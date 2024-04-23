NatWest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based banking company. The Company serves customers in England and Wales, supporting them with their personal, private, and business banking needs. The Company also offers businesses specialist sector knowledge in areas such as sustainable energy, commercial property and technology, as well as access to specialist entrepreneurial support. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial & Institutional, and Central items & other. Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom, including Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. Private Banking segment serves United Kingdom-connected high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. Commercial & Institutional segment consists of customer businesses reported under business banking, commercial mid-market and corporate & institutions, supporting its customers across the full non-personal customer lifecycle, both domestically and internationally.

Sector Banks