NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
2
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics-NatWest Group
3
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics-large subsidiaries
5
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
8
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template)-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
9
CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template)-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
9
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
10
RWA and MCR movement tables
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
11
EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
12
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
12
Forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similarexpressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such asNatWest Group'sfuture economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates andNatWest Group'sexposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement orNatWest Group'sactual results are discussed in NatWestGroup plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc)UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Presentation of information
•The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.
•The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries (NatWest Group) are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk
Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.
•The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's Q3 Interim Management Statement (IMS): Capitaland risk management.
•For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NatWest Group plc's(formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019
Pillar 3 Report.
•The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the nationalcompetent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were:
oNatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd)
oNational Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)
oThe Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
oUlster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC)
oNatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc)
oCoutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
oThe Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)
•Within this supplement, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and - for the sake of completeness - the consolidated
NatWest Holdings Group. Refer to the NWH Group Q3 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement for disclosures related to the remaining large subsidiaries, namely NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.
•Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc)
Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
•NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
•Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis.
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
Capital adequacy ratios - transitional(1)
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
CET1
18.2
17.0
22.3
20.1
16.2
15.7
17.3
Tier 1
20.9
19.8
25.5
24.5
19.3
18.5
19.9
Total
25.0
23.8
30.9
24.7
22.8
21.9
24.2
Capital adequacy ratios - end point
CET1
17.2
16.2
Tier 1
19.5
18.5
Total
22.8
21.2
Capital - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
CET1
31,592
23,265
6,293
1,381
29,054
21,097
6,097
Tier 1
36,422
26,999
7,189
1,681
34,611
24,861
7,003
Total
43,415
32,480
8,715
1,695
40,823
29,515
8,501
Capital - end point
CET1
29,873
29,054
Tier 1
33,863
33,105
Total
39,573
38,005
RWAs - transitional(2)
Credit risk
132,387
116,017
8,581
5,986
131,012
113,980
9,825
Counterparty credit risk
10,170
1,523
9,133
24
12,631
980
11,060
Market risk
9,399
138
8,075
13
12,930
125
11,229
Operational risk
21,930
18,866
2,382
842
22,599
19,590
3,039
173,886
136,544
28,171
6,865
179,172
134,675
35,153
CRR leverage - transitional
Tier 1 capital
36,422
26,999
7,189
1,681
34,611
24,861
7,003
Exposure
688,287
498,778
133,177
36,383
643,874
447,851
136,505
Leverage ratio (%)
5.3
5.4
5.4
4.6
5.4
5.6
5.1
CRR leverage - end point
Tier 1 capital
33,863
33,105
Exposure
686,568
643,874
Leverage ratio (%)
4.9
5.1
UK leverage - end point
Tier 1 capital
33,863
33,105
Exposure
575,170
570,330
Leverage ratio (%)
5.9
5.8
Average Tier 1 capital
33,828
33,832
Average exposure(3)
579,081
611,588
Average leverage ratio (%)
5.8
5.5
G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer(4)
-
1,996
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer(5)
17
1,692
Notes:
(1)NatWest Group'stotal capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
(2) RWAs for NatWest Group on an end point basis are £173,747 million due to the £139 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
(3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
(4) From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer.
(5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0030% (31 December 2019-0. 2967%).
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics-NatWest Group
The table below reflects the key metricstemplate in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital andleverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
EBA
30 September
30 June
31 March
31 December
30 September
BCBS2
IFRS
Capital
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
KM1
9-FL
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
1
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
31,592
31,197
30,767
29,054
29,773
2
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9
transitional arrangements had not been applied
29,873
29,619
30,471
29,054
29,773
2
3
Tier 1 capital
35,582
35,187
34,818
33,105
33,824
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional
arrangements had not been applied
33,863
33,609
34,522
33,105
33,824
3
5
Total capital
41,292
40,783
39,701
38,005
38,804
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional
arrangements had not been applied
39,573
39,205
39,405
38,005
38,804
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
7
Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
173,886
181,458
185,199
179,172
189,482
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9
transitional arrangements had not been applied
173,747
181,318
185,137
179,172
189,482
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
%
5
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
18.2
17.2
16.6
16.2
15.7
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9
transitional arrangements had not been applied
17.2
16.3
16.5
16.2
15.7
6
11
Tier 1 ratio
20.5
19.4
18.8
18.5
17.9
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
19.5
18.5
18.6
18.5
17.9
7
13
Total capital ratio
23.7
22.5
21.4
21.2
20.5
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional
arrangements had not been applied
22.8
21.6
21.3
21.2
20.5
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
9
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement(1)
-
-
0.1
0.8
0.8
10
Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements(2)
-
-
-
1.0
1.0
11
Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)
2.5
2.5
2.6
4.3
4.3
12
CET1 available after meeting the bank's
minimum capital requirements(3)
13.7
12.7
12.1
11.7
11.2
Leverage ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
13
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure
688,287
686,736
676,171
643,874
670,059
UK leverage ratio exposure measure
576,889
585,115
603,070
570,330
589,472
%
%
%
%
%
14
16
CRR leverage ratio
5.2
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.0
17
CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional
arrangements had not been applied
4.9
4.9
5.1
5.1
5.0
UK leverage ratio
6.2
6.0
5.8
5.8
5.7
Liquidity coverage ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
15
Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)
152,095
144,601
137,730
136,943
137,517
16
Total net cash outflows
97,090
94,160
91,509
90,559
89,712
17
LCR ratio %(4)
156
153
151
151
153
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
18
Total available stable funding
408,118
414,019
388,787
380,251
380,719
19
Total required stable funding
277,235
288,479
282,722
269,792
272,448
20
NSFR %(5)
147
144
138
141
140
£m
£m
Notes:
(1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.
