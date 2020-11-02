Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NatWest Group plc    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/02 04:55:49 am
120.3 GBX   -3.14%
04:42aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
PU
04:42aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
PU
02:56aBritain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Q3 2020

Pillar 3 Supplement

NatWest Group plc

natwestgroup.com

Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

Contents

Page

Forward-looking statements

1

Presentation of information

1

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

2

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group

3

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

5

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

8

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

9

CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

9

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

10

RWA and MCR movement tables

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

11

EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

12

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

12

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Group's future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NatWest Group's exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NatWest Group's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Presentation of information

  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.

  • The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries (NatWest Group) are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk

    Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.

  • The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's Q3 Interim Management Statement (IMS): Capital and risk management.

  • For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019

    Pillar 3 Report.

  • The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were:

    • o NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd)

    • o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)

    • o The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)

    • o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC)

    • o NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc)

    • o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

    • o The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)

  • Within this supplement, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and - for the sake of completeness - the consolidated

    NatWest Holdings Group. Refer to the NWH Group Q3 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement for disclosures related to the remaining large subsidiaries, namely NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.

  • Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc)

    Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.

  • NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.

  • Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

CET1

18.2

17.0

22.3

20.1

16.2

15.7

17.3

Tier 1

20.9

19.8

25.5

24.5

19.3

18.5

19.9

Total

25.0

23.8

30.9

24.7

22.8

21.9

24.2

Capital adequacy ratios - end point

CET1

17.2

16.2

Tier 1

19.5

18.5

Total

22.8

21.2

Capital - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

CET1

31,592

23,265

6,293

1,381

29,054

21,097

6,097

Tier 1

36,422

26,999

7,189

1,681

34,611

24,861

7,003

Total

43,415

32,480

8,715

1,695

40,823

29,515

8,501

Capital - end point

CET1

29,873

29,054

Tier 1

33,863

33,105

Total

39,573

38,005

RWAs - transitional (2)

Credit risk

132,387

116,017

8,581

5,986

131,012

113,980

9,825

Counterparty credit risk

10,170

1,523

9,133

24

12,631

980

11,060

Market risk

9,399

138

8,075

13

12,930

125

11,229

Operational risk

21,930

18,866

2,382

842

22,599

19,590

3,039

173,886

136,544

28,171

6,865

179,172

134,675

35,153

CRR leverage - transitional

Tier 1 capital

36,422

26,999

7,189

1,681

34,611

24,861

7,003

Exposure

688,287

498,778

133,177

36,383

643,874

447,851

136,505

Leverage ratio (%)

5.3

5.4

5.4

4.6

5.4

5.6

5.1

CRR leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

33,863

33,105

Exposure

686,568

643,874

Leverage ratio (%)

4.9

5.1

UK leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

33,863

33,105

Exposure

575,170

570,330

Leverage ratio (%)

5.9

5.8

Average Tier 1 capital

33,828

33,832

Average exposure (3)

579,081

611,588

Average leverage ratio (%)

5.8

5.5

G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (4)

-

1,996

Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)

17

1,692

Notes:

  • (1) NatWest Group's total capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.

  • (2) RWAs for NatWest Group on an end point basis are £173,747 million due to the £139 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

  • (3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.

  • (4) From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer.

  • (5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0030% (31 December 2019 - 0. 2967%).

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group

The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

EBA

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

BCBS2

IFRS

Capital

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

KM1

9-FL

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1)

31,592

31,197

30,767

29,054

29,773

2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9

transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,873

29,619

30,471

29,054

29,773

2

3

Tier 1 capital

35,582

35,187

34,818

33,105

33,824

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional

arrangements had not been applied

33,863

33,609

34,522

33,105

33,824

3

5

Total capital

41,292

40,783

39,701

38,005

38,804

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional

arrangements had not been applied

39,573

39,205

39,405

38,005

38,804

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

7

Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)

