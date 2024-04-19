NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Bank of America Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Wilmington, DE, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:18/04/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:19/04/2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.923%
1.790%
2.713%
1,140,045,528
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.880%
2.261%
3.141%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
US7835132033
10,520,148
0.923%
IE00BYTBXV33
100
0.000%
SUBTOTAL A
10,520,248
0.923%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Physical Swap
26/04/2024
n/a
3,000,000
0.263%
Physical Swap
26/06/2024
n/a
7,500,000
0.658%
Physical Option
17/01/2029
n/a
1,083
0.000%
SUBTOTAL B.1
10,501,083
0.921%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
datex
Conversion Period xi
Swaps
07/05/2024
N/A
Cash
5,297,827
0.465%
Swaps
31/07/2024
N/A
Cash
744,502
0.065%
Swaps
05/12/2024
N/A
Cash
14,870
0.001%
Swaps
28/02/2025
N/A
Cash
192,420
0.017%
Swaps
17/03/2025
N/A
Cash
1,634,070
0.143%
Swaps
19/05/2025
N/A
Cash
1,197,476
0.105%
Swaps
02/06/2025
N/A
Cash
17,500
0.002%
Swaps
26/05/2026
N/A
Cash
22,903
0.002%
Swaps
08/11/2028
N/A
Cash
545,000
0.048%
Swaps
09/11/2028
N/A
Cash
118,478
0.010%
Swaps
30/11/2028
N/A
Cash
119,577
0.010%
SUBTOTAL B.2
9,904,623
0.869%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
BAC North America Holding Company
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America, National Association
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
BAC North America Holding Company
N/A
N/A
N/A
Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
BofA Securities, Inc
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
BAC North America Holding Company
N/A
N/A
N/A
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
N/A
N/A
N/A
Managed Account Advisors LLC
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
BAC North America Holding Company
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America, National Association
N/A
N/A
N/A
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
N/A
N/A
N/A
Bank of America Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
NB Holdings Corporation
N/A
N/A
N/A
Merrill Lynch International, LLC
N/A
N/A
N/A
Merrill Lynch B.V.
N/A
N/A
N/A
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
By:___/s/ Juliusz Komorek____
Juliusz Komorek
Company Secretary
