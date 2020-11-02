NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWHG and large subsidiaries
2
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWHG
3
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
5
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
8
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries
9
CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries
9
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWHG and large subsidiaries
10
RWA and MCR movement tables
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
11
EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
12
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
12
Forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Presentation of information
The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NWH Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were:
oNational Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)
oThe Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
oUlster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC)
oCoutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
Disclosures for Coutts & Co, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NWH Group Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.
NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis.
30September 2020
31 December 2019
NWH
Coutts &
NWH
Group
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Co
Group
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Capital adequacy ratios - transitional(1)
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
CET1
17.0
17.0
16.2
28.3
12.2
15.7
15.9
13.2
26.5
Tier 1
19.8
19.5
19.8
28.3
14.3
18.5
18.6
16.6
26.5
Total
23.8
23.3
25.5
30.9
16.9
21.9
22.0
21.4
28.9
Capital adequacy ratios - end point
CET1
15.8
15.7
Tier 1
18.5
18.4
Total
22.3
21.6
Capital - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
CET1
23,265
14,823
4,267
3,411
1,206
21,097
12,851
3,828
3,389
Tier 1
26,999
16,989
5,236
3,411
1,408
24,861
15,047
4,797
3,389
Total
32,480
20,266
6,726
3,723
1,674
29,515
17,801
6,199
3,694
Capital - end point
CET1
21,589
21,097
Tier 1
25,265
24,773
Total
30,479
29,027
RWAs - transitional(2)
Credit risk
116,017
72,998
21,607
10,889
8,771
113,980
67,778
23,191
11,680
Counterparty credit risk
1,523
1,127
-
133
32
980
605
-
127
Market risk
138
35
12
69
6
125
17
15
77
Operational risk
18,866
12,843
4,778
946
1,068
19,590
12,669
5,714
897
136,544
87,003
26,397
12,037
9,877
134,675
81,069
28,920
12,781
CRR leverage - transitional
Tier 1 capital
26,999
16,989
5,236
3,411
1,408
24,861
15,047
4,797
3,389
Exposure
498,778
353,734
88,887
24,067
16,599
447,851
300,438
90,981
26,893
Leverage ratio (%)
5.4
4.8
5.9
14.2
8.5
5.6
5.0
5.3
12.6
CRR leverage - end point
Tier 1 capital
25,265
24,773
Exposure
497,101
447,851
Leverage ratio (%)
5.1
5.5
UK leverage - end point
Tier 1 capital
25,265
24,773
Exposure
416,331
397,649
Leverage ratio (%)
6.1
6.2
Average Tier 1 capital
25,129
24,994
Average exposure(3)
419,387
404,081
Average leverage ratio (%)
6.0
6.2
Systemic risk leverage buffer(4)
2,186
2,088
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer(5)
10
1,292
Notes:
(1) NWH Group's total capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
(2) NWH Group RWAs on an end point basis are £136,425 million due to the £119 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
(3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
(4) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December
2019 - 0.525%).
(5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0025% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%).
The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
EBA
30 September
30 June
31 March
31 December
30 September
BCBS2
IFRS
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
KM1
9-FL
Capital
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
1
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
23,265
22,631
22,272
21,097
21,167
2
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9
transitional arrangements had not been applied
21,589
21,076
21,940
21,097
21,167
2
3
Tier 1 capital
26,941
26,307
25,948
24,773
24,843
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
25,265
24,752
25,616
24,773
24,843
3
5
Total capital
32,155
31,345
30,462
29,027
28,796
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
30,479
29,790
30,130
29,027
28,796
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
7
Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
136,544
139,328
139,282
134,675
139,577
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
136,425
139,206
139,214
134,675
139,577
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
%
5
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.0
16.2
16.0
15.7
15.2
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
15.8
15.1
15.8
15.7
15.2
6
11
Tier 1 ratio
19.7
18.9
18.6
18.4
17.8
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
18.5
17.8
18.4
18.4
17.8
7
13
Total capital ratio
23.5
22.5
21.9
21.6
20.6
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been
applied
22.3
21.4
21.6
21.6
20.6
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
9
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement(1)
-
-
0.1
0.9
0.9
10
Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements(2)
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
11
Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)
4.0
4.0
4.1
4.9
4.9
12
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements(3)
12.5
11.7
11.5
11.2
10.7
Leverage ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
13
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure
498,778
493,226
466,093
447,851
450,318
UK leverage ratio exposure measure
418,008
421,149
417,997
397,649
393,992
%
%
%
%
%
14
16
CRR leverage ratio
5.4
5.3
5.6
5.5
5.5
17
CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been
applied
5.1
5.0
5.5
5.5
5.5
UK leverage ratio
6.4
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.3
Liquidity coverage ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
15
Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)
111,268
105,212
99,750
99,950
100,457
16
Total net cash outflows
76,993
73,944
71,427
71,188
71,326
17
LCR ratio %(4)
144
142
140
140
141
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
18
Total available stable funding
344,889
345,629
320,612
314,250
314,935
19
Total required stable funding
245,403
252,379
242,811
231,098
229,402
20
NSFR %(5)
141
137
132
136
137
Notes:
(1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.
