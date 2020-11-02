Log in
NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Q3 2020

Pillar 3 Supplement NatWest Holdings Group

Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

Contents

Page

Forward-looking statements

1

Presentation of information

1

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWHG and large subsidiaries

2

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWHG

3

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

5

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

8

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries

9

CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries

9

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWHG and large subsidiaries

10

RWA and MCR movement tables

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

11

EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

12

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

12

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Presentation of information

  • The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NWH Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were:

    • o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)

    • o The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)

    • o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC)

    • o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

  • Disclosures for Coutts & Co, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NWH Group Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.

  • For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.

  • NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.

  • Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NWH

Coutts &

NWH

Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Co

Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

CET1

17.0

17.0

16.2

28.3

12.2

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

Tier 1

19.8

19.5

19.8

28.3

14.3

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

Total

23.8

23.3

25.5

30.9

16.9

21.9

22.0

21.4

28.9

Capital adequacy ratios - end point

CET1

15.8

15.7

Tier 1

18.5

18.4

Total

22.3

21.6

Capital - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

CET1

23,265

14,823

4,267

3,411

1,206

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

Tier 1

26,999

16,989

5,236

3,411

1,408

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

Total

32,480

20,266

6,726

3,723

1,674

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

Capital - end point

CET1

21,589

21,097

Tier 1

25,265

24,773

Total

30,479

29,027

RWAs - transitional (2)

Credit risk

116,017

72,998

21,607

10,889

8,771

113,980

67,778

23,191

11,680

Counterparty credit risk

1,523

1,127

-

133

32

980

605

-

127

Market risk

138

35

12

69

6

125

17

15

77

Operational risk

18,866

12,843

4,778

946

1,068

19,590

12,669

5,714

897

136,544

87,003

26,397

12,037

9,877

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

CRR leverage - transitional

Tier 1 capital

26,999

16,989

5,236

3,411

1,408

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

Exposure

498,778

353,734

88,887

24,067

16,599

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

Leverage ratio (%)

5.4

4.8

5.9

14.2

8.5

5.6

5.0

5.3

12.6

CRR leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

25,265

24,773

Exposure

497,101

447,851

Leverage ratio (%)

5.1

5.5

UK leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

25,265

24,773

Exposure

416,331

397,649

Leverage ratio (%)

6.1

6.2

Average Tier 1 capital

25,129

24,994

Average exposure (3)

419,387

404,081

Average leverage ratio (%)

6.0

6.2

Systemic risk leverage buffer (4)

2,186

2,088

Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)

10

1,292

Notes:

  • (1) NWH Group's total capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.

  • (2) NWH Group RWAs on an end point basis are £136,425 million due to the £119 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

  • (3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.

  • (4) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December

    2019 - 0.525%).

  • (5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0025% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%).

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group

The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

EBA

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

BCBS2

IFRS

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

KM1

9-FL

Capital

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1)

23,265

22,631

22,272

21,097

21,167

2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9

transitional arrangements had not been applied

21,589

21,076

21,940

21,097

21,167

2

3

Tier 1 capital

26,941

26,307

25,948

24,773

24,843

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

25,265

24,752

25,616

24,773

24,843

3

5

Total capital

32,155

31,345

30,462

29,027

28,796

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,479

29,790

30,130

29,027

28,796

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

7

Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)

136,544

139,328

139,282

134,675

139,577

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

136,425

139,206

139,214

134,675

139,577

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

5

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.0

16.2

16.0

15.7

15.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

15.8

15.1

15.8

15.7

15.2

6

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.7

18.9

18.6

18.4

17.8

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.5

17.8

18.4

18.4

17.8

7

13

Total capital ratio

23.5

22.5

21.9

21.6

20.6

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been

applied

22.3

21.4

21.6

21.6

20.6

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

9

Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)

-

-

0.1

0.9

0.9

10

Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

11

Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)

4.0

4.0

4.1

4.9

4.9

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3)

12.5

11.7

11.5

11.2

10.7

Leverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

13

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure

498,778

493,226

466,093

447,851

450,318

UK leverage ratio exposure measure

418,008

421,149

417,997

397,649

393,992

%

%

%

%

%

14

16

CRR leverage ratio

5.4

5.3

5.6

5.5

5.5

17

CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been

applied

5.1

5.0

5.5

5.5

5.5

UK leverage ratio

6.4

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.3

Liquidity coverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

15

Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)

111,268

105,212

99,750

99,950

100,457

16

Total net cash outflows

76,993

73,944

71,427

71,188

71,326

17

LCR ratio % (4)

144

142

140

140

141

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding

344,889

345,629

320,612

314,250

314,935

19

Total required stable funding

245,403

252,379

242,811

231,098

229,402

20

NSFR % (5)

141

137

132

136

137

Notes:

  • (1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.

