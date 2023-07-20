(Alliance News) - The chief executive of NatWest Group PLC has apologised to Nigel Farage for "deeply inappropriate comments" made about him in official papers, saying she is "commissioning a full review of the Coutts' processes" on bank account closures.

It comes after the former Ukip leader said his bank account was unfairly shut down by private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest, because it did not agree with his political views.

NatWest has come under political pressure in recent days over the matter.

Alison Rose said that the "deeply inappropriate comments made in the now-published papers prepared for the Wealth Reputation Risk Committee, do not reflect the view of the bank", as she apologised to Farage.

"No individual should have to read such comments and I apologise to Farage for this.

"I have written to him today to make that apology and reiterate our offer of alternative banking arrangements.

"In addition, I am commissioning a full review of the Coutts' processes for how these decisions are made and communicated to ensure we provide a better, more transparent experience for all our customers in the future."

It comes after the Treasury announced that UK banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers' accounts under changes designed to protect freedom of expression.

source: PA

