  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23:27 2023-02-17 am EST
280.55 GBX   -8.20%
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower on US Rate Rise Jitters
DJ
02:56aStocks seen lower despite UK retail sales surprise
AN
02:44aNatWest Launches GBP800 Million Buyback After 4Q Pretax Profit Beat Views
DJ
NatWest Launches GBP800 Million Buyback After 4Q Pretax Profit Beat Views

02/17/2023 | 02:44am EST
By Elena Vardon


NatWest Group PLC on Friday posted a rise in pretax profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, which came in slightly ahead of market views, and said it intends to start a share buyback program of up to 800 million pounds ($959 million) in the first half of 2023.

The U.K. bank posted a pretax profit of GBP1.43 billion for the three months to Dec. 31 compared with GBP543 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, against the GBP1.40 billion expected in a company-compiled consensus.

The lender, in which the U.K. government has a 44% stake, said its net profit was GBP1.26 billion compared with a GBP434 million for the year-earlier period and consensus' GBP940 million.

Total income rose to GBP3.71 billion from GBP2.62 billion, beating the GBP3.58 billion forecasted by analysts. Net interest income for the quarter was GBP2.87 billion against consensus' expected GBP2.88 million.

NatWest's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--stood at 14.2% at Dec. 31, in line with consensus and ahead of the bank's end-2022 target of 14%.

The board proposed a final dividend of 10 pence a share.

For 2023, the lender said it sees total income excluding notable items of around GBP14.8 billion and a full-year net interest margin around 3.20%, along with a cost income ratio below 52%.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0243ET

Financials
Sales 2022 12 909 M 15 507 M 15 507 M
Net income 2022 3 085 M 3 706 M 3 706 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 9,72%
Capitalization 29 520 M 35 462 M 35 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 305,60 GBX
Average target price 372,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Morten Nicolai Friis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC15.23%35 462
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791