(2) NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019.
(3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
(4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds.
(5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.
Key points
Capital and leverage
NWH Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.
NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.
The leverage ratio has decreased to 5.4% from 5.6% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.
The UK average leverage ratio is 6.0%.
NWB Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
The CET1 ratio increased to 17.0% from 15.9% due to a £2.0 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £5.9 billion increase in RWAs.
The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, a £0.3 billion reduction in the significant investment capital deduction and an increase of £1.0 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses charged to the attributable profit of £322m.
NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
Total RWAs increased by £5.9 billion primarily due to an increase in Credit Risk RWAs of £5.2 billion during the period. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending schemes in Commercial Banking during H1 2020, partly offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors. Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs increased by £0.5 billion during the period. The Operational Risk RWAs increased by £0.2 billon due to the annual recalculation.
The leverage ratio decreased to 4.8% from 5.0% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.
RBS plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
The CET1 ratio increased by 300 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.4 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £2.5 billion.
The CET1 increase is due to profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of £75 million and the impact of IFRS 9 transitional relief of £366 million for the increase in expected credit losses charged to the attributable profit.
Total RWAs decreased by £2.5 billion driven by a £1.6 billion decrease in Credit Risk RWAs as well as a £0.9 billion decrease in Operational Risk RWAs following the annual recalculation. The decrease in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by repayments and expired facilities in Commercial Banking.
The leverage ratio increased to 5.9% from 5.3% as a result of an increase in tier 1 capital.
UBI DAC - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
The CET1 ratio increased to 28.3% from 26.5% mainly driven by a £0.7 billion decrease in RWA.
CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to foreign exchange movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.
Total RWAs decreased by £0.7 billion mainly reflecting large underlying reductions in the Credit Risk RWAs, due to a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics. These were partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates.
The leverage ratio increased to 14.2% from 12.6% as a result of the exclusion of central bank balances.
Coutts & Co - 30 September 2020 compared with 30 June 2020
The CET1 ratio decreased to 12.2% from 12.3%, primarily due to a £0.2 billion increase in RWAs.
RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.
The leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% from 8.6% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
30 September 2020
NWH
NWB
RBS
UBI
Coutts
Group
Plc
plc
DAC
& Co
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
23,265
14,823
4,267
3,411
1,206
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
21,589
13,813
3,901
3,411
1,135
3
Tier 1 capital
26,999
16,989
5,236
3,411
1,408
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
25,323
15,979
4,870
3,411
1,337
5
Total capital
32,480
20,266
6,726
3,723
1,674
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
30,804
19,256
6,360
3,723
1,603
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
136,544
87,003
26,397
12,037
9,877
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
136,425
86,955
26,363
12,037
9,806
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.0
17.0
16.2
28.3
12.2
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
15.8
15.9
14.8
28.3
11.6
11
Tier 1 ratio
19.8
19.5
19.8
28.3
14.3
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
18.6
18.4
18.5
28.3
13.6
13
Total capital ratio
23.8
23.3
25.5
30.9
16.9
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
22.6
22.1
24.1
30.9
16.3
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
498,778
353,734
88,887
24,067
16,599
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.4
4.8
5.9
14.2
8.5
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.1
4.5
5.5
14.2
8.1
30 June 2020
NWH
NWB
RBS
UBI
Coutts
Group
Plc
plc
DAC
& Co
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
22,631
14,261
4,113
3,409
1,189
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
21,076
13,367
3,753
