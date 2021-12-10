NatWest : Director Declaration

9 December 2021
NatWest Group plc
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), NatWest Group plc notifies that Frank Dangeard is a non-executive director of IHS Holding Limited and Spear Investments I B.V.
For further information please contact:
NatWest Group Investor Relations Alexander Holcroft
Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)207 672 1758
NatWest Group Media Relations +44 (0)131 523 4205
LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
