billion affordable housing social bond, the first of its kind by a UK bank. The proceeds will support lending to not-for-profit, UK housing associations as part of our commitment to provide £3 billion of funding to the UK's affordable housing sector by the end of 2022.

● Coutts became the first major UK Private Bank and Wealth Manager to be certified as a B Corp, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the highest standards of verifiable social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

For further detail refer to the Climate, Purpose and ESG measures supplement Q3 2021.

Business performance summary

Nine months ended

Quarter ended

30 September 30 June 30 September 2021 2021 2020 £2,774m £2,660m £2,423m (£1,942m) (£1,706m) (£1,814m) £832m £954m £609m £1,074m £1,559m £355m £674m £1,222m £61m £2,621m £2,621m £2,720m (£1,942m) (£1,706m) (£1,814m) £679m £915m £906m £921m £1,520m £652m £2,423m £2,368m £2,320m 1.54% 1.61% 1.65% 2.34% 2.40% 2.39% £505bn £494bn £469bn £331bn £330bn £324bn 69.6% 63.7% 74.5% (26bps) (66bps) 28bps 5.8p 10.6p 0.5p 8.5% 15.6% 0.8% 30 September 30 June 31 December 2021 2021 2020 £778.3bn £775.9bn £799.5bn £674.5bn £666.3bn £633.0bn £361.0bn £362.7bn £360.5bn £374.0bn £375.6bn £372.4bn UK and RBSI retail and commercial net lending excluding UK Government support schemes (2) £304.9bn £302.0bn £297.9bn Impairment provisions - amortised cost £4.3bn £4.7bn £6.0bn Total impairment provisions £4.4bn £4.9bn £6.2bn Expected credit loss (ECL) coverage ratio 1.19% 1.31% 1.66% Assets under management and administration (AUMA) (2) £35.7bn £34.7bn £32.1bn Customer deposits £476.3bn £467.2bn £431.7bn UK and RBSI retail and commercial customer deposits (2) £437.2bn £428.7bn £403.2bn Liquidity and funding Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) 166% 164% 165% Liquidity portfolio £278bn £277bn £262bn Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (4) 155% 154% 151% Loan:deposit ratio (2) 76% 78% 84% Total wholesale funding £67bn £66bn £71bn Short-term wholesale funding £22bn £23bn £19bn Capital and leverage Common Equity Tier (CET1) ratio (5) 18.7% 18.2% 18.5% Total capital ratio 24.6% 24.9% 24.5% Pro forma CET1 ratio, pre dividend accrual (6) 19.5% 19.1% 18.8% Risk-weighted assets (RWAs) £159.8bn £163.0bn £170.3bn UK leverage ratio (7) 5.9% 6.2% 6.4% Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per ordinary share 269p 266p 261p Number of ordinary shares in issue (millions) (8) 11,436 11,569 12,129 30 September 30 September

2021

2020

Total income Operating expenses

£8,093m (£5,463m)

£8,261m(£5,564m)

Profit before impairment releases/(losses) Operating profit/(loss) before tax

£2,630m £2,697m

£3,579m (£415m)

Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

£2,516m (£644m)

Excluding notable items within total income (1)

Total income excluding notable items

£7,910m £8,564m

Operating expenses

(£5,463m)

(£5,564m)

Profit before impairment releases/(losses) and excluding notable items

Operating profit/(loss) before tax and excluding notable items UK and RBSI retail and commercial income excluding notable items (2)

£2,447m £3,000m£3,396m (£112m)

£7,110m £7,167m

Performance key metrics and ratios

Bank net interest margin (2,3)

1.59% 1.73%

Bank net interest margin excluding liquid asset buffer (2)

2.38% 2.45%

Bank average interest earning assets (2,3)

£493bn £449bn

Bank average interest earning assets excluding

liquid asset buffer (2)

£330bn £318bn

Cost:income ratio (2)

67.1% 66.9%

Loan impairment rate (2) Earnings per share - basic

(35bps) 115bps

21.5p (5.3p)

Return on tangible equity (2)

10.7% (2.7%)

Balance sheet

Total assets Funded assets (2)

Loans to customers - amortised cost

Loans to customers and banks - amortised cost and FVOCI

(1) Refer to page 4 for details of notable items within total income.

(2) Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures Appendix for details of basis of preparation and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures and performance metrics.

