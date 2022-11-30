NatWest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY (PDMRs) IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION - Form 6-K

INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY (PDMRs)IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

1. NatWest Group plc (the Company) announces that ordinary shares of £1.0769* each in the Company (Shares) (ISIN:GB00BM8PJY71) were delivered to PDMRs on 7 November 2022, under the NatWest Group2014 Employee Share Plan (the Plan),as set out below.

The Shares delivered represent payment of a fixed share allowance (FSA) for the three month period ending 31 December 2022 and have been calculated using a Share price of £2.3316.

The number of Sharesdelivered, the number of Shares withheld to meet associated tax liabilities and thenumber of Shares retained by each PDMR is as follows:-

Name of PDMR Position of PDMR No. of Shares delivered No. of Shares withheld to satisfy associated tax liability No. of Shares retained Robert Begbie CEO, NatWest Markets 16,084 7,732 8,352 Peter Flavel CEO, Wealth Businesses 26,806 12,618 14,188 Bruce Fletcher Chief Risk Officer, NatWest Group 35,920 16,908 19,012 David Lindberg CEO, Retail Banking 34,848 16,404 18,444 Scott Marcar Chief Information Officer 57,633 27,129 30,504 Andrew McLaughlin CEO, Commercial & Institutional for the non-ring-fenced bank 2,145 1,010 1,135 Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer 82,026 38,611 43,4151 Alison Rose Chief ExecutiveOfficer 120,304 56,628 63,6761 John-Paul Thwaite CEO, Commercial & Institutional for the ring-fenced bank 33,508 15,773 17,735 Jen Tippin Chief People & Transformation Officer 44,230 20,820 23,410 1. The shares will be released in instalments over a five year period.

*Note:the nominal value of ordinary shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share

The market price used to determine the number ofShares withheld tomeet associated tax liabilitieswas £2.3812.Shares retained after payment of associated tax liabilities will be held on behalf of PDMRs in the Computershare Share Plan Account and will be released in instalments over a three year period, unless otherwise indicated above.

2. The Company also announces that it has been notified of the PDMR set out below selling Shares on the date and at the price indicated:

Name of PDMR Position of PDMR No. of Shares sold Price of Shares sold Date Shares sold Alison Rose Chief Executive Officer 250,000 £2.3910 10 November 2022

3. The Company also announces that on 7 November 2022, a conditional Buy-out award (Award) was granted under the Plan to the PDMR set out below in order to replace awards forfeited by the individual on leaving their previous employer.

Name of PDMR Position of PDMR Award price No. of Shares granted Scott Marcar Chief Information Officer £2.61692 581,681 2. The Award price has been calculated using a 5 day average Share price taken immediately prior to the PDMR joining the Company.

The above transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange (XLON).

Legal Entity Identifier:2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Exhibit No. 2



NatWest Group plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, NatWest Group plc ("NWG") hereby notifies the following in respect of its issued share capital with voting rights as at 30 November 2022.

Share Class and nominal value Number of Shares issued Voting rights per share Total Voting rights - 30 November 2022 Ordinary Shares of £1.0769* (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury) 9,663,945,797

4 38,655,783,188 Ordinary Shares of £1.0769* held in treasury 122,078,126 4 Voting rights not exercisable 11% Cumulative Preference Shares of £1 240,686 4 962,744 5.5% Cumulative Preference Shares of £1 242,454 4 969,816 Total: 9,786,507,063 38,657,715,748

*Note:the nominal value of Ordinary Shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share

Shareholders may use the above figure of 38,657,715,748 for their calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in NWG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Date: 30 November 2022