NatWest : H1 Results

Supporting our customers through the recovery with £4.1bn net lending growth1
H1'21 performance
£2,505m
£707m
Operating profit before tax in
Impairment release in H1'21
(38bps) of customer loans
H1'21, up from £0.8bn loss in
vs. £2,858m charge in H1'20
H1'20
159bps of customer loans
Delivering against our targets
£1,842m
Attributable profit in H1'21,
compared to £0.7bn loss in
H1'20
Delivering against our targets to drive sustainable returns for shareholders
Increasing our minimum dividend to £1bn and announcing £750m on- market buyback bringing FY'21 distributions to minimum of c.£2.9bn2
Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
Shareholder distributions include minimum dividends of £1,000m, on-market buyback of up to £750m and Directed Buy Back of £1,125m
Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs
2.8%
Net Lending Growth1on an
annualised basis, up £4.1bn on
FY'20
Shareholder distributions
£1bn
Minimum annual dividend
up from £800m; £500m accrual included in 18.2% CET1 ratio
5.9%
Cost reduction3 of £185m in
H1'21 vs. H1'20
£750m
On-marketbuy-back
included in 18.2% CET1 ratio
18.2%
CET1 Capital Ratio
in line with Q1
Includes 73bps of IFRS 9
transitional relief
£1.1bn
Directed buy-back in Mar'21
4.99% window reopens in
March 2022
3
Strategic priorities will drive sustainable returns
Delivering against our strategic priorities to drive sustainable returns for shareholders
Sustainable growth with an intelligent approach to risk
Simplification and cost efficiency
Powering our strategy through innovation, partnership and digital transformation
Portfolio discipline and effective deployment of capital
1. Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government
lending schemes
2. Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI4 direct costs
Purpose-led, long term decision making
H1'21 progress
Delivering on our Areas of Focus1
Exceeded the 2020-2021 £20bn target for Climate
Sustainable Funding and Financing
ENTERPRISE
The biggest supporter of enterprise in the UK & Ireland
35.1k individuals or business supported through enterprise programmes, with >87k interventions
725 entrepreneurs in the current accelerator cohort, 42% female
Coutts has collaborated with the Business Growth Fund to provide additional funding, growth capital and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)
Delivered £2.1bn, 35% of overall £6bn 2021 funding commitment to support SMEs to scale and grow3
ESG Ratings2
• Sustainalytics rating:
upgraded to 17.0 (low
risk) from 20.5 (medium
risk) in July 2021
LEARNING
Enhancing financial capability and the skills of our colleagues
1.5m Financial capability interactions, of which 515k financial health checks 273k people helped to start saving
Launched Career Sense, a new programme to support 13-24year-olds, aiming to reach over 10,000 young people this year
•
MSCI rating: AA
•
CDP rating: A-
1.
H1'21 Climate, Purpose and ESG supplement
2.
ESG ratings on this page are: (i) unsolicited; (ii) subject to the
assessment and interpretation by the ESG rating agencies; (iii)
provided without warranty (iv) not a sponsorship,
endorsement, or promotion of NatWest Group by the relevant
rating agency. Ratings as of 29/07/2021, the CDP score is
from the 2020 submission.
3.
£2.1bn is Gross New Lending, excluding Government lending
schemes, in H1 to those SME customers in scope of the fund,
predominantly SMEs outside of London
4.
Including the underwriting of two loans that meet the CSFI
CLIMATE
A leading bank in the UK
Ireland helping to address the climate challenge
£21.5bn Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing, including £3.4bn green Wholesale lending, £10.6bn, green bond public issuances and green private placements4 and £4.3bn Sustainability Linked Loans
Playing an active role in tackling climate change collaborating with Microsoft, Octopus Energy and CoGo
Retail Banking completed Green5 Mortgages with a value of £431 million during H1 2021
NWG founding member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance; Coutts joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and obtained B Corp certification
criteria (£153m)
5. Aligned to the World Green Building Council definition
premised on EPC A and B energy efficiency ratings
5