(3) NatWest Group excluding NWM.

(4) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.

(5) Based on CRR end-point including the IFRS 9 transitional adjustment of £1.0 billion (30 June 2021 - £1.2 billion; 31 December 2020 - £1.7 billion). Excluding this adjustment, the CET1 ratio would be 18.1% (30 June 2021 - 17.5%; 31 December 2020 - 17.5%).

(6) The pro forma CET1 ratio at 30 September 2021 excludes foreseeable items of £1.2 billion, £402 million for ordinary dividends and £816 million foreseeable charges and pension contributions (30 June 2021 excludes foreseeable items of £1.4 billion, £500 million for ordinary dividends and £924 million foreseeable charges and pension contributions; 31 December 2020 excludes foreseeable charges of £364 million for ordinary dividend (3p per share) and £266 million pension contribution).

(7) Based on UK end-point including the IFRS 9 transitional adjustment of £1.0 billion (30 June 2021 - £1.2 billion; 31 December 2020 - £1.7 billion). Excluding this adjustment the UK leverage ratio would be 5.8% (30 June 2021 - 6.0%; 31 December 2020 - 6.1%).

(8) In March 2021, there was an agreement with HM Treasury to buy 591 million ordinary shares in the Company from UK Government Investments Ltd (UKGI). NatWest Group cancelled 391 million of the purchased ordinary shares and held the remaining 200 million in own shares held. The number of ordinary shares in issue excludes own shares held which comprises the remainder of the shares purchased and shares held by the NatWest Group 2001 Employee Share Trust.

Summary consolidated income statement for the period ended 30 September 2021

Nine months ended Quarter ended 30 September 30 September 2021 £m 2020£m 30 September 2021 £m 30 June 2021 £m 30 September 2020 £m Net interest income 5,870 5,778 1,954 1,985 1,926 Own credit adjustments Other non-interest income 2 2,221 19 2,464 2 818 (2) 677 (34) 531 Non-interest income 2,223 2,483 820 675 497 Total income 8,093 8,261 2,774 2,660 2,423 Litigation and conduct costs Strategic costs Other expenses (276) (409) (4,778) 81 (687) (4,958) (294) (77) (1,571) 34 (8) (172) (223) (1,568) (1,583) Operating expenses (5,463) (5,564) (1,942) (1,706) (1,814) Profit before impairment releases/(losses) Impairment releases/(losses) 2,630 949 2,697 (3,112) 832 242 954 605 609 (254) Operating profit/(loss) before tax Tax (charge)/credit 3,579 (765) (415) 1 1,074 (330) 1,559 (202) 355 (207) Profit/(loss) for the period 2,814 (414) 744 1,357 148 Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders Preference shareholders Paid-in equity holders Non-controlling interests 2,516 14 241 43 (644) 21 272 (63) 674 5 63 2 1,222 61 4 5 91 80 40 2

Notable items within total income (1) Own credit adjustments (OCA) FX recycling (loss)/gain in Central items & other Liquidity Asset Bond sale gain IFRS volatility in Central items & other (2) Loss on redemption of own debt Retail Banking debt sale gain Commercial Banking fair value and disposal (loss)/gain Commercial Banking tax variable lease repricing NatWest Markets asset disposals/strategic risk reduction (3) Share of associate profits/(losses) for Business Growth Fund Ulster Bank RoI gain arising from the restructuring of structural hedges 2 - 70 44 (138) - (18) 32 (52) 208 35 19 (39) 111 38 (324) 7 (10) - (75) (30) - 2 - 45 - - - 4 - (12) 79 35 (2) (34) - 64 20 1 45 49 (20) (324) - (8) 32 4 1 - (36) (12) 8 (46) - - Total 183 (303) 153 39 (297)

(1) Refer to page 1 of the Non-IFRS financial measures Appendix.

(2) IFRS volatility relates to derivatives used for risk management not in IFRS hedge accounting relationships and IFRS hedge ineffectiveness.

(3) Asset disposals/strategic risk reduction relates to the cost of exiting positions, which includes changes in carrying value to align to the expected exit valuation, and the impact of risk reduction transactions entered into, in respect of the strategic announcement on 14 February 2020.

Non-IFRS financial measures

This document contains a number of non-IFRS financial measures and performance metrics not defined under IFRS. For details of the basis of preparation and reconciliations, where applicable, refer to the Appendix.