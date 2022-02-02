NatWest : Intention to exercise regulatory call

NatWest Group plc (formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) ("NWG") intends, in due course, to redeem all of the outstanding TPSs in accordance with their terms and conditions. The Prudential Regulation Authority, which has primary responsibility for the prudential oversight and supervision of NWG, has confirmed that the TPSs can no longer be included in calculating NWG's Tier 1 capital on a solo and/or consolidated basis after December 31, 2021. Accordingly, NWG intends to redeem the TPSs under the terms and conditions governing the TPSs.
This announcement is not a formal notice of redemption in respect of the TPSs. Before redeeming the TPSs, NWG intends to give notice of redemption to the holders thereof, in due course following the satisfaction of all applicable conditions under the governing documents.
For further information, please contact:
Scott Forrest
Head of Treasury Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy
Tel: +44 (0)7747 455969
Paul Pybus
Head of Debt Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 7769161183
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'would have been', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'will', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Group's future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group plc in respect of, but not limited to: the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital, cost savings and operational targets), the implementation of its Purpose-led strategy and the refocusing of its NatWest Markets franchise, its ESG and climate related targets, its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NatWest Group's exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk,
key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic, future acquisitions, the outcome of legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs (including with respect to goodwill), legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the impact of climate related risks and the transitioning to a low carbon economy. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's UK 2020 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA), NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for H1 2021, NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for Q3 2021 and NatWest Group plc's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6- K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
MAR
This announcement contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information in relation to the TPSs as specified above for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Scott Forrest, Head of Treasury Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy for NatWest Group plc.