  • (2) NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019.

  • (3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.

  • (4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds.

  • (5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.

Key points

Capital and leverage

NWH Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.

  • NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

  • Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

  • The leverage ratio has decreased to 5.4% from 5.6% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.

  • The UK average leverage ratio is 6.0%.

NWB Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 17.0% from 15.9% due to a £2.0 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £5.9 billion increase in RWAs.

  • The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, a £0.3 billion reduction in the significant investment capital deduction and an increase of £1.0 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses charged to the attributable profit of £322m.

  • NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

  • Total RWAs increased by £5.9 billion primarily due to an increase in Credit Risk RWAs of £5.2 billion during the period. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending schemes in Commercial Banking during H1 2020, partly offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors. Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs increased by £0.5 billion during the period. The Operational Risk RWAs increased by £0.2 billon due to the annual recalculation.

  • The leverage ratio decreased to 4.8% from 5.0% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.

RBS plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 300 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.4 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £2.5 billion.

  • The CET1 increase is due to profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of £75 million and the impact of IFRS 9 transitional relief of £366 million for the increase in expected credit losses charged to the attributable profit.

  • Total RWAs decreased by £2.5 billion driven by a £1.6 billion decrease in Credit Risk RWAs as well as a £0.9 billion decrease in Operational Risk RWAs following the annual recalculation. The decrease in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by repayments and expired facilities in Commercial Banking.

  • The leverage ratio increased to 5.9% from 5.3% as a result of an increase in tier 1 capital.

UBI DAC - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 28.3% from 26.5% mainly driven by a £0.7 billion decrease in RWA.

  • CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to foreign exchange movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.

  • Total RWAs decreased by £0.7 billion mainly reflecting large underlying reductions in the Credit Risk RWAs, due to a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics. These were partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates.

  • The leverage ratio increased to 14.2% from 12.6% as a result of the exclusion of central bank balances.

Coutts & Co - 30 September 2020 compared with 30 June 2020

  • The CET1 ratio decreased to 12.2% from 12.3%, primarily due to a £0.2 billion increase in RWAs.

  • RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.

  • The leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% from 8.6% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

