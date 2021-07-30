Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 11:35:13 am
204.9 GBX   +1.54%
NatWest : H1 Results

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021

Results

30th July 2021

Alison Rose

Chief Executive Officer

H1'21 results highlights

Good H1'21

performance, increasing shareholder distributions

Supporting our customers through the recovery with £4.1bn net lending growth1

H1'21 performance

£2,505m

£707m

Operating profit before tax in

Impairment release in H1'21

(38bps) of customer loans

H1'21, up from £0.8bn loss in

vs. £2,858m charge in H1'20

H1'20

159bps of customer loans

Delivering against our targets

£1,842m

Attributable profit in H1'21,

compared to £0.7bn loss in

H1'20

Delivering against our targets to drive sustainable returns for shareholders

Increasing our minimum dividend to £1bn and announcing £750m on- market buyback bringing FY'21 distributions to minimum of c.£2.9bn2

  1. Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
  2. Shareholder distributions include minimum dividends of £1,000m, on-market buyback of up to £750m and Directed Buy Back of £1,125m
  3. Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs

2.8%

Net Lending Growth1 on an

annualised basis, up £4.1bn on

FY'20

Shareholder distributions

£1bn

Minimum annual dividend

up from £800m; £500m accrual included in 18.2% CET1 ratio

5.9%

Cost reduction3 of £185m in

H1'21 vs. H1'20

£750m

On-marketbuy-back

included in 18.2% CET1 ratio

18.2%

CET1 Capital Ratio

in line with Q1

Includes 73bps of IFRS 9

transitional relief

£1.1bn

Directed buy-back in Mar'21

4.99% window reopens in

March 2022

3

Strategic priorities will drive sustainable returns

Delivering against our strategic priorities to drive sustainable returns for shareholders

Sustainable growth with an intelligent approach to risk

Simplification and cost efficiency

Powering our strategy through innovation, partnership and digital transformation

Portfolio discipline and effective deployment of capital

1. Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government

lending schemes

2. Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI4 direct costs

Purpose-led, long term decision making

H1'21 progress

Delivering on our Areas of Focus1

Exceeded the 2020-2021 £20bn target for Climate

  • Sustainable Funding and Financing

ENTERPRISE

The biggest supporter of enterprise in the UK & Ireland

35.1k individuals or business supported through enterprise programmes, with >87k interventions

725 entrepreneurs in the current accelerator cohort, 42% female

Coutts has collaborated with the Business Growth Fund to provide additional funding, growth capital and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

Delivered £2.1bn, 35% of overall £6bn 2021 funding commitment to support SMEs to scale and grow3

ESG Ratings2

• Sustainalytics rating:

upgraded to 17.0 (low

risk) from 20.5 (medium

risk) in July 2021

LEARNING

Enhancing financial capability and the skills of our colleagues

1.5m Financial capability interactions, of which 515k financial health checks 273k people helped to start saving

Launched Career Sense, a new programme to support 13-24year-olds, aiming to reach over 10,000 young people this year

MSCI rating: AA

CDP rating: A-

1.

H1'21 Climate, Purpose and ESG supplement

2.

ESG ratings on this page are: (i) unsolicited; (ii) subject to the

assessment and interpretation by the ESG rating agencies; (iii)

provided without warranty (iv) not a sponsorship,

endorsement, or promotion of NatWest Group by the relevant

rating agency. Ratings as of 29/07/2021, the CDP score is

from the 2020 submission.

3.

£2.1bn is Gross New Lending, excluding Government lending

schemes, in H1 to those SME customers in scope of the fund,

predominantly SMEs outside of London

4.

Including the underwriting of two loans that meet the CSFI

CLIMATE

A leading bank in the UK

  • Ireland helping to address the climate challenge

£21.5bn Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing, including £3.4bn green Wholesale lending, £10.6bn, green bond public issuances and green private placements4 and £4.3bn Sustainability Linked Loans

Playing an active role in tackling climate change collaborating with Microsoft, Octopus Energy and CoGo

Retail Banking completed Green5 Mortgages with a value of £431 million during H1 2021

NWG founding member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance; Coutts joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and obtained B Corp certification

criteria (£153m)

5. Aligned to the World Green Building Council definition

premised on EPC A and B energy efficiency ratings

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 778 M 15 035 M 15 035 M
Net income 2021 1 770 M 2 470 M 2 470 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 23 705 M 33 113 M 33 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 59 900
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 204,90 GBX
Average target price 231,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC22.22%33 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.41%453 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.61%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%243 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.08%186 955
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.9.10%186 568