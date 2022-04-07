NatWest : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 7 April 2022
|
1 October 2021
|
9,851,637
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
|
from previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
|
0
|
has been increased since the date of the last return
|
(if any increase has been applied for):
|
0
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
9,851,637
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Name of applicant:
|
NatWest Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
NatWest Group plc 2007 Sharesave Plan
0
0
1,333,341
|
1 October 2021
|
987,840
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
|
from previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
|
0
|
has been increased since the date of the last return
|
(if any increase has been applied for):
|
0
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
987,840
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Name of applicant:
|
NatWest Group plc
|
NatWest Group plc Irish Sharesave Plan 2017
|
Name of scheme:
|
1 October 2021
|
500,000
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
|
from previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
|
0
|
has been increased since the date of the last return
|
(if any increase has been applied for):
|
0
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
500,000
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Name of applicant:
|
NatWest Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
NatWest Group plc Employee Share Plan 2014
1 October 2021 18,423,223
From:Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
31 March 2022
0
0
18,423,223