30 September 2020

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

23,265

14,823

4,267

3,411

1,206

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

21,589

13,813

3,901

3,411

1,135

3

Tier 1 capital

26,999

16,989

5,236

3,411

1,408

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

25,323

15,979

4,870

3,411

1,337

5

Total capital

32,480

20,266

6,726

3,723

1,674

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,804

19,256

6,360

3,723

1,603

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

136,544

87,003

26,397

12,037

9,877

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

136,425

86,955

26,363

12,037

9,806

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.0

17.0

16.2

28.3

12.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.8

15.9

14.8

28.3

11.6

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.8

19.5

19.8

28.3

14.3

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.6

18.4

18.5

28.3

13.6

13

Total capital ratio

23.8

23.3

25.5

30.9

16.9

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.6

22.1

24.1

30.9

16.3

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

498,778

353,734

88,887

24,067

16,599

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

4.8

5.9

14.2

8.5

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.1

4.5

5.5

14.2

8.1

30 June 2020

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

22,631

14,261

4,113

3,409

1,189

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

21,076

13,367

3,753

3,409

1,138

3

Tier 1 capital

26,365

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,810

15,533

4,722

3,409

1,340

5

Total capital

31,670

19,708

6,577

3,749

1,657

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,115

18,814

6,217

3,749

1,606

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,328

87,536

27,306

12,784

9,673

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

139,206

87,504

27,268

12,784

9,622

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.2

16.3

15.1

26.7

12.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.1

15.3

13.8

26.7

11.8

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.9

18.8

18.6

26.7

14.4

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.8

17.8

17.3

26.7

13.9

13

Total capital ratio

22.7

22.5

24.1

29.3

17.1

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.6

21.5

22.8

29.3

16.6

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

493,226

349,262

87,826

29,682

16,126

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.3

4.7

5.8

11.5

8.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.0

4.4

5.4

11.5

8.3

31 March 2020

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

22,272

13,790

4,070

3,519

1,160

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

21,940

13,654

3,954

3,519

1,138

3

Tier 1 capital

26,006

15,956

5,039

3,519

1,362

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

25,674

15,820

4,923

3,519

1,340

5

Total capital

30,787

18,746

6,526

3,814

1,628

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,455

18,610

6,410

3,814

1,606

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,282

86,825

27,804

12,569

9,509

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

139,214

86,814

27,778

12,569

9,487

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.0

15.9

14.6

28.0

12.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.8

15.7

14.2

28.0

12.0

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.7

18.4

18.1

28.0

14.3

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.4

18.2

17.7

28.0

14.1

13

Total capital ratio

22.1

21.6

23.5

30.3

17.1

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.9

21.4

23.1

30.3

16.9

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

466,093

325,127

83,425

27,871

15,809

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.6

4.9

6.0

12.6

8.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.5

4.9

5.9

12.6

8.5

31 December 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

3

Tier 1 capital

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

5

Total capital

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

13

Total capital ratio

21.9

22.0

21.4

28.9

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.9

22.0

21.4

28.9

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.6

5.0

5.3

12.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

5.6

5.0

5.3

12.6

30 September 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

Available capital - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

21,167

12,758

4,296

3,963

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

21,167

12,758

4,296

3,963

3

Tier 1 capital

24,931

14,953

5,265

3,963

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,931

14,953

5,265

3,963

5

Total capital

29,284

17,152

6,768

4,303

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,284

17,152

6,768

4,303

Risk-weighted assets

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,577

81,936

30,583

13,135

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

139,577

81,936

30,583

13,135

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.2

15.6

14.0

30.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

15.2

15.6

14.0

30.2

11

Tier 1 ratio

17.9

18.2

17.2

30.2

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.9

18.2

17.2

30.2

13

Total capital ratio

21.0

20.9

22.1

32.8

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.0

20.9

22.1

32.8

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

450,318

299,425

92,553

27,613

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.5

5.0

5.7

14.4

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

5.5

5.0

5.7

14.4

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.

LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.

Total unweighted value (average)

Total weighted value (average)

30 September 2020

30 June 2020

31 March31 December

30 September

30 June

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

Number of data points used in the calculation of averages

12 £m

12 £m

12 £m

12£m

12 £m

12 £m

12 £m

31 December 2019 12 £m

High quality liquid assets

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

105,212

111,26899,750

99,950

Cash outflows 2customers

215,259

210,293

203,629

201,904

16,790

16,398

16,050

15,903

3

of which: stable deposits

139,223

134,372

130,871

129,587

6,961

6,719

6,544

6,479

4

of which: less stable deposits

75,675

73,857

72,364

71,941

9,467

9,277

9,113

9,047

5

Unsecured wholesale funding

131,549

126,673

121,172

120,043

57,516

55,676

53,335

53,236

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

Retail deposits and deposits from small business

deposits in networks of cooperative banks

56,20351,25413,172

53,938

50,376

13,73812,501

12,281

7

8

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) Unsecured debt

9

10

Secured wholesale funding Additional requirements

74,815

72,271

69,573

69,489

531

464

345

178

43,247

42,040

40,489

40,777

531

464

345

178

36

47

380

379

50,96652,068

8,090

7,730

7,537

7,495

50,658

53,580

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

2,654256

2,338

1,853

1,388

2,166

1,988

1,649

1,324

104

-

-

255

104

-

-

Credit and liquidity facilities

Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligations Total cash outflows

48,056 379 45,680

48,216 420 43,949

50,215 460 41,577

52,19249741,147

5,669 7 3,590

5,638 10 3,710

5,888 10 3,652

6,171

12

3,561

86,029 83,571 80,964

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) Inflows from fully performing exposures Other cash inflows

13,454 11,689

9,797

8,228

20

20

20

80,586 -

8,766 11,176

9,884 11,281

10,296 11,012

10,20711,231

6,261 2,755

6,868 2,738

7,121 2,396

6,959

2,439

EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows andoutflows

EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised creditinstitution 20

Total cash inflows

EU-20a Fully exempt inflows EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap

