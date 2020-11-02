NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 0 11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST Send by mail :

Q3 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement NatWest Holdings Group Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 Contents Page Forward-looking statements 1 Presentation of information 1 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWHG and large subsidiaries 2 KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWHG 3 EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries 5 EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio 8 CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries 9 CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWHG and large subsidiaries 9 EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWHG and large subsidiaries 10 RWA and MCR movement tables EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 11 EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 12 EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 12 Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Presentation of information  The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NWH Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were: o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) o The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc) o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

 Disclosures for Coutts & Co, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NWH Group Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.

 For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.

 NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.  Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown. Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NWH Coutts & NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Co Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1) % % % % % % % % % CET1 17.0 17.0 16.2 28.3 12.2 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 Tier 1 19.8 19.5 19.8 28.3 14.3 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 Total 23.8 23.3 25.5 30.9 16.9 21.9 22.0 21.4 28.9 Capital adequacy ratios - end point CET1 15.8 15.7 Tier 1 18.5 18.4 Total 22.3 21.6 Capital - transitional £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m CET1 23,265 14,823 4,267 3,411 1,206 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 Tier 1 26,999 16,989 5,236 3,411 1,408 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 Total 32,480 20,266 6,726 3,723 1,674 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 Capital - end point CET1 21,589 21,097 Tier 1 25,265 24,773 Total 30,479 29,027 RWAs - transitional (2) Credit risk 116,017 72,998 21,607 10,889 8,771 113,980 67,778 23,191 11,680 Counterparty credit risk 1,523 1,127 - 133 32 980 605 - 127 Market risk 138 35 12 69 6 125 17 15 77 Operational risk 18,866 12,843 4,778 946 1,068 19,590 12,669 5,714 897 136,544 87,003 26,397 12,037 9,877 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 CRR leverage - transitional Tier 1 capital 26,999 16,989 5,236 3,411 1,408 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 Exposure 498,778 353,734 88,887 24,067 16,599 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 Leverage ratio (%) 5.4 4.8 5.9 14.2 8.5 5.6 5.0 5.3 12.6 CRR leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 25,265 24,773 Exposure 497,101 447,851 Leverage ratio (%) 5.1 5.5 UK leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 25,265 24,773 Exposure 416,331 397,649 Leverage ratio (%) 6.1 6.2 Average Tier 1 capital 25,129 24,994 Average exposure (3) 419,387 404,081 Average leverage ratio (%) 6.0 6.2 Systemic risk leverage buffer (4) 2,186 2,088 Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5) 10 1,292 Notes: (1) NWH Group's total capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.

(2) NWH Group RWAs on an end point basis are £136,425 million due to the £119 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

(3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.

(4) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December 2019 - 0.525%).

(5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0025% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%). KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. EBA 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September BCBS2 IFRS 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 KM1 9-FL Capital £m £m £m £m £m 1 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 23,265 22,631 22,272 21,097 21,167 2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,589 21,076 21,940 21,097 21,167 2 3 Tier 1 capital 26,941 26,307 25,948 24,773 24,843 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 25,265 24,752 25,616 24,773 24,843 3 5 Total capital 32,155 31,345 30,462 29,027 28,796 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,479 29,790 30,130 29,027 28,796 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 7 Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs) 136,544 139,328 139,282 134,675 139,577 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 136,425 139,206 139,214 134,675 139,577 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 5 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 17.0 16.2 16.0 15.7 15.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.8 15.1 15.8 15.7 15.2 6 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.7 18.9 18.6 18.4 17.8 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.5 17.8 18.4 18.4 17.8 7 13 Total capital ratio 23.5 22.5 21.9 21.6 20.6 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.3 21.4 21.6 21.6 20.6 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 9 Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1) - - 0.1 0.9 0.9 10 Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2) 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 11 Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10) 4.0 4.0 4.1 4.9 4.9 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3) 12.5 11.7 11.5 11.2 10.7 Leverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 13 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure 498,778 493,226 466,093 447,851 450,318 UK leverage ratio exposure measure 418,008 421,149 417,997 397,649 393,992 % % % % % 14 16 CRR leverage ratio 5.4 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.5 17 CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.1 5.0 5.5 5.5 5.5 UK leverage ratio 6.4 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.3 Liquidity coverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 15 Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA) 111,268 105,212 99,750 99,950 100,457 16 Total net cash outflows 76,993 73,944 71,427 71,188 71,326 17 LCR ratio % (4) 144 142 140 140 141 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) 18 Total available stable funding 344,889 345,629 320,612 314,250 314,935 19 Total required stable funding 245,403 252,379 242,811 231,098 229,402 20 NSFR % (5) 141 137 132 136 137 Notes: (1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.

