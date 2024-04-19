SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of April 2024

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

c/o Ryanair Ltd Corporate Head Office

Dublin Airport

County Dublin Ireland

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual

reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information

contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the

Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange

Act of 1934.

Yes No ..X..

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant

in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ________

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Bank of America Corporation City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, DE, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:18/04/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified:19/04/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.923% 1.790% 2.713% 1,140,045,528 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.880% 2.261% 3.141%

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type ofshares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect US7835132033 10,520,148 0.923% IE00BYTBXV33 100 0.000% SUBTOTAL A 10,520,248 0.923% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expirationdatex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights Physical Swap 26/04/2024 n/a 3,000,000 0.263% Physical Swap 26/06/2024 n/a 7,500,000 0.658% Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 1,083 0.000% SUBTOTAL B.1 10,501,083 0.921%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights datex Conversion Period xi Swaps 07/05/2024 N/A Cash 5,297,827 0.465% Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 744,502 0.065% Swaps 05/12/2024 N/A Cash 14,870 0.001% Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 192,420 0.017% Swaps 17/03/2025 N/A Cash 1,634,070 0.143% Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 1,197,476 0.105% Swaps 02/06/2025 N/A Cash 17,500 0.002% Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 22,903 0.002% Swaps 08/11/2028 N/A Cash 545,000 0.048% Swaps 09/11/2028 N/A Cash 118,478 0.010% Swaps 30/11/2028 N/A Cash 119,577 0.010% SUBTOTAL B.2 9,904,623 0.869%

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A BAC North America Holding Company N/A N/A N/A Bank of America, National Association N/A N/A N/A Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A BAC North America Holding Company N/A N/A N/A Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A BofA Securities, Inc N/A N/A N/A Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A BAC North America Holding Company N/A N/A N/A Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Managed Account Advisors LLC N/A N/A N/A Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A BAC North America Holding Company N/A N/A N/A Bank of America, National Association N/A N/A N/A U.S. Trust Company of Delaware N/A N/A N/A Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A Merrill Lynch International, LLC N/A N/A N/A Merrill Lynch B.V. N/A N/A N/A 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

Date: 19 April, 2024

By:___/s/ Juliusz Komorek____ Juliusz Komorek Company Secretary

a4029l