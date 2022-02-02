NatWest : Intention to exercise regulatory call

1 February, 2022

INTENTION TO EXERCISE REGULATORY CALL

6.425% Non-Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN - US74927PAA75) ("TPSs")

NatWest Group plc (formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) ("NWG") intends, in due course, to redeem all of the outstanding TPSs in accordance with their terms and conditions. The Prudential Regulation Authority, which has primary responsibility for the prudential oversight and supervision of NWG, has confirmed that the TPSs can no longer be included in calculating NWG's Tier 1 capital on a solo and/or consolidated basis after December 31, 2021. Accordingly, NWG intends to redeem the TPSs under the terms and conditions governing the TPSs.

This announcement is not a formal notice of redemption in respect of the TPSs. Before redeeming the TPSs, NWG intends to give notice of redemption to the holders thereof, in due course following the satisfaction of all applicable conditions under the governing documents.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Forrest

Head of Treasury Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy

Tel: +44 (0)7747 455969

Paul Pybus

Head of Debt Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 7769161183

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'would have been', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'will', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Group's future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group plc in respect of, but not limited to: the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital, cost savings and operational targets), the implementation of its Purpose-led strategy and the refocusing of its NatWest Markets franchise, its ESG and climate related targets, its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NatWest Group's exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk,