NatWest : Director Declaration

9 December 2021

NatWest Group plc

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), NatWest Group plc notifies that Frank Dangeard is a non-executive director of IHS Holding Limited and Spear Investments I B.V.

LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90