173,886

181,458

185,199

179,172

189,482

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9

transitional arrangements had not been applied

173,747

181,318

185,137

179,172

189,482

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

5

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

18.2

17.2

16.6

16.2

15.7

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9

transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.2

16.3

16.5

16.2

15.7

6

11

Tier 1 ratio

20.5

19.4

18.8

18.5

17.9

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

19.5

18.5

18.6

18.5

17.9

7

13

Total capital ratio

23.7

22.5

21.4

21.2

20.5

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional

arrangements had not been applied

22.8

21.6

21.3

21.2

20.5

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

9

Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)

-

-

0.1

0.8

0.8

10

Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)

-

-

-

1.0

1.0

11

Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)

2.5

2.5

2.6

4.3

4.3

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's

minimum capital requirements (3)

13.7

12.7

12.1

11.7

11.2

Leverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

13

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure

688,287

686,736

676,171

643,874

670,059

UK leverage ratio exposure measure

576,889

585,115

603,070

570,330

589,472

%

%

%

%

%

14

16

CRR leverage ratio

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.0

17

CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional

arrangements had not been applied

4.9

4.9

5.1

5.1

5.0

UK leverage ratio

6.2

6.0

5.8

5.8

5.7

Liquidity coverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

15

Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)

152,095

144,601

137,730

136,943

137,517

16

Total net cash outflows

97,090

94,160

91,509

90,559

89,712

17

LCR ratio % (4)

156

153

151

151

153

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding

408,118

414,019

388,787

380,251

380,719

19

Total required stable funding

277,235

288,479

282,722

269,792

272,448

20

NSFR % (5)

147

144

138

141

140

£m

£m

Notes:

  • (1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.

  • (2) G-SIBs, as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer.

  • (3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.

  • (4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed in NatWest Group's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) Annual Results 2019.

  • (5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.

Key points

Capital and leverage

NatWest Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 200 basis points to 18.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £644 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,719 million.

  • NatWest Group issued £1.0 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020, $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020, and $0.9 billion

    Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in August 2020. NatWest Group called $2.0 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 (fully redeemed in August). In September 2020 NatWest Group completed a liability management exercise by partially repurchasing $0.9 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes and $1.1 billion Tier 2 legacy instruments.

  • Total RWAs decreased by £5.3 billion during the period, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.5 billion and Counterparty

    Credit Risk RWAs of £2.5 billion. Operational Risk RWAs reduced by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020. The reduction in Market Risk RWAs was due to movements in Risks-not-in-VaR (RNIV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk. The reduction in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by trade novations and hedging activity. There were increases in Credit Risk RWAs of £1.4 billion mainly attributed to foreign exchange movements and model changes, which were partially offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.

  • The CRR end point leverage ratio increased to 5.2% from 5.1% driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion.

  • The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.2% from 5.8% driven by an increase in tier 1 capital. In addition, The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion and £7.5 billion respectively.

  • The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% from 5.5% driven by a decrease in the average leverage exposure.

NWH Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.

  • NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

  • Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

  • The leverage ratio decreased to 5.4% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.

NWM Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019

  • The CET1 ratio increased from 17.3% to 22.3%, principally reflecting reserve movements in the period and the reduction in RWAs.

  • NWM Plc fully redeemed $0.1 billion external Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in September 2020.

  • Total RWAs reduced by £7.0 billion, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.2 billion due to movement in Risks-not-in-VaR

    (RNiV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as reduction in non-modelled market risk. There were further reductions in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £1.9 billion and Credit Risk RWAs of £1.2 billion, mainly reflecting reduced exposures and exit activity. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.

  • The leverage ratio increased to 5.4%, driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital and a decrease in the leverage exposure due to netting of settlement balances.

RBSI - 30 September 2020

  • RBSI had a CET1 ratio of 20.1% at 30 September 2020 based on CET1 of £1.4 billion and RWAs of £6.9 billion.

  • RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. The primary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which

    RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.4%.

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary.

