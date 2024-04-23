NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date23 apr 2024 - 15:07
Statutory nameNatWest Group plc
TitleDividend Declaration
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202404230000000010_Dividend April 2024.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 23 April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 15:04:09 UTC.