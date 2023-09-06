The following information was issued as Company announcements in London, England and is furnished pursuant to General Instruction B to the General Instructions to Form 6-K:

Chair Succession

RNS announcement

The Board of NatWest Group plc is pleased to announce that Richard Haythornthwaite ("Rick") will succeed Sir Howard Davies as Chair, subject to regulatory approval.

Rick will join the Board of NatWest Group plc as an independent non-executive director on 8 January 2024 and following a handover period will take over as Chair on 15 April 2024, when Sir Howard Davies will stand down from the Board.

Mark Seligman, Senior Independent Director, said: "At our AGM in April 2023 we announced that we would be commencing the search for Howard's successor. Today's announcement follows a rigorous process which I have led along with the senior independent directors from our ring-fenced bank. After careful consideration of a number of high-quality candidates, the Board has unanimously chosen Rick as our new Chair.

Rick is a highly experienced Chair who combines a successful commercial career with a deep knowledge of financial services markets and technology, as well as a strong track record of delivery at significant customer-facing organisations."

Sir Howard Davies said: "I am very pleased by the choice the Board has made and am confident that Rick's experience and range of skills will complement and further strengthen the NatWest Board in the years to come. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth handover next year."

Rick Haythornthwaite said: "It is a privilege to assume the role of NatWest Group Chair. I am inheriting a very different NatWest compared to my predecessor; one that is more customer focused, financially resilient and well positioned to maintain its recent strong performance. I look forward to working with the Board to build on the exceptional progress made, so we can continue to support the UK economy and deliver for our customers and stakeholders."

Rick is Chair of Ocado Group plc and a non-executive director of NYSE-listed Globant S.A. He also has a number of private company directorships which include chairing the AA, QiO Technologies Ltd and Railsr, alongside a role as an advisory partner at investment bank Moelis & Co.

Prior to taking up his appointment as Chair of Natwest Group plc, Rick will be stepping down as a director of Globant S.A. and from his private company directorships apart from the AA where he will transition to become a Non-Executive Director.

Previous roles:

● Global Chair of Mastercard Inc.: 2006-2020.

● Chair of Centrica plc: 2014-2019.

● Chair of Network Rail Limited: 2009-2012.

● Chair, Haythornthwaite Review of UK Armed Forces Incentivisation: 2022-2023.

● Chair of the Creative Industries Federation/Creative England: 2017-2022.

● Chair of the Board of Governors of the Southbank Centre: 2008-2016.

● CEO of Invensys plc: 2001-2005.

● CEO at Blue Circle Group plc: 1999-2001.

● Non-executive director at Land Securities Group plc, Imperial Chemical Industries plc, Lafarge S.A. and Cookson Group plc.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Fees

In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, NatWest Group plc confirms that Howard Davies will receive payment of fees for service whilst a director. Under the terms of his appointment no other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made in connection with his departure.

On assuming the role of Chair, Rick Haythornthwaite's fee will be £775,000 p.a., which is the fee currently paid to Howard Davies (increased from £750,000 to £775,000 from 1 May 2023 following a fee review).

For further information contact:

NatWest Group Investor Relations:

Alexander Holcroft

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7672 1758

NatWest Group Media Relations:

+44 (0) 131 523 4205

LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Date: 6 September 2023