(2) G-SIBs, as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer.
(3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
(4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed inNatWest Group's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) Annual Results 2019.
(5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.
Key points
Capital and leverage
NatWest Group-30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
•The CET1 ratio increased by 200 basis points to 18.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £644 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,719 million.
•NatWest Group issued £1.0 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020, $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020, and $0.9 billion
Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in August 2020. NatWest Group called $2.0 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 (fully redeemed in August). In September 2020 NatWest Group completed a liability management exercise by partially repurchasing $0.9 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes and $1.1 billion Tier 2 legacy instruments.
•Total RWAs decreased by £5.3 billion during the period, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.5 billion and Counterparty
Credit Risk RWAs of £2.5 billion. Operational Risk RWAs reduced by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020. The reduction in Market Risk RWAs was due to movements in Risks-not-in-VaR (RNIV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk. The reduction in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by trade novations and hedging activity. There were increases in Credit Risk RWAs of £1.4 billion mainly attributed to foreign exchange movements and model changes, which were partially offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.
•The CRR end point leverage ratio increased to 5.2% from 5.1% driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion.
•The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.2% from 5.8% driven by an increase in tier 1 capital. In addition, The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion and £7.5 billion respectively.
•The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% from 5.5% driven by a decrease in the average leverage exposure.
NWH Group-30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
•The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.
•NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
•Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.
•The leverage ratio decreased to 5.4% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures.
NWM Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019
•The CET1 ratio increased from 17.3% to 22.3%, principally reflecting reserve movements in the period and the reduction in RWAs.
•NWM Plc fully redeemed $0.1 billion external Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in September 2020.
•Total RWAs reduced by £7.0 billion, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.2 billion due to movement in Risks-not-in-VaR
(RNiV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as reduction in non-modelled market risk. There were further reductions in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £1.9 billion and Credit Risk RWAs of £1.2 billion, mainly reflecting reduced exposures and exit activity. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.
•The leverage ratio increased to 5.4%, driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital and a decrease in the leverage exposure due to netting of settlement balances.
RBSI - 30 September 2020
•RBSI had a CET1 ratio of 20.1% at 30 September 2020 based on CET1 of £1.4 billion and RWAs of £6.9 billion.
•RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. Theprimary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which
RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.4%.
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics-large subsidiaries
The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary.