3,409
1,138
3
Tier 1 capital
26,365
16,427
5,082
3,409
1,391
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
24,810
15,533
4,722
3,409
1,340
5
Total capital
31,670
19,708
6,577
3,749
1,657
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
30,115
18,814
6,217
3,749
1,606
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
139,328
87,536
27,306
12,784
9,673
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
139,206
87,504
27,268
12,784
9,622
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.2
16.3
15.1
26.7
12.3
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
15.1
15.3
13.8
26.7
11.8
11
Tier 1 ratio
18.9
18.8
18.6
26.7
14.4
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
17.8
17.8
17.3
26.7
13.9
13
Total capital ratio
22.7
22.5
24.1
29.3
17.1
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
21.6
21.5
22.8
29.3
16.6
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
493,226
349,262
87,826
29,682
16,126
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.3
4.7
5.8
11.5
8.6
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.0
4.4
5.4
11.5
8.3
31 March 2020
NWH
NWB
RBS
UBI
Coutts
Group
Plc
plc
DAC
& Co
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
22,272
13,790
4,070
3,519
1,160
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
21,940
13,654
3,954
3,519
1,138
3
Tier 1 capital
26,006
15,956
5,039
3,519
1,362
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
25,674
15,820
4,923
3,519
1,340
5
Total capital
30,787
18,746
6,526
3,814
1,628
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
30,455
18,610
6,410
3,814
1,606
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
139,282
86,825
27,804
12,569
9,509
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
139,214
86,814
27,778
12,569
9,487
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.0
15.9
14.6
28.0
12.2
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
15.8
15.7
14.2
28.0
12.0
11
Tier 1 ratio
18.7
18.4
18.1
28.0
14.3
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
18.4
18.2
17.7
28.0
14.1
13
Total capital ratio
22.1
21.6
23.5
30.3
17.1
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
21.9
21.4
23.1
30.3
16.9
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
466,093
325,127
83,425
27,871
15,809
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.6
4.9
6.0
12.6
8.6
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.5
4.9
5.9
12.6
8.5
31 December 2019
NWH
NWB
RBS
UBI
Group
Plc
plc
DAC
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
21,097
12,851
3,828
3,389
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
21,097
12,851
3,828
3,389
3
Tier 1 capital
24,861
15,047
4,797
3,389
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
24,861
15,047
4,797
3,389
5
Total capital
29,515
17,801
6,199
3,694
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
29,515
17,801
6,199
3,694
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
134,675
81,069
28,920
12,781
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
134,675
81,069
28,920
12,781
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.7
15.9
13.2
26.5
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
15.7
15.9
13.2
26.5
11
Tier 1 ratio
18.5
18.6
16.6
26.5
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
18.5
18.6
16.6
26.5
13
Total capital ratio
21.9
22.0
21.4
28.9
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
21.9
22.0
21.4
28.9
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
447,851
300,438
90,981
26,893
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.6
5.0
5.3
12.6
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
5.6
5.0
5.3
12.6
30 September 2019
NWH
NWB
RBS
UBI
Group
Plc
plc
DAC
Available capital - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
21,167
12,758
4,296
3,963
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
21,167
12,758
4,296
3,963
3
Tier 1 capital
24,931
14,953
5,265
3,963
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
24,931
14,953
5,265
3,963
5
Total capital
29,284
17,152
6,768
4,303
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
29,284
17,152
6,768
4,303
Risk-weighted assets
7
Total risk-weighted assets
139,577
81,936
30,583
13,135
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
139,577
81,936
30,583
13,135
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.2
15.6
14.0
30.2
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
15.2
15.6
14.0
30.2
11
Tier 1 ratio
17.9
18.2
17.2
30.2
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
17.9
18.2
17.2
30.2
13
Total capital ratio
21.0
20.9
22.1
32.8
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
21.0
20.9
22.1
32.8
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
450,318
299,425
92,553
27,613
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.5
5.0
5.7
14.4
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
been applied
5.5
5.0
5.7
14.4
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.
LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.
