    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/10 03:54:41 am
219 GBX   -0.05%
NATWEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
MarketScreener's World Press Review - December 9, 2021
NATWEST : Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs – November
PU
NatWest : Director Declaration

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
9 December 2021

NatWest Group plc

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), NatWest Group plc notifies that Frank Dangeard is a non-executive director of IHS Holding Limited and Spear Investments I B.V.

For further information please contact:

NatWest Group Investor Relations Alexander Holcroft

Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)207 672 1758

NatWest Group Media Relations +44 (0)131 523 4205

LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 724 M 14 184 M 14 184 M
Net income 2021 2 769 M 3 663 M 3 663 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 24 708 M 32 599 M 32 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 58 900
Free-Float 45,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 219,10 GBX
Average target price 264,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC30.69%32 599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126