30 September 2020
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
31,592
23,265
6,293
1,381
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
29,873
21,589
6,285
1,381
3
Tier 1 capital
36,422
26,999
7,189
1,681
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
34,703
25,323
7,181
1,681
5
Total capital
43,415
32,480
8,715
1,695
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
41,696
30,804
8,707
1,695
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
173,886
136,544
28,171
6,865
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
173,747
136,425
28,163
6,865
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
18.2
17.0
22.3
20.1
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
17.2
15.8
22.3
20.1
11
Tier 1 ratio
20.9
19.8
25.5
24.5
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
20.0
18.6
25.5
24.5
13
Total capital ratio
25.0
23.8
30.9
24.7
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
24.0
22.6
30.9
24.7
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
688,287
498,778
133,177
36,383
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.3
5.4
5.4
4.6
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.1
5.1
5.4
4.6
30 June 2020
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI (1)
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
31,197
22,631
6,203
1,368
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
29,619
21,076
6,199
1,368
3
Tier 1 capital
36,751
26,365
7,110
1,668
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
35,173
24,810
7,106
1,668
5
Total capital
43,687
31,670
8,687
1,670
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
42,109
30,115
8,683
1,670
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
181,458
139,328
32,761
6,888
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
181,318
139,206
32,757
6,888
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.2
16.2
18.9
19.9
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
16.3
15.1
18.9
19.9
11
Tier 1 ratio
20.3
18.9
21.7
24.2
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
19.4
17.8
21.7
24.2
13
Total capital ratio
24.1
22.7
26.5
24.2
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
23.2
21.6
26.5
24.2
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
686,736
493,226
133,897
35,341
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.4
5.3
5.3
4.7
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.1
5.0
5.3
4.7
31 March 2020
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI (1)
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
30,767
22,272
5,550
1,343
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
30,471
21,940
5,550
1,343
3
Tier 1 capital
36,377
26,006
6,462
1,643
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
36,081
25,674
6,462
1,643
5
Total capital
42,604
30,787
8,050
1,657
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
42,308
30,455
8,050
1,657
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
185,199
139,282
35,313
7,331
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
185,137
139,214
35,313
7,331
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.6
16.0
15.7
18.3
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
16.5
15.8
15.7
18.3
11
Tier 1 ratio
19.6
18.7
18.3
22.4
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
19.5
18.4
18.3
22.4
13
Total capital ratio
23.0
22.1
22.8
22.6
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
22.9
21.9
22.8
22.6
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
676,171
466,093
151,247
39,544
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.4
5.6
4.3
4.2
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.3
5.5
4.3
4.2
31 December 2019
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
29,054
21,097
6,097
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
29,054
21,097
6,097
3
Tier 1 capital
34,611
24,861
7,003
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
34,611
24,861
7,003
5
Total capital
40,823
29,515
8,501
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
40,823
29,515
8,501
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
179,172
134,675
35,153
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
179,172
134,675
35,153
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.2
15.7
17.3
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
16.2
15.7
17.3
11
Tier 1 ratio
19.3
18.5
19.9
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
19.3
18.5
19.9
13
Total capital ratio
22.8
21.9
24.2
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
22.8
21.9
24.2
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
643,874
447,851
136,505
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.4
5.6
5.1
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.4
5.6
5.1
30 September 2019
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
£m
£m
£m
1
Common equity tier 1
29,773
21,167
5,775
2
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
29,773
21,167
5,775
3
Tier 1 capital
35,393
24,931
6,767
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
35,393
24,931
6,767
5
Total capital
41,774
29,284
8,514
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
41,774
29,284
8,514
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets
189,482
139,577
39,388
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
189,482
139,577
39,388
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
%
%
%
9
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.7
15.2
14.7
10
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
15.7
15.2
14.7
11
Tier 1 ratio
18.7
17.9
17.2
12
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
18.7
17.9
17.2
13
Total capital ratio
22.0
21.0
21.6
14
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
22.0
21.0
21.6
Leverage ratio
15
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
670,059
450,318
151,283
16
CRR leverage ratio (%)
5.3
5.5
4.5
17
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
had not been applied
5.3
5.5
4.5
Note:
(1)Credit risk comparatives for RBSI have been represented due to a change in model calculation. This is not material for NatWest Group purposes.
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.
LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.
Total unweighted value (average)
Total weighted value (average)
EU-19a Difference between total weighted
inflows and outflows
EU-19bExcess inflows from a related
specialised credit institution
30 September
30 June
31 March
31 December
2020
2020
2020
2019
12
12
12
12
£m
£m
£m
£m
152,095
144,601
137,730
136,943
221,500
216,728
209,812
208,121
17,631
17,233
16,870
16,708
139,947
135,082
131,569
130,273
6,997
6,754
6,578
6,514
81,095
79,247
77,765
77,408
10,176
9,980
9,814
9,754
149,703
144,727
138,803
136,504
68,045
66,159
63,796
62,768
62,061
60,019
57,205
56,316
15,196
14,687
13,985
13,764
86,259
83,375
80,438
79,264
51,466
50,139
48,651
48,080
1,383
1,333
1,160
923
1,383
1,333
1,160
923
1,959
2,324
2,854
3,105
73,823
73,758
74,811
75,969
19,256
18,986
18,757
18,909
7,421
7,222
6,840
6,581
6,693
6,431
6,000
5,719
256
104
-
-
256
104
-
-
66,146
66,432
67,971
69,388
12,307
12,451
12,757
13,191
21,604
22,194
22,604
22,252
1,981
1,952
1,791
1,828
49,920
48,505
46,765
46,483
3,675
3,801
3,752
3,665
112,547
110,455
107,820
106,983
60,933
63,453
66,018
67,250
979
1,231
1,441
1,954
11,505
12,601
12,650
12,350
8,914
9,496
9,406
9,031
13,984
14,112
14,081
14,231
5,564
5,569
5,464
5,439
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
86,422
90,166
92,749
93,831
15,457
16,296
16,311
16,424
EU-20aFully exempt inflows
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EU-20bInflows subject to 90% cap
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EU-20cInflows subject to 75% cap
80,947
83,236
84,635
85,218
15,457
16,296
16,311
16,424
152,095
144,601
137,730
136,943
97,090
94,160
91,509
90,559
156
153
151
151
8
12£m
30 September 2020
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
31 December2019
Number of data points used in the calculation of averages
12 £m
12 £m
12 £m
High quality liquid assets
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)Cash outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits fromsmall business customers
3
4
5
of which: stable deposits of which: less stable deposits Unsecured wholesale funding
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
14
15
16
Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligationsTotal cash outflows
17
18exposures
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)Inflows from fully performing
19
Other cash inflows
20
Total cash inflows
21 22 23
Liquidity buffer
Total net cash outflows Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template)-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI.