30 September 2020

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

31,592

23,265

6,293

1,381

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,873

21,589

6,285

1,381

3

Tier 1 capital

36,422

26,999

7,189

1,681

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

34,703

25,323

7,181

1,681

5

Total capital

43,415

32,480

8,715

1,695

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

41,696

30,804

8,707

1,695

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

173,886

136,544

28,171

6,865

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

173,747

136,425

28,163

6,865

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

18.2

17.0

22.3

20.1

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

17.2

15.8

22.3

20.1

11

Tier 1 ratio

20.9

19.8

25.5

24.5

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

20.0

18.6

25.5

24.5

13

Total capital ratio

25.0

23.8

30.9

24.7

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24.0

22.6

30.9

24.7

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

688,287

498,778

133,177

36,383

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.3

5.4

5.4

4.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.1

5.1

5.4

4.6

30 June 2020

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI (1)

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

31,197

22,631

6,203

1,368

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,619

21,076

6,199

1,368

3

Tier 1 capital

36,751

26,365

7,110

1,668

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

35,173

24,810

7,106

1,668

5

Total capital

43,687

31,670

8,687

1,670

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,109

30,115

8,683

1,670

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

181,458

139,328

32,761

6,888

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

181,318

139,206

32,757

6,888

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.2

16.2

18.9

19.9

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.3

15.1

18.9

19.9

11

Tier 1 ratio

20.3

18.9

21.7

24.2

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.4

17.8

21.7

24.2

13

Total capital ratio

24.1

22.7

26.5

24.2

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

23.2

21.6

26.5

24.2

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

686,736

493,226

133,897

35,341

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.3

5.3

4.7

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.1

5.0

5.3

4.7

31 March 2020

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI (1)

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

30,767

22,272

5,550

1,343

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

30,471

21,940

5,550

1,343

3

Tier 1 capital

36,377

26,006

6,462

1,643

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

36,081

25,674

6,462

1,643

5

Total capital

42,604

30,787

8,050

1,657

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,308

30,455

8,050

1,657

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

185,199

139,282

35,313

7,331

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

185,137

139,214

35,313

7,331

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.6

16.0

15.7

18.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.5

15.8

15.7

18.3

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.6

18.7

18.3

22.4

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.5

18.4

18.3

22.4

13

Total capital ratio

23.0

22.1

22.8

22.6

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.9

21.9

22.8

22.6

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

676,171

466,093

151,247

39,544

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.6

4.3

4.2

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.3

5.5

4.3

4.2

31 December 2019

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

29,054

21,097

6,097

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,054

21,097

6,097

3

Tier 1 capital

34,611

24,861

7,003

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

34,611

24,861

7,003

5

Total capital

40,823

29,515

8,501

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

40,823

29,515

8,501

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

179,172

134,675

35,153

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

179,172

134,675

35,153

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.2

15.7

17.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.2

15.7

17.3

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.3

18.5

19.9

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.3

18.5

19.9

13

Total capital ratio

22.8

21.9

24.2

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.8

21.9

24.2

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

643,874

447,851

136,505

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.6

5.1

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.4

5.6

5.1

30 September 2019

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

29,773

21,167

5,775

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,773

21,167

5,775

3

Tier 1 capital

35,393

24,931

6,767

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

35,393

24,931

6,767

5

Total capital

41,774

29,284

8,514

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

41,774

29,284

8,514

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

189,482

139,577

39,388

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

189,482

139,577

39,388

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.7

15.2

14.7

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.7

15.2

14.7

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.7

17.9

17.2

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.7

17.9

17.2

13

Total capital ratio

22.0

21.0

21.6

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.0

21.0

21.6

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

670,059

450,318

151,283

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.3

5.5

4.5

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.3

5.5

4.5

Note:

(1)Credit risk comparatives for RBSI have been represented due to a change in model calculation. This is not material for NatWest Group purposes.

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.

LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.

Total unweighted value (average)

Total weighted value (average)