(2) NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019.

(3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.

(4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds.

(5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019. Key points Capital and leverage NWH Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019  The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.

 NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

 Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

 The leverage ratio has decreased to 5.4% from 5.6% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.

 The UK average leverage ratio is 6.0%. NWB Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019  The CET1 ratio increased to 17.0% from 15.9% due to a £2.0 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £5.9 billion increase in RWAs.

 The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, a £0.3 billion reduction in the significant investment capital deduction and an increase of £1.0 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses charged to the attributable profit of £322m.

 NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

 Total RWAs increased by £5.9 billion primarily due to an increase in Credit Risk RWAs of £5.2 billion during the period. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending schemes in Commercial Banking during H1 2020, partly offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors. Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs increased by £0.5 billion during the period. The Operational Risk RWAs increased by £0.2 billon due to the annual recalculation.

 The leverage ratio decreased to 4.8% from 5.0% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures. RBS plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019  The CET1 ratio increased by 300 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.4 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £2.5 billion.

 The CET1 increase is due to profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of £75 million and the impact of IFRS 9 transitional relief of £366 million for the increase in expected credit losses charged to the attributable profit.

 Total RWAs decreased by £2.5 billion driven by a £1.6 billion decrease in Credit Risk RWAs as well as a £0.9 billion decrease in Operational Risk RWAs following the annual recalculation. The decrease in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by repayments and expired facilities in Commercial Banking.  The leverage ratio increased to 5.9% from 5.3% as a result of an increase in tier 1 capital. UBI DAC - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019  The CET1 ratio increased to 28.3% from 26.5% mainly driven by a £0.7 billion decrease in RWA.

 CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to foreign exchange movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.

 Total RWAs decreased by £0.7 billion mainly reflecting large underlying reductions in the Credit Risk RWAs, due to a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics. These were partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates.  The leverage ratio increased to 14.2% from 12.6% as a result of the exclusion of central bank balances. Coutts & Co - 30 September 2020 compared with 30 June 2020  The CET1 ratio decreased to 12.2% from 12.3%, primarily due to a £0.2 billion increase in RWAs.

 RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.  The leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% from 8.6% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure. EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. 30 September 2020 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts Group Plc plc DAC & Co Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 23,265 14,823 4,267 3,411 1,206 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,589 13,813 3,901 3,411 1,135 3 Tier 1 capital 26,999 16,989 5,236 3,411 1,408 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 25,323 15,979 4,870 3,411 1,337 5 Total capital 32,480 20,266 6,726 3,723 1,674 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,804 19,256 6,360 3,723 1,603 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 136,544 87,003 26,397 12,037 9,877 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 136,425 86,955 26,363 12,037 9,806 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 17.0 17.0 16.2 28.3 12.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.8 15.9 14.8 28.3 11.6 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.8 19.5 19.8 28.3 14.3 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.6 18.4 18.5 28.3 13.6 13 Total capital ratio 23.8 23.3 25.5 30.9 16.9 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.6 22.1 24.1 30.9 16.3 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 498,778 353,734 88,887 24,067 16,599 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 4.8 5.9 14.2 8.5 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.1 4.5 5.5 14.2 8.1 30 June 2020 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts Group Plc plc DAC & Co Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 22,631 14,261 4,113 3,409 1,189 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,076 13,367 3,753 3,409 1,138 3 Tier 1 capital 26,365 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,810 15,533 4,722 3,409 1,340 5 Total capital 31,670 19,708 6,577 3,749 1,657 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,115 18,814 6,217 3,749 1,606 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,328 87,536 27,306 12,784 9,673 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 139,206 87,504 27,268 12,784 9,622 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 16.3 15.1 26.7 12.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.1 15.3 13.8 26.7 11.8 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.9 18.8 18.6 26.7 14.4 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.8 17.8 17.3 26.7 13.9 13 Total capital ratio 22.7 22.5 24.1 29.3 17.1 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.6 21.5 22.8 29.3 16.6 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 493,226 349,262 87,826 29,682 16,126 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.3 4.7 5.8 11.5 8.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.0 4.4 5.4 11.5 8.3 31 March 2020 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts Group Plc plc DAC & Co Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 22,272 13,790 4,070 3,519 1,160 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,940 13,654 3,954 3,519 1,138 3 Tier 1 capital 26,006 15,956 5,039 3,519 1,362 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 25,674 15,820 4,923 3,519 1,340 5 Total capital 30,787 18,746 6,526 3,814 1,628 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,455 18,610 6,410 3,814 1,606 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,282 86,825 27,804 12,569 9,509 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 139,214 86,814 27,778 12,569 9,487 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.0 15.9 14.6 28.0 12.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.8 15.7 14.2 28.0 12.0 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.7 18.4 18.1 28.0 14.3 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.4 18.2 17.7 28.0 14.1 13 Total capital ratio 22.1 21.6 23.5 30.3 17.1 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.9 21.4 23.1 30.3 16.9 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 466,093 325,127 83,425 27,871 15,809 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.6 4.9 6.0 12.6 8.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.5 4.9 5.9 12.6 8.5 31 December 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Group Plc plc DAC Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 3 Tier 1 capital 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 5 Total capital 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 13 Total capital ratio 21.9 22.0 21.4 28.9 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.9 22.0 21.4 28.9 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.6 5.0 5.3 12.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.6 5.0 5.3 12.6 30 September 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Group Plc plc DAC Available capital - transitional £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 21,167 12,758 4,296 3,963 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,167 12,758 4,296 3,963 3 Tier 1 capital 24,931 14,953 5,265 3,963 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,931 14,953 5,265 3,963 5 Total capital 29,284 17,152 6,768 4,303 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,284 17,152 6,768 4,303 Risk-weighted assets 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,577 81,936 30,583 13,135 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 139,577 81,936 30,583 13,135 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.2 15.6 14.0 30.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.2 15.6 14.0 30.2 11 Tier 1 ratio 17.9 18.2 17.2 30.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.9 18.2 17.2 30.2 13 Total capital ratio 21.0 20.9 22.1 32.8 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.0 20.9 22.1 32.8 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 450,318 299,425 92,553 27,613 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.5 5.0 5.7 14.4 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.5 5.0 5.7 14.4 EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity. Total unweighted value (average) Total weighted value (average) 30 September 2020 30 June 2020 31 March31 December 30 September 30 June 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Number of data points used in the calculation of averages 12 £m 12 £m 12 £m 12£m 12 £m 12 £m 12 £m 31 December 2019 12 £m High quality liquid assets 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 105,212 111,26899,750 99,950 Cash outflows 2customers 215,259 210,293 203,629 201,904 16,790 16,398 16,050 15,903 3 of which: stable deposits 139,223 134,372 130,871 129,587 6,961 6,719 6,544 6,479 4 of which: less stable deposits 75,675 73,857 72,364 71,941 9,467 9,277 9,113 9,047 5 Unsecured wholesale funding 131,549 126,673 121,172 120,043 57,516 55,676 53,335 53,236 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and Retail deposits and deposits from small business deposits in networks of cooperative banks 56,20351,25413,172 53,938 50,376 13,73812,501 12,281 7 8 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) Unsecured debt 9 10 Secured wholesale funding Additional requirements 74,815 72,271 69,573 69,489 531 464 345 178 43,247 42,040 40,489 40,777 531 464 345 178 36 47 380 379 50,96652,068 8,090 7,730 7,537 7,495 50,658 53,580 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products 2,654256 2,338 1,853 1,388 2,166 1,988 1,649 1,324 104 - - 255 104 - - Credit and liquidity facilities Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligations Total cash outflows 48,056 379 45,680 48,216 420 43,949 50,215 460 41,577 52,19249741,147 5,669 7 3,590 5,638 10 3,710 5,888 10 3,652 6,171 12 3,561 86,029 83,571 80,964 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) Inflows from fully performing exposures Other cash inflows 13,454 11,689 9,797 8,228 20 20 20 80,586 - 8,766 11,176 9,884 11,281 10,296 11,012 10,20711,231 6,261 2,755 6,868 2,738 7,121 2,396 6,959 2,439 EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows andoutflows EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised creditinstitution 20 Total cash inflows EU-20a Fully exempt inflows EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap 21 22 23 Liquidity buffer Total net cash outflows Liquidity coverage ratio (%) - - 33,396 32,854 31,105 29,667 9,036 9,626 9,537 9,398 - - - - - - - - - - 29,665 9,036 9,626 9,537 9,398 111,268 105,212 99,750 99,950 76,993 73,944 71,427 71,188 144 142 140 140 -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 33,369 - - 32,827 - - 31,077 CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NWHG NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co NWHG NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Capital £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Tangible equity 23,132 14,804 4,430 3,938 1,160 22,762 14,693 4,920 3,801 Expected loss less impairment provisions - - - - - (141) (109) (16) (28) Prudential valuation adjustment (18) (13) (4) - - (26) (16) (10) - Deferred tax assets (835) (536) (111) (173) - (757) (474) (87) (181) Own credit adjustments - - - (1) - - - - - Pension fund assets (276) - - (273) - (171) - - (168) Instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment - (593) - - - - (849) - - Cash flow hedging reserve (414) 151 (414) (80) - (202) (27) (179) (35) Foreseeable ordinary dividends - - - - - - - (800) - Foreseeable charges - - - - - (365) (365) - - Adjustments under IFRS 9 transition arrangements 1,676 1,010 366 - 71 - - - - Other adjustments for regulatory purposes - - - - (25) (3) (2) - - Total regulatory adjustments 133 19 (163) (527) 46 (1,665) (1,842) (1,092) (412) CET1 capital 23,265 14,823 4,267 3,411 1,206 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments 3,734 2,428 969 - 202 3,764 2,458 969 - Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital - (262) - - - - (262) - - AT1 capital 3,734 2,166 969 - 202 3,764 2,196 969 - Tier 1 capital 26,999 16,989 5,236 3,411 1,408 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,108 3,493 1,430 312 266 4,654 3,075 1,402 305 Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital 373 (216) 60 - - - (321) - - Tier 2 capital 5,481 3,277 1,490 312 266 4,654 2,754 1,402 305 Total regulatory capital 32,480 20,266 6,726 3,723 1,674 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries Leverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NWHG NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co NWHG NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Leverage exposure £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Cash and balances at central banks (2) 76,008 46,012 28,831 5,227 3 54,511 26,377 26,597 3,419 Derivatives 3,423 3,558 832 225 30 2,899 3,404 366 174 Financial assets 384,483 301,635 67,608 22,412 35,769 357,543 273,508 62,767 22,025 Other assets 12,940 7,495 613 546 472 13,418 7,665 872 457 Total assets 476,854 358,700 97,884 28,410 36,274 428,371 310,954 90,602 26,075 Derivatives - netting and variation margin (4,437) (4,025) - (45) (1) (3,761) (3,665) - (11) - potential future exposures 1,189 1,446 183 87 7 1,071 1,494 299 100 Securities financing transactions gross up 150 150 - - - 516 516 - - Other off balance sheet items 31,461 23,263 10,820 1,291 1,217 29,655 17,862 8,766 1,118 Regulatory deductions and other (6,439) (1,181) (248) (5,676) 45 (8,001) (2,699) (377) (389) adjustments (1) Exclusion of core UK-group exposures - (24,619) (19,752) - (20,943) - (24,024) (8,309) - CRR leverage exposure 498,778 353,734 88,887 24,067 16,599 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 Claims on central banks (73,278) (50,202) Exclusion of bounce back loans (7,492) - UK leverage exposure 418,008 397,649 Notes: (1) The Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR), as amended by the CRR "quick fix", allows banking supervisors, after consulting the relevant central bank, to allow banks to exclude central bank exposures from their leverage ratio. Such assets include coins and banknotes as well as deposits held at the central bank. The ECB have enabled UBI DAC to apply this exclusion as of Q3 2020, being an institution under its direct supervision, resulting in an impact on the CRR Leverage exposure of £5.2 billion.