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI
NatWest
Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
Capital
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Tangible equity
32,093
23,132
8,614
1,523
32,371
22,762
8,727
Expected loss less impairment provisions Prudential valuation adjustment Deferred tax assets
Own credit adjustments Pension fund assets
Instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has
-(341) (835) (154) (590)
-(18) (835)
-(276)
-(297)
-(53) (179)
- - - -(135)
(167)
(431)
(757)
(118)
(474)
(141)
(26)
(757)
-
(171)
(10)
(373)
-
(39)
(171)
a significant investment Cash flow hedging reserve
Foreseeable ordinary and special dividends Foreseeable charges
Adjustment under IFRS 9 transition arrangements Other adjustments for regulatory purposes
-(300)
- -1,719-
-(414)
- -1,676-
(1,570)
(230)
- -8-
- - - - -(7)
-
(35)
(968)
(365)
-
(2)
-(202)
-(365)
-
(3)
(1,900)
(137)
- - - -
Total regulatory adjustments
(501)
133
(2,321)
(142)
(3,317)
(1,665)
(2,630)
CET1 capital
31,592
23,265
6,293
1,381
29,054
21,097
6,097
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
4,830-
3,734-
1,135 (239)
300-
5,557-
3,764-
1,130 (224)
AT1 capital Tier 1 capital
4,830 36,422
3,734 26,999
896 7,189
300 1,681
5,557 34,611
3,764 24,861
906 7,003
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
6,610 383
5,108 373
1,933 (407)
14-
6,212-
4,654-
1,967 (469)
Tier 2 capital
6,993
5,481
1,526
14
6,212
4,654
1,498
Total regulatory capital
43,415
32,480
8,715
1,695
40,823
29,515
8,501
£m
CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template)-NatWest Group and large subsidiariesLeverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below.
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
NatWest Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI
NatWest Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
Leverage exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Cash and balances at central banks
106,388
76,008
13,216
13,748
77,858
54,511
9,953
Trading assets
70,820
-
54,574
-
76,745
-
57,768
Derivatives
164,311
3,423
161,336
48
150,029
2,899
147,458
Financial assets
424,291
384,483
28,168
18,935
399,088
357,543
25,929
Other assets
25,751
12,940
10,177
261
19,319
13,418
6,945
Total assets
791,561
476,854
267,471
32,992
723,039
428,371
248,053
Derivatives
- netting and variation margin
(172,389)
(4,437)
(168,889)
(48)
(157,778)
(3,761)
(155,147)
- potential future exposures
40,439
1,189
38,161
80
43,004
1,071
39,997
Securities financing transactions gross up
1,193
150
977
-
2,224
516
1,559
Other off balance sheet items
44,650
31,461
6,226
3,501
42,363
29,655
5,986
Regulatory deductions and other adjustments
(17,167)
(6,439)
(9,035)
(142)
(8,978)
(8,001)
(2,815)
Exclusion of core UK-group exposures
-
-
(1,734)
-
-
-
(1,128)
CRR leverage exposure
688,287
498,778
133,177
36,383
643,874
447,851
136,505
Claims on central banks
(103,906)
(73,544)
Exclusion of bounce back loans
(7,492)
-
UK leverage exposure
576,889
570,330
£m
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary-NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSIwhere the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs.
