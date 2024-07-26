By Elena Vardon

NatWest Group agreed to buy Metro Bank Holding's 2.5 billion-pound ($3.21 billion) portfolio of prime U.K. residential mortgages.

The British bank expects to add around 10,000 of the high-street lender's customers as a result of the deal.

"This transaction is a further opportunity to accelerate the growth of our retail mortgage book within our existing risk appetite, with attractive returns," NatWest Chief Executive Paul Thwaite said, noting that the acquisition is in line with its strategic priorities.

Metro Bank separately said the sale will result in a day one loss of around GBP105 million at completion given that the mortgages were originated in a lower rate environment.

It noted that the deal is accretive from an earnings, net interest margin and capital ratio point of view.

"The additional lending capacity provided by this sale will enable us to continue our shift into high yielding assets in niche and underserved markets and become a specialist lender of choice," Chief Executive Daniel Frumkin said.

The portfolio--which is made up of repayment mortgages with an average remaining fixed-rate term of around 2.3 years--has a weighted average current loan to value of around 62%.