(2) In UBI DAC, overnight placements with CBI where no other restrictions apply, have been reclassified in Q3 2020 from loans to banks (which is included in 'Financial Assets' above) to 'cash and balances at central banks' on the balance sheet. This is a change in accounting policy, therefore the comparatives have been restated to reflect this reclassification. EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs. NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 30 September 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 113,706 9,097 66,481 5,318 21,223 1,698 10,888 870 8,472 678 2 Standardised (STD) approach 13,911 1,113 3,697 296 1,512 121 907 72 8,472 678 4 Advanced IRB approach 99,795 7,984 62,784 5,022 19,711 1,577 9,981 798 - - 5 Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA) - - - - - - - - - - 6 Counterparty credit risk 1,523 122 1,127 90 - - 133 11 32 3 6a of which: securities financing transactions 212 17 212 17 - - - - - - 7 of which: marked-to-market 394 32 299 24 - - 133 11 32 3 10 of which: internal model method (IMM) - - - - - - - - - - 11 of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty 36 3 36 3 - - - - - - 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 881 70 580 46 - - - - - - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book (1) 1,274 102 1,048 84 226 18 - - - - 15 Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) 900 72 674 54 226 18 - - - - 17 Standardised approach 176 14 176 14 - - - - - - 18 External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA) (2) 198 16 198 16 - - - - - - 1250% - - - - - - - - - - 19 Market risk 138 11 35 3 12 1 69 6 6 - 20 STD approach 138 11 35 3 12 1 69 6 6 - 23 Operational risk - STD approach 18,866 1,509 12,843 1,027 4,778 382 946 76 1,068 85 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight) 1,037 83 5,469 438 158 13 1 - 299 24 29 Total 136,544 10,924 87,003 6,960 26,397 2,112 12,037 963 9,877 790 NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 111,281 8,903 61,614 4,930 22,757 1,822 11,678 934 2 Standardised (STD) approach 14,033 1,123 3,923 314 1,792 144 899 72 4 Advanced IRB approach 97,248 7,780 57,691 4,616 20,965 1,678 10,779 862 6 Counterparty credit risk 980 78 605 48 - - 127 10 6a of which: securities financing transactions 145 12 145 12 - - - - 7 of which: marked-to-market 239 19 151 12 - - 127 10 11 of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty 116 9 116 9 - - - - 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 480 38 193 15 - - - - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book 1,509 121 1,206 96 304 24 - - 15 IRB approach 1,509 121 1,206 96 304 24 - - 19 Market risk 125 10 17 1 15 1 77 6 20 STD approach 125 10 17 1 15 1 77 6 23 Operational risk - STD approach 19,590 1,567 12,669 1,014 5,714 457 897 72 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight) 1,190 95 4,958 397 130 10 2 - 29 Total 134,675 10,774 81,069 6,486 28,920 2,314 12,781 1,022 Notes: (1) From 1 January 2020, the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.

