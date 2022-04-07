NatWest : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 7 April 2022

1 October 2021 9,851,637 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) 0 has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 9,851,637 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: NatWest Group plc Name of scheme:

NatWest Group plc 2007 Sharesave Plan

31 March 2022

1,333,341

1 October 2021 987,840 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) 0 has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 987,840 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc Irish Sharesave Plan 2017 Name of scheme:

1 October 2021 500,000 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) 0 has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 500,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: NatWest Group plc Name of scheme: NatWest Group plc Employee Share Plan 2014

1 October 2021 18,423,223

Period of return:

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

31 March 2022

31 March 2022

18,423,223