21 22 23

Liquidity buffer

Total net cash outflows Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

-

-

33,396 32,854 31,105

29,667

9,036

9,626

9,537

9,398

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29,665

9,036

9,626

9,537

9,398

111,268

105,212

99,750

99,950

76,993

73,944

71,427

71,188

144

142

140

140

--

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- -

- - 33,369

- - 32,827

- - 31,077

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NWHG

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

NWHG

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Capital

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Tangible equity

23,132

14,804

4,430

3,938

1,160

22,762

14,693

4,920

3,801

Expected loss less impairment provisions

-

-

-

-

-

(141)

(109)

(16)

(28)

Prudential valuation adjustment

(18)

(13)

(4)

-

-

(26)

(16)

(10)

-

Deferred tax assets

(835)

(536)

(111)

(173)

-

(757)

(474)

(87)

(181)

Own credit adjustments

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Pension fund assets

(276)

-

-

(273)

-

(171)

-

-

(168)

Instruments of financial sector entities where the

institution has a significant investment

-

(593)

-

-

-

-

(849)

-

-

Cash flow hedging reserve

(414)

151

(414)

(80)

-

(202)

(27)

(179)

(35)

Foreseeable ordinary dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(800)

-

Foreseeable charges

-

-

-

-

-

(365)

(365)

-

-

Adjustments under IFRS 9 transition arrangements

1,676

1,010

366

-

71

-

-

-

-

Other adjustments for regulatory purposes

-

-

-

-

(25)

(3)

(2)

-

-

Total regulatory adjustments

133

19

(163)

(527)

46

(1,665)

(1,842)

(1,092)

(412)

CET1 capital

23,265

14,823

4,267

3,411

1,206

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments

3,734

2,428

969

-

202

3,764

2,458

969

-

Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

-

(262)

-

-

-

-

(262)

-

-

AT1 capital

3,734

2,166

969

-

202

3,764

2,196

969

-

Tier 1 capital

26,999

16,989

5,236

3,411

1,408

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

5,108

3,493

1,430

312

266

4,654

3,075

1,402

305

Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

373

(216)

60

-

-

-

(321)

-

-

Tier 2 capital

5,481

3,277

1,490

312

266

4,654

2,754

1,402

305

Total regulatory capital

32,480

20,266

6,726

3,723

1,674

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries Leverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NWHG

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

NWHG

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Leverage exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Cash and balances at central banks (2)

76,008

46,012

28,831

5,227

3

54,511

26,377

26,597

3,419

Derivatives

3,423

3,558

832

225

30

2,899

3,404

366

174

Financial assets

384,483

301,635

67,608

22,412

35,769

357,543

273,508

62,767

22,025

Other assets

12,940

7,495

613

546

472

13,418

7,665

872

457

Total assets

476,854

358,700

97,884

28,410

36,274

428,371

310,954

90,602

26,075

Derivatives

- netting and variation margin

(4,437)

(4,025)

-

(45)

(1)

(3,761)

(3,665)

-

(11)

- potential future exposures

1,189

1,446

183

87

7

1,071

1,494

299

100

Securities financing transactions gross up

150

150

-

-

-

516

516

-

-

Other off balance sheet items

31,461

23,263

10,820

1,291

1,217

29,655

17,862

8,766

1,118

Regulatory deductions and other

(6,439)

(1,181)

(248)

(5,676)

45

(8,001)

(2,699)

(377)

(389)

adjustments (1)

Exclusion of core UK-group exposures

-

(24,619)

(19,752)

-

(20,943)

-

(24,024)

(8,309)

-

CRR leverage exposure

498,778

353,734

88,887

24,067

16,599

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

Claims on central banks

(73,278)

(50,202)

Exclusion of bounce back loans

(7,492)

-

UK leverage exposure

418,008

397,649

Notes:

  • (1) The Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR), as amended by the CRR "quick fix", allows banking supervisors, after consulting the relevant central bank, to allow banks to exclude central bank exposures from their leverage ratio. Such assets include coins and banknotes as well as deposits held at the central bank. The ECB have enabled UBI DAC to apply this exclusion as of Q3 2020, being an institution under its direct supervision, resulting in an impact on the CRR Leverage exposure of £5.2 billion.

  • (2) In UBI DAC, overnight placements with CBI where no other restrictions apply, have been reclassified in Q3 2020 from loans to banks (which is included in 'Financial Assets' above) to 'cash and balances at central banks' on the balance sheet. This is a change in accounting policy, therefore the comparatives have been restated to reflect this reclassification.

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs.