EU-19a Difference between total weighted

inflows and outflows

EU-19b Excess inflows from a related

specialised credit institution

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

2020

2020

2020

2019

12

12

12

12

£m

£m

£m

£m

152,095

144,601

137,730

136,943

221,500

216,728

209,812

208,121

17,631

17,233

16,870

16,708

139,947

135,082

131,569

130,273

6,997

6,754

6,578

6,514

81,095

79,247

77,765

77,408

10,176

9,980

9,814

9,754

149,703

144,727

138,803

136,504

68,045

66,159

63,796

62,768

62,061

60,019

57,205

56,316

15,196

14,687

13,985

13,764

86,259

83,375

80,438

79,264

51,466

50,139

48,651

48,080

1,383

1,333

1,160

923

1,383

1,333

1,160

923

1,959

2,324

2,854

3,105

73,823

73,758

74,811

75,969

19,256

18,986

18,757

18,909

7,421

7,222

6,840

6,581

6,693

6,431

6,000

5,719

256

104

-

-

256

104

-

-

66,146

66,432

67,971

69,388

12,307

12,451

12,757

13,191

21,604

22,194

22,604

22,252

1,981

1,952

1,791

1,828

49,920

48,505

46,765

46,483

3,675

3,801

3,752

3,665

112,547

110,455

107,820

106,983

60,933

63,453

66,018

67,250

979

1,231

1,441

1,954

11,505

12,601

12,650

12,350

8,914

9,496

9,406

9,031

13,984

14,112

14,081

14,231

5,564

5,569

5,464

5,439

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

86,422

90,166

92,749

93,831

15,457

16,296

16,311

16,424

EU-20a Fully exempt inflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap

80,947

83,236

84,635

85,218

15,457

16,296

16,311

16,424

152,095

144,601

137,730

136,943

97,090

94,160

91,509

90,559

156

153

151

151

8

12£m

30 September 2020

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

31 December2019

Number of data points used in the calculation of averages

12 £m

12 £m

12 £m

High quality liquid assets

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits fromsmall business customers

3

4

5

of which: stable deposits of which: less stable deposits Unsecured wholesale funding

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

8 9 10 11

Unsecured debt Secured wholesale funding Additional requirements

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

14

15

16

Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligations Total cash outflows

17

18exposures

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) Inflows from fully performing

19

Other cash inflows

20

Total cash inflows

21 22 23

Liquidity buffer

Total net cash outflows Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

NatWest

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

Capital

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Tangible equity

32,093

23,132

8,614

1,523

32,371

22,762

8,727

Expected loss less impairment provisions Prudential valuation adjustment Deferred tax assets

Own credit adjustments Pension fund assets

Instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has

- (341) (835) (154) (590)

- (18) (835)

- (276)

- (297)

- (53) (179)

- - - - (135)

(167)

(431)

(757)

(118)

(474)

(141)

(26)

(757)

-

(171)

(10)

(373)

-

(39)

(171)

a significant investment Cash flow hedging reserve

Foreseeable ordinary and special dividends Foreseeable charges

Adjustment under IFRS 9 transition arrangements Other adjustments for regulatory purposes

- (300)

- - 1,719 -

- (414)

- - 1,676 -

(1,570)

(230)

- - 8 -

- - - - - (7)

-

(35)

(968)

(365)

-

(2)

- (202)

- (365)

-

(3)

(1,900)

(137)

- - - -

Total regulatory adjustments

(501)

133

(2,321)

(142)

(3,317)

(1,665)

(2,630)

CET1 capital

31,592

23,265

6,293

1,381

29,054

21,097

6,097

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

4,830 -

3,734 -

1,135 (239)

300 -

5,557 -

3,764 -

1,130 (224)

AT1 capital Tier 1 capital

4,830 36,422

3,734 26,999

896 7,189

300 1,681

5,557 34,611

3,764 24,861

906 7,003

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

6,610 383

5,108 373

1,933 (407)

14 -

6,212 -

4,654 -

1,967 (469)

Tier 2 capital

6,993

5,481

1,526

14

6,212

4,654

1,498

Total regulatory capital

43,415

32,480

8,715

1,695

40,823

29,515

8,501

£m

CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries Leverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

Leverage exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Cash and balances at central banks

106,388

76,008

13,216

13,748

77,858

54,511

9,953

Trading assets

70,820

-

54,574

-

76,745

-

57,768

Derivatives

164,311

3,423

161,336

48

150,029

2,899

147,458

Financial assets

424,291

384,483

28,168

18,935

399,088

357,543

25,929

Other assets

25,751

12,940

10,177

261

19,319

13,418

6,945

Total assets

791,561

476,854

267,471

32,992

723,039

428,371

248,053

Derivatives

- netting and variation margin

(172,389)

(4,437)

(168,889)

(48)

(157,778)

(3,761)

