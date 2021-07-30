NatWest : H1 Results

Exceeded the 2020-2021 £20bn target for Climate

Delivering on our Areas of Focus1

The biggest supporter of enterprise in the UK & Ireland

35.1k individuals or business supported through enterprise programmes, with >87k interventions

725 entrepreneurs in the current accelerator cohort, 42% female

Coutts has collaborated with the Business Growth Fund to provide additional funding, growth capital and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

Delivered £2.1bn, 35% of overall £6bn 2021 funding commitment to support SMEs to scale and grow3