Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/17 10:39:42 am EDT
211.05 GBX   -1.33%
10:31aNATWEST : Home Member State - EN
PU
05:31aNATWEST : Determination of Redemption Price
PU
05:31aNATWEST : Notice of Redemption
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NatWest : Home Member State - EN

03/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NatWest Group plc 17 March 2022

Introduction

Following a detailed review on how its current Adam & Company clients can be best served, NatWest Group plc ("NatWest Group") intends that Coutts & Company will become its principal private bank offering. In order to implement this, it is intended to transfer the private banking (including execution- only dealing services and custody account services) and lending business carried on under the "Adam & Company" brand and trading name by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ("RBS plc"), a public limited company incorporated in Scotland, to Coutts & Company ("Coutts"), a private unlimited company incorporated in England and Wales.

The Scheme

RBS plc and Coutts intend to effect this transfer by using a business banking transfer scheme under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA").

Accordingly, on 17 March 2022 a Petition was presented to the Court of Session in Edinburgh (the "Court") by RBS plc and Coutts for an order under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 sanctioning a banking business transfer scheme (the "Scheme") for the transfer of the private banking (including execution-only dealing services and custody account services) and lending business carried on by RBS plc under the "Adam & Company" brand and trading name from RBS plc to Coutts.

A hearing for the approval of the Scheme is expected to be held on 31 May 2022. If the Scheme is approved at that hearing, the Scheme is expected to take effect on 2 July 2022 or any later date which RBS plc and Coutts may agree, provided that it is no later than 11:59pm (GMT) on 2 October 2022. Implementation of the Scheme is subject, amongst other matters, to Court and regulatory approvals. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement are defined in the Scheme.

Further information on the Scheme

Copies of the Petition, the full terms of the Scheme and a summary of its principal terms are available free of charge at www.adambank.com/transfer or from 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB and will remain available until the date of the Court hearing to consider sanctioning the Scheme.

For further information contact:

NatWest Group Investor Relations

Alexander Holcroft

Head of Investor Relations +44 20 7672 1758

NatWest Group Media Relations +44(0)131 523 4205

Making your views known

Any person claiming an interest may lodge formal written objections (known as "Answers") to the petition on or before 11 April 2022. Answers should be lodged at the Court of Session, Petition Department, Parliament House, Edinburgh EH1 1RQ, Scotland. If any person wishes to lodge Answers, they should seek independent legal advice. Answers are a formal Court document which must comply with the rules of the Court and are normally prepared by Scottish legal counsel. In addition, Answers must be accompanied by a fee to the Court.

Any person (including an employee of RBS plc or Coutts) who alleges that he or she would be adversely affected by the carrying out of the Scheme has a statutory right to be heard at the Court hearing to consider sanctioning the Scheme. The Court may also consider informal written objections to the Scheme. It would be helpful if anyone who wishes to exercise the statutory right to be heard, or to make informal written objections, could inform RBS plc, by post or by hand, on or before 11 April 2022 at 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB. RBS will advise the Court accordingly and will pass on to the Court any written objections that it has received. No fee is payable for this.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'should', 'intend', 'could', 'may', 'will' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as the future economic results, business plans and strategies of NatWest Group plc ("NatWest Group"). Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, future growth initiatives (including acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships), the outcome of legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs (including with respect to goodwill), legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the impact of climate-related risks and the transitioning to a net zero economy. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's UK 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and NatWest Group plc's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Legal Entity Identifier

NatWest Group plc

2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

549300WHU4EIHRP28H10

Coutts & Company

549300OLXJ4Y010LOT3

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATWEST GROUP PLC
10:31aNATWEST : Home Member State - EN
PU
05:31aNATWEST : Determination of Redemption Price
PU
05:31aNATWEST : Notice of Redemption
PU
03/17NATWEST GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16NatWest, RBS Capital to Redeem $1.3 Billion of Notes, Preferred Securities
MT
03/15UK retail bank capital rules could 'ossify' sector, says review
RE
03/15TRANSCRIPT : NatWest Group plc Presents at Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference, ..
CI
03/15Harworth Secures $261 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
03/14JPMorgan Cuts NatWest PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/11UBS joins lenders setting fossil fuel emissions-cutting goals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 268 M 14 766 M 14 766 M
Net income 2022 2 173 M 2 847 M 2 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 24 759 M 32 443 M 32 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 58 735
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 221,40 GBX
Average target price 292,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-1.91%32 443
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.60%408 669
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.80%345 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%241 981
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.37%175 523