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

30 September 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

113,706

9,097

66,481

5,318

21,223

1,698

10,888

870

8,472

678

2

Standardised (STD) approach

13,911

1,113

3,697

296

1,512

121

907

72

8,472

678

4

Advanced IRB approach

99,795

7,984

62,784

5,022

19,711

1,577

9,981

798

-

-

5

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal

model approach (IMA)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Counterparty credit risk

1,523

122

1,127

90

-

-

133

11

32

3

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

212

17

212

17

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

of which: marked-to-market

394

32

299

24

-

-

133

11

32

3

10

of which: internal model method (IMM)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the

default fund of a central

counterparty

36

3

36

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

881

70

580

46

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book (1)

1,274

102

1,048

84

226

18

-

-

-

-

15

Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)

900

72

674

54

226

18

-

-

-

-

17

Standardised approach

176

14

176

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA) (2)

198

16

198

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

1250%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Market risk

138

11

35

3

12

1

69

6

6

-

20

STD approach

138

11

35

3

12

1

69

6

6

-

23

Operational risk - STD approach

18,866

1,509

12,843

1,027

4,778

382

946

76

1,068

85

27

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to

250% risk-weight)

1,037

83

5,469

438

158

13

1

-

299

24

29

Total

136,544

10,924

87,003

6,960

26,397

2,112

12,037

963

9,877

790

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

111,281

8,903

61,614

4,930

22,757

1,822

11,678

934

2

Standardised (STD) approach

14,033

1,123

3,923

314

1,792

144

899

72

4

Advanced IRB approach

97,248

7,780

57,691

4,616

20,965

1,678

10,779

862

6

Counterparty credit risk

980

78

605

48

-

-

127

10

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

145

12

145

12

-

-

-

-

7

of which: marked-to-market

239

19

151

12

-

-

127

10

11

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the

default fund of a central

counterparty

116

9

116

9

-

-

-

-

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

480

38

193

15

-

-

-

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book

1,509

121

1,206

96

304

24

-

-

15

IRB approach

1,509

121

1,206

96

304

24

-

-

19

Market risk

125

10

17

1

15

1

77

6

20

STD approach

125

10

17

1

15

1

77

6

23

Operational risk - STD approach

19,590

1,567

12,669

1,014

5,714

457

897

72

27

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to

250% risk-weight)

1,190

95

4,958

397

130

10

2

-

29

Total

134,675

10,774

81,069

6,486

28,920

2,314

12,781

1,022

Notes:

  • (1) From 1 January 2020, the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.

  • (2) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).

For explanations relating to RWA movements for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries, refer to the commentary following KM1. Further RWA related commentary can be found following EU CR8, EU CCR7 and EU MR 2_B.

RWA and MCR movement tables

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.

a

b

RWAs

IRB

STD

Total RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

98,757

15,223

113,980

9,118

2

Asset size (1)

1,762

(165)

1,597

128

3

Asset quality (2)

(57)

36

(21)

(2)

4

Model updates (3)

1,077

(132)

945

76

5

Methodology and policy (4)

(1,590)

(118)

(1,708)

(137)

7

Foreign exchange movements (5)

1,120

104

1,224

98

9

At 30 September 2020

101,069

14,948

116,017

9,281

Notes:

  • (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).

  • (2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.

  • (3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weaknesses.

  • (4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.

  • (5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.

Key points

  • The RWA uplift in asset size was due to increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending. This was offset by decreases in Ulster Bank RoI due to the sale of non-performing loans and reductions in unsecured products balances in Retail Banking.

  • Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

  • The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.

  • The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.

  • The RWA decrease relating to asset quality mainly reflected improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products and increased defaults in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting increases due to PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking.

EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.

RWAs

MCR

Non-IMM

Non-IMM

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

500

40

2

Asset size (1)

127

10

3

Methodology and policy (2)

(4)

-

7

Foreign exchange movements (3)

19

2

9

At 30 September 2020

642

52

Notes:

  • (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).

  • (2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.

  • (3) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.

Key point

  • The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions.

EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.

STD

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

125

10

2

Movement in risk levels (1)

13

1

8

At 30 September 2020

138

11

Note:

(1) Movements due to position changes.

Key points

  • NWH Group's RWA exposure includes the position in NatWest Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. RWAs relate solely to the foreign exchange banking book charge.

  • The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar and euro positions relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities.

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:05 UTC