(2) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA). For explanations relating to RWA movements for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries, refer to the commentary following KM1. Further RWA related commentary can be found following EU CR8, EU CCR7 and EU MR 2_B. RWA and MCR movement tables EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. a b RWAs IRB STD Total RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 98,757 15,223 113,980 9,118 2 Asset size (1) 1,762 (165) 1,597 128 3 Asset quality (2) (57) 36 (21) (2) 4 Model updates (3) 1,077 (132) 945 76 5 Methodology and policy (4) (1,590) (118) (1,708) (137) 7 Foreign exchange movements (5) 1,120 104 1,224 98 9 At 30 September 2020 101,069 14,948 116,017 9,281 Notes: (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).

(2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.

(3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weaknesses.

(4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.

(5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements. Key points  The RWA uplift in asset size was due to increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending. This was offset by decreases in Ulster Bank RoI due to the sale of non-performing loans and reductions in unsecured products balances in Retail Banking.

 Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

 The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.

 The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.

 The RWA decrease relating to asset quality mainly reflected improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products and increased defaults in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting increases due to PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking. EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. RWAs MCR Non-IMM Non-IMM £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 500 40 2 Asset size (1) 127 10 3 Methodology and policy (2) (4) - 7 Foreign exchange movements (3) 19 2 9 At 30 September 2020 642 52 Notes: (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).

(2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.

(3) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements. Key point  The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions. EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes. STD RWAs MCR £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 125 10 2 Movement in risk levels (1) 13 1 8 At 30 September 2020 138 11 Note: (1) Movements due to position changes. Key points  NWH Group's RWA exposure includes the position in NatWest Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. RWAs relate solely to the foreign exchange banking book charge.

 The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar and euro positions relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities. Attachments Original document

