NatWest : Commencement of Share Buyback Programme

NatWest Group plc

2 August 2021

Commencement of Share Buyback Programme

NatWest Group plc (the "Company" or "NWG") announces the commencement of its programme to buyback ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ("Ordinary Shares").

On 30 July 2021, NWG announced its half year results and a share buyback programme (the "Programme") of up to £750 million. The Programme will commence on 2 August 2021 and will end no later than 18 January 2022, provided that the term of the Programme may be extended to end no later than 1 February 2022 to account for certain disruption events during the initial term of the Programme.

The Programme, the purpose of which is to reduce the capital of NWG, will be for an aggregate market value equivalent of up to £750 million and will take place within the limitations of the authority granted by shareholders to the Board of NWG at its Annual General Meeting, held on 28 April 2021. NWG confirmed on 23 March 2021 that, when contemplating the use of the authority granted by shareholders, it would continue to observe institutional guidelines and will accordingly reduce the authority to reflect the reduction in issued share capital which occurred as a result of the off-market buyback announced on 19 March 2021. Taking that into account, the maximum number of Ordinary Shares that can be purchased by NWG under the Programme is 1,157,583,542.

NWG has entered into non-discretionary instructions with UBS AG, London Branch to conduct the Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Programme independently of NWG.

NWG intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