Total unweightedvalue (average)
Totalweighted value (average)
30 September 2020
30 June2020
31 March31 December
30 September
30 June
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2020
2020
Number of data points used in the calculation of averages
EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows andoutflows
EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised creditinstitution 20
Total cash inflows
EU-20aFully exempt inflowsEU-20bInflows subject to 90% capEU-20cInflows subject to 75% cap
21 2223
Liquidity buffer
Total net cash outflowsLiquidity coverage ratio (%)
-
-
33,39632,854 31,105
29,667
9,036
9,626
9,537
9,398
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29,665
9,036
9,626
9,537
9,398
111,268
105,212
99,750
99,950
76,993
73,944
71,427
71,188
144
142
140
140
--
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
--
- -33,369
- -32,827
- -31,077
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
NWHG
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Coutts & Co
NWHG
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Capital
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Tangible equity
23,132
14,804
4,430
3,938
1,160
22,762
14,693
4,920
3,801
Expected loss less impairment provisions
-
-
-
-
-
(141)
(109)
(16)
(28)
Prudential valuation adjustment
(18)
(13)
(4)
-
-
(26)
(16)
(10)
-
Deferred tax assets
(835)
(536)
(111)
(173)
-
(757)
(474)
(87)
(181)
Own credit adjustments
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Pension fund assets
(276)
-
-
(273)
-
(171)
-
-
(168)
Instruments of financial sector entities where the
institution has a significant investment
-
(593)
-
-
-
-
(849)
-
-
Cash flow hedging reserve
(414)
151
(414)
(80)
-
(202)
(27)
(179)
(35)
Foreseeable ordinary dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(800)
-
Foreseeable charges
-
-
-
-
-
(365)
(365)
-
-
Adjustments under IFRS 9 transition arrangements
1,676
1,010
366
-
71
-
-
-
-
Other adjustments for regulatory purposes
-
-
-
-
(25)
(3)
(2)
-
-
Total regulatory adjustments
133
19
(163)
(527)
46
(1,665)
(1,842)
(1,092)
(412)
CET1 capital
23,265
14,823
4,267
3,411
1,206
21,097
12,851
3,828
3,389
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments
3,734
2,428
969
-
202
3,764
2,458
969
-
Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
-
(262)
-
-
-
-
(262)
-
-
AT1 capital
3,734
2,166
969
-
202
3,764
2,196
969
-
Tier 1 capital
26,999
16,989
5,236
3,411
1,408
24,861
15,047
4,797
3,389
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
5,108
3,493
1,430
312
266
4,654
3,075
1,402
305
Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
373
(216)
60
-
-
-
(321)
-
-
Tier 2 capital
5,481
3,277
1,490
312
266
4,654
2,754
1,402
305
Total regulatory capital
32,480
20,266
6,726
3,723
1,674
29,515
17,801
6,199
3,694
CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiariesLeverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
NWHG
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Coutts & Co
NWHG
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Leverage exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Cash and balances at central banks(2)
76,008
46,012
28,831
5,227
3
54,511
26,377
26,597
3,419
Derivatives
3,423
3,558
832
225
30
2,899
3,404
366
174
Financial assets
384,483
301,635
67,608
22,412
35,769
357,543
273,508
62,767
22,025
Other assets
12,940
7,495
613
546
472
13,418
7,665
872
457
Total assets
476,854
358,700
97,884
28,410
36,274
428,371
310,954
90,602
26,075
Derivatives
- netting and variation margin
(4,437)
(4,025)
-
(45)
(1)
(3,761)
(3,665)
-
(11)
- potential future exposures
1,189
1,446
183
87
7
1,071
1,494
299
100
Securities financing transactions gross up
150
150
-
-
-
516
516
-
-
Other off balance sheet items
31,461
23,263
10,820
1,291
1,217
29,655
17,862
8,766
1,118
Regulatory deductions and other
(6,439)
(1,181)
(248)
(5,676)
45
(8,001)
(2,699)
(377)
(389)
adjustments(1)
Exclusion of core UK-group exposures
-
(24,619)
(19,752)
-
(20,943)
-
(24,024)
(8,309)
-
CRR leverage exposure
498,778
353,734
88,887
24,067
16,599
447,851
300,438
90,981
26,893
Claims on central banks
(73,278)
(50,202)
Exclusion of bounce back loans
(7,492)
-
UK leverage exposure
418,008
397,649
Notes:
(1) The Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR), as amended by the CRR "quick fix", allows banking supervisors, after consulting the relevant central bank, to allow banks to exclude central bank exposures from their leverage ratio. Such assets include coins and banknotes as well as deposits held at the central bank. The ECB have enabled UBI DAC to apply this exclusion as of Q3 2020, being an institution under its direct supervision, resulting in an impact on the CRR Leverage exposure of £5.2 billion.
(2) In UBI DAC, overnight placements with CBI where no other restrictions apply, have been reclassified in Q3 2020 from loans to banks (which is included in 'Financial Assets' above) to 'cash and balances at central banks' on the balance sheet. This is a change in accounting policy, therefore the comparatives have been restated to reflect this reclassification.
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs.
