Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
261.90 GBX   +0.54%
12:33pNatwest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY (PDMRs) IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION - Form 6-K
PU
02:47aBank of England consults on remaining Basel bank capital rules
RE
11/29Stocks and oil buoyed by hopes of looser Chinese COVID curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NatWest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY (PDMRs) IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION - Form 6-K

11/30/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY (PDMRs)IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION
1. NatWest Group plc (the Company) announces that ordinary shares of £1.0769* each in the Company (Shares) (ISIN:GB00BM8PJY71) were delivered to PDMRs on 7 November 2022, under the NatWest Group2014 Employee Share Plan (the Plan),as set out below.
The Shares delivered represent payment of a fixed share allowance (FSA) for the three month period ending 31 December 2022 and have been calculated using a Share price of £2.3316.
The number of Sharesdelivered, the number of Shares withheld to meet associated tax liabilities and thenumber of Shares retained by each PDMR is as follows:-
Name of PDMR
Position of PDMR
No. of Shares delivered
No. of Shares withheld to satisfy associated tax liability
No. of Shares retained
Robert Begbie
CEO, NatWest Markets
16,084
7,732
8,352
Peter Flavel
CEO, Wealth Businesses
26,806
12,618
14,188
Bruce Fletcher
Chief Risk Officer, NatWest Group
35,920
16,908
19,012
David Lindberg
CEO, Retail Banking
34,848
16,404
18,444
Scott Marcar
Chief Information Officer
57,633
27,129
30,504
Andrew McLaughlin
CEO, Commercial & Institutional for the non-ring-fenced bank
2,145
1,010
1,135
Katie Murray
Chief Financial Officer
82,026
38,611
43,4151
Alison Rose
Chief ExecutiveOfficer
120,304
56,628
63,6761
John-Paul Thwaite
CEO, Commercial & Institutional for the ring-fenced bank
33,508
15,773
17,735
Jen Tippin
Chief People & Transformation Officer
44,230
20,820
23,410
1. The shares will be released in instalments over a five year period.
*Note:the nominal value of ordinary shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share
The market price used to determine the number ofShares withheld tomeet associated tax liabilitieswas £2.3812.Shares retained after payment of associated tax liabilities will be held on behalf of PDMRs in the Computershare Share Plan Account and will be released in instalments over a three year period, unless otherwise indicated above.
2. The Company also announces that it has been notified of the PDMR set out below selling Shares on the date and at the price indicated:
Name of PDMR
Position of PDMR
No. of Shares sold
Price of Shares sold
Date Shares sold
Alison Rose
Chief Executive Officer
250,000
£2.3910
10 November 2022
3. The Company also announces that on 7 November 2022, a conditional Buy-out award (Award) was granted under the Plan to the PDMR set out below in order to replace awards forfeited by the individual on leaving their previous employer.
Name of PDMR
Position of PDMR
Award price
No. of Shares granted
Scott Marcar
Chief Information Officer
£2.61692
581,681
2. The Award price has been calculated using a 5 day average Share price taken immediately prior to the PDMR joining the Company.
The above transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange (XLON).
Legal Entity Identifier:2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
For further information contact:-
NatWest Group Investor Relations
Alexander Holcroft
Head of Investor Relations
+44(0)20 7672 1758
NatWest Group Media Relations
+44(0)131 523 4205
Exhibit No. 2
NatWest Group plc
Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, NatWest Group plc ("NWG") hereby notifies the following in respect of its issued share capital with voting rights as at 30 November 2022.
Share Class and nominal value
Number of Shares issued
Voting rights per share
Total Voting rights -
30 November 2022
Ordinary Shares of £1.0769* (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury)
9,663,945,797

4
38,655,783,188
Ordinary Shares of £1.0769* held in treasury
122,078,126
4
Voting rights not exercisable
11% Cumulative Preference Shares of £1
240,686
4
962,744
5.5% Cumulative Preference Shares of £1
242,454
4
969,816
Total:
9,786,507,063
38,657,715,748
*Note:the nominal value of Ordinary Shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share
Shareholders may use the above figure of 38,657,715,748 for their calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in NWG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
Date: 30 November 2022
NATWEST GROUP plc (Registrant)
By: /s/ Jan Cargill
Name: Jan Cargill
Title: Chief Governance Officer and Company Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATWEST GROUP PLC
12:33pNatwest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIB..
PU
02:47aBank of England consults on remaining Basel bank capital rules
RE
11/29Stocks and oil buoyed by hopes of looser Chinese COVID curbs
RE
11/29Stocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China
RE
11/29Vodafone to Buy Back Up To $2.3 Billion of Notes Due 2028
MT
11/28Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
RE
11/28Banker with cancer claims $5 million from NatWest for unfair dismissal
RE
11/25Natwest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIB..
PU
11/25All eyes on Black Friday sales
MS
11/25Natwest : Director Declaration - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 863 M 15 401 M 15 401 M
Net income 2022 3 132 M 3 749 M 3 749 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 25 027 M 29 964 M 29 964 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 260,50 GBX
Average target price 353,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC7.17%29 964
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789