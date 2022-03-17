NatWest : Home Member State - EN

NatWest Group plc 17 March 2022

Introduction

Following a detailed review on how its current Adam & Company clients can be best served, NatWest Group plc ("NatWest Group") intends that Coutts & Company will become its principal private bank offering. In order to implement this, it is intended to transfer the private banking (including execution- only dealing services and custody account services) and lending business carried on under the "Adam & Company" brand and trading name by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ("RBS plc"), a public limited company incorporated in Scotland, to Coutts & Company ("Coutts"), a private unlimited company incorporated in England and Wales.

The Scheme

RBS plc and Coutts intend to effect this transfer by using a business banking transfer scheme under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA").

Accordingly, on 17 March 2022 a Petition was presented to the Court of Session in Edinburgh (the "Court") by RBS plc and Coutts for an order under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 sanctioning a banking business transfer scheme (the "Scheme") for the transfer of the private banking (including execution-only dealing services and custody account services) and lending business carried on by RBS plc under the "Adam & Company" brand and trading name from RBS plc to Coutts.

A hearing for the approval of the Scheme is expected to be held on 31 May 2022. If the Scheme is approved at that hearing, the Scheme is expected to take effect on 2 July 2022 or any later date which RBS plc and Coutts may agree, provided that it is no later than 11:59pm (GMT) on 2 October 2022. Implementation of the Scheme is subject, amongst other matters, to Court and regulatory approvals. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement are defined in the Scheme.

Further information on the Scheme

Copies of the Petition, the full terms of the Scheme and a summary of its principal terms are available free of charge at www.adambank.com/transfer or from 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB and will remain available until the date of the Court hearing to consider sanctioning the Scheme.

Making your views known

Any person claiming an interest may lodge formal written objections (known as "Answers") to the petition on or before 11 April 2022. Answers should be lodged at the Court of Session, Petition Department, Parliament House, Edinburgh EH1 1RQ, Scotland. If any person wishes to lodge Answers, they should seek independent legal advice. Answers are a formal Court document which must comply with the rules of the Court and are normally prepared by Scottish legal counsel. In addition, Answers must be accompanied by a fee to the Court.