NWH Group
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
Coutts & Co
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
30 September 2020
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
113,706
9,097
66,481
5,318
21,223
1,698
10,888
870
8,472
678
2
Standardised (STD) approach
13,911
1,113
3,697
296
1,512
121
907
72
8,472
678
4
Advanced IRB approach
99,795
7,984
62,784
5,022
19,711
1,577
9,981
798
-
-
5
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal
model approach (IMA)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
Counterparty credit risk
1,523
122
1,127
90
-
-
133
11
32
3
6a
of which: securities financing transactions
212
17
212
17
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
of which: marked-to-market
394
32
299
24
-
-
133
11
32
3
10
of which: internal model method (IMM)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the
default fund of a central
counterparty
36
3
36
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
881
70
580
46
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Securitisation exposures in banking book(1)
1,274
102
1,048
84
226
18
-
-
-
-
15
Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
900
72
674
54
226
18
-
-
-
-
17
Standardised approach
176
14
176
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
18
External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA)(2)
198
16
198
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
1250%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
Market risk
138
11
35
3
12
1
69
6
6
-
20
STD approach
138
11
35
3
12
1
69
6
6
-
23
Operational risk - STD approach
18,866
1,509
12,843
1,027
4,778
382
946
76
1,068
85
27
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to
250% risk-weight)
1,037
83
5,469
438
158
13
1
-
299
24
29
Total
136,544
10,924
87,003
6,960
26,397
2,112
12,037
963
9,877
790
NWH Group
NWB Plc
RBS plc
UBI DAC
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
31 December 2019
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
111,281
8,903
61,614
4,930
22,757
1,822
11,678
934
2
Standardised (STD) approach
14,033
1,123
3,923
314
1,792
144
899
72
4
Advanced IRB approach
97,248
7,780
57,691
4,616
20,965
1,678
10,779
862
6
Counterparty credit risk
980
78
605
48
-
-
127
10
6a
of which: securities financing transactions
145
12
145
12
-
-
-
-
7
of which: marked-to-market
239
19
151
12
-
-
127
10
11
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the
default fund of a central
counterparty
116
9
116
9
-
-
-
-
12
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
480
38
193
15
-
-
-
-
14
Securitisation exposures in banking book
1,509
121
1,206
96
304
24
-
-
15
IRB approach
1,509
121
1,206
96
304
24
-
-
19
Market risk
125
10
17
1
15
1
77
6
20
STD approach
125
10
17
1
15
1
77
6
23
Operational risk - STD approach
19,590
1,567
12,669
1,014
5,714
457
897
72
27
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to
250% risk-weight)
1,190
95
4,958
397
130
10
2
-
29
Total
134,675
10,774
81,069
6,486
28,920
2,314
12,781
1,022
Notes:
(1) From 1 January 2020, the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
(2) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).
For explanations relating to RWA movements for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries, refer to the commentary following KM1. Further RWA related commentary can be found following EU CR8, EU CCR7 and EU MR 2_B.
RWA and MCR movement tables
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.
a
b
RWAs
IRB
STD
Total RWAs
MCR
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
At 1 January 2020
98,757
15,223
113,980
9,118
2
Asset size(1)
1,762
(165)
1,597
128
3
Asset quality(2)
(57)
36
(21)
(2)
4
Model updates(3)
1,077
(132)
945
76
5
Methodology and policy(4)
(1,590)
(118)
(1,708)
(137)
7
Foreign exchange movements(5)
1,120
104
1,224
98
9
At 30 September 2020
101,069
14,948
116,017
9,281
Notes:
(1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).
(2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
(3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weaknesses.
(4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.
(5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.
Key points
The RWA uplift in asset size was due to increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending. This was offset by decreases in Ulster Bank RoI due to the sale of non-performing loans and reductions in unsecured products balances in Retail Banking.
Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.
The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.
The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.
The RWA decrease relating to asset quality mainly reflected improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products and increased defaults in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting increases due to PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking.
EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.
RWAs
MCR
Non-IMM
Non-IMM
£m
£m
1
At 1 January 2020
500
40
2
Asset size(1)
127
10
3
Methodology and policy(2)
(4)
-
7
Foreign exchange movements(3)
19
2
9
At 30 September 2020
642
52
Notes:
(1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
(2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.
(3) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.
Key point
The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions.
EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.
STD
RWAs
MCR
£m
£m
1
At 1 January 2020
125
10
2
Movement in risk levels(1)
13
1
8
At 30 September 2020
138
11
Note:
(1) Movements due to position changes.
Key points
NWH Group's RWA exposure includes the position in NatWest Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. RWAs relate solely to the foreign exchange banking book charge.
The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar and euro positions relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities.
