  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/07 10:53:28 am EDT
212.25 GBX   +0.74%
10:43aNATWEST : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
04:19aNATWEST : transaction in own shares
PU
04/05NATWEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
NatWest : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 7 April 2022

1 October 2021

9,851,637

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

0

has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

9,851,637

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of applicant:

NatWest Group plc

Name of scheme:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc 2007 Sharesave Plan

31 March 2022

0

0

1,333,341

1 October 2021

987,840

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

0

has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

987,840

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of applicant:

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc Irish Sharesave Plan 2017

Name of scheme:

1 October 2021

500,000

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

0

has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

500,000

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of applicant:

NatWest Group plc

Name of scheme:

NatWest Group plc Employee Share Plan 2014

1 October 2021 18,423,223

Period of return:

From:
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

31 March 2022

To:

31 March 2022

0

0

18,423,223

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 286 M 14 756 M 14 756 M
Net income 2022 2 116 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 22 227 M 29 060 M 29 060 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 58 735
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 210,70 GBX
Average target price 287,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-6.65%29 060
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.79%386 550
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.77%320 175
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.9.32%258 038
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.44%190 856
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-2.71%190 072