NatWest Group
NWH Group
NWM Plc
RBSI
30 September 2020
RWAs
£m
MCR
£m
RWAs
£m
MCR
£m
RWAs
£m
MCR
£m
RWAs
£m
MCR
£m
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
128,198
10,257
113,706
9,097
5,533
443
5,971
597
2
Standardised (STD) approach
15,792
1,264
13,911
1,113
1,607
129
1,467
147
4 5
Advanced IRB approach(1)
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internalmodel approach (IMA)
111,389
1,017
8,912
81
99,795
-
7,984
-
3,920
6
314
-
4,504
-
450
-
6
Counterparty credit risk
9,700
776
1,523
122
8,798
704
24
2
6a 7
of which: securities financing transactions of which: marked-to-market
827 1,877
66 150
212 394
17 32
423 1,803
34 144
11 13
1 1
10 11
12
of which: internal model method (IMM)
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction(subject to 250% risk-weight)
27
2,438 642212,9302,03610,89422,5991,898
196-341,0341638711,808
152
1,509--125125-19,5901,190
121--1010-1,567
95
737 642211,2291,10210,1273,0391,999
29
Total
179,172
14,334134,675
10,774
35,153
2131-9359-34898888102431602,812
Notes:
(1) Of which £1,034 million RWAs (31 December 2019-£1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach.
(2) From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
(3) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).
Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
RWA and MCR movement tables
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.
a RWAsb
IRB
STD
Total RWAs
MCR
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
At 1 January 2020
113,112
17,900
131,012
10,481
2
Asset size(1)
80
(69)
11
1
3
Asset quality(2)
260
36
296
24
4
Model updates(3)
1,036
(132)
904
72
5
Methodology and policy(4)
(1,350)
(118)
(1,468)
(117)
7
Foreign exchange movements(5)
1,491
141
1,632
130
9
At 30 September 2020
114,629
17,758
132,387
10,591
Notes:
(1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).
(2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
(3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weakness.
(4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.
(5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.
Key points
•The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.
•Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.
•The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.
•The RWA increase relating to asset quality mainly reflected PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking and NatWest Markets, partly offset by an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking. There were further reductions due to improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products.
•RWAs did not move significantly as a result of asset size changes during the period. The H1 2020 increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending were mainly offset by reduced exposures in NatWest Markets. There were additional reductions in unsecured balances for Retail Banking products, which offset the mortgages growth seen in Q1 2020.
Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020
EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.
RWAs
MCR
IMM £m
Non-IMM £m
Total £m
IMM £m
Non-IMM £m
Total £m
1
At 1 January 2020
7,020
3,808
10,828
562
305
866
2
Asset size(1)
(1,068)
(557)
(1,625)
(85)
(45)
(130)
3
Methodology and policy(2)
(12)
(112)
(124)
(1)
(9)
(10)
4
Credit quality of counterparties(3)
15
152
167
1
12
13
5
Foreign exchange movements(4)
147
64
211
12
5
17
6
Other(5)
(781)
(320)
(1,101)
(63)
(25)
(88)
7
At 30 September 2020
5,321
3,035
8,356
426
243
669
Notes:
(1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
(2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020 and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.
(3) Changes in the assessed quality of counterparties.
(4) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.
(5) Reflects the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap in Q3 2020.
Key points
•The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations. It also reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap.
•The decrease in non-IMM RWAs reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap. It also reflected reduced exposure through maturities and in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020. The overall decrease was partly offset by the impact of counterparty downgrades.
•For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro over the period.
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.
IMA
RWAs (1)
a
b
c
e
f
VaR
SVaR
IRC
Other (RNIV)
Total
MCR
RWAs
MCR
RWAs
MCR
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
At 1 January 2020
1,445
3,963
2,265
3,221
10,894
871
2,036
163
12,930
1,034
2
Movement in risk levels(2)
379
(401)
(799)
(496)
(1,317)
(105)
(723)
(58)
(2,040)
(163)
3
Model updates/changes(3)
93
414
-
(735)
(228)
(18)
-
-
(228)
(18)
5
Other(4)
-
-
-
(1,263)
(1,263)
(101)
-
-
(1,263)
(101)
8
At 30 September 2020
1,917
3,976
1,466
727
8,086
647
1,313
105
9,399
752
STD
Total
g
Notes:
(1) NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs.
(2) Movements due to position changes as well as time series updates.
(3) Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope.
(4) As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded.
Key points
•Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure.
•During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions-and, thus, capital multipliers-across the industry, notably in March 2020.
•On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back-testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. This approach was still in force at 30 September 2020.
•The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model-to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured-as well as risk reduction activity also contributed to this movement.
•The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.
•The increase in VaR-based RWAs was driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed.
•SVaR based RWAs were broadly unchanged over the period. Risk reduction activity, notably in relation to interest rate risk, was offset by the impact of the VaR model update.
•The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book.
Natwest Group plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:08 UTC