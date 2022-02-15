NatWest : Managers' transactions - RNS announcement - EN

Notice of Redemption

RBS Capital Trust II (the "Trust")

and

NatWest Group plc (formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) (the "Bank")

(collectively, the "Issuers")

The holders of the following securities (the "Securities") have been notified by the Issuers of the upcoming redemption of the Securities on February 15, 2022:

the US$650,000,000 6.425% Non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities issued by the Trust pursuant to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust dated as of December 10, 2003 of the Trust (the " Declaration of Trust ") (ISIN Code: US74927PAA75) (the " TPS "); and the US$650,001,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due 2043 issued by the Bank pursuant to the Trust Deed dated December 10, 2003 (ISIN Code: XS0182424431) (the " Subordinated Notes ").

The Issuers have elected to redeem the Securities on March 17, 2022 in accordance with the conditions of the Subordinated Notes. The TPS are being redeemed, pursuant to Section 8.03 of the Declaration of Trust, as a result of the Partnership exercising its rights to redeem all of the Partnership Preferred Securities under Section 5.03(e)(iii) of the Partnership Agreement. Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the relevant notice of redemption or, if not defined therein, the meaning given to them in the Declaration of Trust or the Partnership Agreement. The Issuers have sent the relevant notice to the relevant holders pursuant to the terms of the relevant Securities. To view the notices, please click on the links below.

The Subordinated Notes will be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange once redeemed.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Forrest

Natwest Treasury Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy

Tel: +44 (0) 7747 455969

Paul Pybus

NatWest Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7672 1758

Date: February 15, 2022