(155,147)

- potential future exposures

40,439

1,189

38,161

80

43,004

1,071

39,997

Securities financing transactions gross up

1,193

150

977

-

2,224

516

1,559

Other off balance sheet items

44,650

31,461

6,226

3,501

42,363

29,655

5,986

Regulatory deductions and other adjustments

(17,167)

(6,439)

(9,035)

(142)

(8,978)

(8,001)

(2,815)

Exclusion of core UK-group exposures

-

-

(1,734)

-

-

-

(1,128)

CRR leverage exposure

688,287

498,778

133,177

36,383

643,874

447,851

136,505

Claims on central banks

(103,906)

(73,544)

Exclusion of bounce back loans

(7,492)

-

UK leverage exposure

576,889

570,330

£m

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSI where the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs.

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

30 September 2020

RWAs

£m

MCR

£m

RWAs

£m

MCR

£m

RWAs

£m

MCR

£m

RWAs

£m

MCR

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

128,198

10,257

113,706

9,097

5,533

443

5,971

597

2

Standardised (STD) approach

15,792

1,264

13,911

1,113

1,607

129

1,467

147

4 5

Advanced IRB approach (1)

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA)

111,389

1,017

8,912

81

99,795

-

7,984

-

3,920

6

314

-

4,504

-

450

-

6

Counterparty credit risk

9,700

776

1,523

122

8,798

704

24

2

6a 7

of which: securities financing transactions of which: marked-to-market

827 1,877

66 150

212 394

17 32

423 1,803

34 144

11 13

1 1

10 11

12

  • of which: internal model method (IMM)

  • of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty

  • of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

5,122

60 1,814

410

5 145

-

36 881

-

3 70

4,888

14 1,670

391

1 134

- - -

- - -

13 14

Settlement risk

Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)

- 2,693

- 215

- 1,274

- 102

- 1,419

- 113

- -

- -

15 17 18

Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) Standardised approach

External ratings-based approach (SEC_ERBA) (3) 1250%

900 907 758 128

72 72 61 10

900 176 198 -

72 14 16 -

- 731 560 128

- 58 45 10

- - - -

- - - -

19

Market risk

9,399

752

138

11

8,075

646

13

1

20

STD approach

1,313

105

138

11

416

33

13

1

21

IMA

8,086

647

-

-

7,659

613

-

-

23 27

Operational risk - STD approach

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight)

21,930 1,966

1,754

157

18,866 1,037

1,509

83

2,382 1,964

191 157

842 15

84 2

29

Total

173,886

13,911

136,544

10,924

28,171

2,254

6,865

686

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RWAsMCRRWAsMCRRWAsMCR

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

2 4 5

Standardised (STD) approach

Advanced IRB approach (1)

126,735 16,002 109,719

10,138111,281

8,903

6,980

1,2808,777

14,033 97,248

1,1237,780

1,648 5,326

559132427

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA)

6

Counterparty credit risk

6a

  • of which: securities financing transactions

    7

  • of which: marked-to-market

    10

  • of which: internal model method (IMM)

    1,014 12,126 1,121 2,146 6,909

    11

  • of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty

    12 13 14

  • of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

Settlement risk

Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)

147 1,803 18 2,866

8197190172553121441230

- 980 145 239 -

-781219-

6 10,738 742 1,905 6,425

-85959152515

116 480 - 1,509

938-121

22 1,644 3 1,165

IRB approach

12

13

19

Internal assessment approach Standardised approach Market risk

20

STD approach

21

IMA

23

Operational risk - STD approach

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction(subject to 250% risk-weight)

27

2,438 6 422 12,930 2,036 10,894 22,599 1,898

196-341,0341638711,808

152

1,509 - - 125 125 - 19,590 1,190

121--1010-1,567

95

737 6 422 11,229 1,102 10,127 3,039 1,999

29

Total

179,172

14,334134,675

10,774

35,153

2131-9359-34898888102431602,812

Notes:

  • (1) Of which £1,034 million RWAs (31 December 2019 - £1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach.

  • (2) From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.

  • (3) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).

Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

RWA and MCR movement tables

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.

a RWAsb

IRB

STD

Total RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

113,112

17,900

131,012

10,481

2

Asset size (1)

80

(69)

11

1

3

Asset quality (2)

260

36

296

24

4

Model updates (3)

1,036

(132)

904

72

5

Methodology and policy (4)

(1,350)

(118)

(1,468)

(117)

7

Foreign exchange movements (5)

1,491

141

1,632

130

9

At 30 September 2020

114,629

17,758

132,387

10,591

Notes:

  • (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).

  • (2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.

  • (3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weakness.

  • (4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.

  • (5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.

Key points

  • The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.

  • Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.

  • The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.

  • The RWA increase relating to asset quality mainly reflected PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking and NatWest Markets, partly offset by an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking. There were further reductions due to improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products.

  • RWAs did not move significantly as a result of asset size changes during the period. The H1 2020 increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending were mainly offset by reduced exposures in NatWest Markets. There were additional reductions in unsecured balances for Retail Banking products, which offset the mortgages growth seen in Q1 2020.

Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.

RWAs

MCR

IMM £m

Non-IMM £m

Total £m

IMM £m

Non-IMM £m

Total £m

1

At 1 January 2020

7,020

3,808

10,828

562

305

866

2

Asset size (1)

(1,068)

(557)

(1,625)

(85)

(45)

(130)

3

Methodology and policy (2)

(12)

(112)

(124)

(1)

(9)

(10)

4

Credit quality of counterparties (3)

15

152

167

1

12

13

5

Foreign exchange movements (4)

147

64

211

12

5

17

6

Other (5)

(781)

(320)

(1,101)

(63)

(25)

(88)

7

At 30 September 2020

5,321

3,035

8,356

426

243

669

Notes:

  • (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).

  • (2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020 and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.

  • (3) Changes in the assessed quality of counterparties.

  • (4) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.

  • (5) Reflects the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap in Q3 2020.

Key points

  • The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations. It also reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap.

  • The decrease in non-IMM RWAs reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap. It also reflected reduced exposure through maturities and in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020. The overall decrease was partly offset by the impact of counterparty downgrades.

  • For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro over the period.

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.

IMA

RWAs (1)

a

b

c

e

f

VaR

SVaR

IRC

Other (RNIV)

Total

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

1,445

3,963

2,265

3,221

10,894

871

2,036

163

12,930

1,034

2

Movement in risk levels (2)

379

(401)

(799)

(496)

(1,317)

(105)

(723)

(58)

(2,040)

(163)

3

Model updates/changes (3)

93

414

-

(735)

(228)

(18)

-

-

(228)

(18)

5

Other (4)

-

-

-

(1,263)

(1,263)

(101)

-

-

(1,263)

(101)

8

At 30 September 2020

1,917

3,976

1,466

727

8,086

647

1,313

105

9,399

752

STD

Total

g

Notes:

  • (1) NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs.

  • (2) Movements due to position changes as well as time series updates.

  • (3) Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope.

  • (4) As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded.

Key points

  • Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure.

  • During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry, notably in March 2020.

  • On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back-testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. This approach was still in force at 30 September 2020.

  • The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model - to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured - as well as risk reduction activity also contributed to this movement.

  • The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.

  • The increase in VaR-based RWAs was driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed.

  • SVaR based RWAs were broadly unchanged over the period. Risk reduction activity, notably in relation to interest rate risk, was offset by the impact of the VaR model update.

  • The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book.

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATWEST GROUP PLC
04:42aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
PU
04:42aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
PU
02:56aBritain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers
RE
02:41aBritain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers
RE
11/01NATWEST : Q3 Results 2020
PU
10/31UK's FCA to announce further support for mortgage borrowers
RE
10/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs worst month since March on virus resurgenc..
RE
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks
10/30NATWEST : Surprises With Swing to 3Q Profit -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/30NatWest swings to profit as pandemic loan charges fall
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 081 M 14 297 M 14 297 M
Net income 2020 -1 004 M -1 296 M -1 296 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 15 042 M 19 488 M 19 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 62 700
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 140,56 GBX
Last Close Price 124,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Morten Nicolai Friis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-48.31%19 488
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%146 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group