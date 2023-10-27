Stock NWG NATWEST GROUP PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

Equities

NWG

GB00BM8PJY71

Banks

Delayed London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:29 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for NatWest Group plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
182.00 GBX -11.56% -16.70% -31.37%
08:14pm UK's data watchdog to review handling of Farage's NatWest privacy complaint RE
06:37pm The FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% on Earnings Disappointment, Geopolitical Tensions DJ
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about NatWest Group plc

UK's data watchdog to review handling of Farage's NatWest privacy complaint RE
The FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% on Earnings Disappointment, Geopolitical Tensions DJ
European Equities Close Lower in Friday Trading; Bank Stocks Slump in London MT
Poorly-received earnings weigh on European stocks AN
NATWEST : NIM fears overdone ? Alphavalue
NatWest Q3 Earnings, Revenue Increase MT
Earnings, Bond Yields Blunt European Bourses Midday MT
Oil majors lift FTSE 100 but banks fall AN
Amazon and goldilocks ride to the rescue RE
NatWest Shares Drop After Guidance Cut; Farage Account Closure Review Flags 'Serious Failings' -- 2nd Update DJ
European Midday Briefing : Another UK Bank Warning Hits Sector DJ
British equities climb on commodity boost, but set for weekly drop RE
French shares lag European peers on Sanofi's downbeat forecast RE
NatWest cuts guide and profit misses amid Farage "failings" AN
There's something wrong with corporate results
NatWest trims outlook and admits Farage "failings" AN
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Slip DJ
NatWest Shares Drop After Guidance Cut, 3Q Miss; Says Review Found Farage Account Closure Lawful -- Update DJ
FTSE 100 slips as traders assess NatWest's gloomy forecast RE
European shares subdued as NatWest drop outweighs energy gains RE
NatWest Chair Says Nigel Farage Account Closure Process Had 'Serious Failings' MT
NatWest Cuts Guidance After 3Q Miss; Says Review Found Farage Account Closure Lawful DJ
NatWest notes "serious failings" in Farage findings AN
NatWest Group Reports Higher Q3 Attributable Profit, Total Income MT
UK watchdog finds potential NatWest 'regulatory breaches' in Farage fiasco RE

Chart NatWest Group plc

Chart NatWest Group plc
More charts

Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial & Institutional, and Central items & other. Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. Private Banking segment serves the United Kingdom connected high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. Commercial & Institutional segment includes its Commercial Banking, NatWest Markets and RBS International businesses, to support its customers across the full non-personal customer lifecycle, both domestically and internationally. Its Markets offering helps its customers manage financial risks across different geographies, while its International offering provides full-service banking operations in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Luxembourg.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
04:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for NatWest Group plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2.058GBP
Average target price
3.300GBP
Spread / Average Target
+60.35%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC Stock NatWest Group plc
-31.37% 21 998 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+1.39% 409 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-4.23% 219 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-24.03% 207 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.75% 148 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-6.01% 144 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+16.54% 142 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-2.82% 141 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-9.77% 133 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-14.65% 112 B $
Other Banks
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock NatWest Group plc - London Stock Exchange
  4. News
  5. NatWest : NIM fears overdone ?
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer