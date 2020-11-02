NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 0 11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST Send by mail :

Q3 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement NatWest Group plc natwestgroup.com Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 Contents Page Forward-looking statements 1 Presentation of information 1 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries 2 KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group 3 EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries 5 EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio 8 CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries 9 CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries 9 EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries 10 RWA and MCR movement tables EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 11 EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 12 EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 12 Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Group's future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NatWest Group's exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NatWest Group's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Presentation of information • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.

• The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries (NatWest Group) are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. For definitions of terms, refer to the glossary available on natwestgroup.com.

• The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's Q3 Interim Management Statement (IMS): Capital and risk management.

• For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) 2019 Pillar 3 Report.

• The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 September 2020, its large subsidiaries were: o NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) o The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc) o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc) o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co) o The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)

• Within this supplement, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and - for the sake of completeness - the consolidated NatWest Holdings Group. Refer to the NWH Group Q3 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement for disclosures related to the remaining large subsidiaries, namely NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.

• Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.

• NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.

• Within this supplement, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown. Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis, which includes IFRS 9 on a fully loaded basis. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1) % % % % % % % CET1 18.2 17.0 22.3 20.1 16.2 15.7 17.3 Tier 1 20.9 19.8 25.5 24.5 19.3 18.5 19.9 Total 25.0 23.8 30.9 24.7 22.8 21.9 24.2 Capital adequacy ratios - end point CET1 17.2 16.2 Tier 1 19.5 18.5 Total 22.8 21.2 Capital - transitional £m £m £m £m £m £m £m CET1 31,592 23,265 6,293 1,381 29,054 21,097 6,097 Tier 1 36,422 26,999 7,189 1,681 34,611 24,861 7,003 Total 43,415 32,480 8,715 1,695 40,823 29,515 8,501 Capital - end point CET1 29,873 29,054 Tier 1 33,863 33,105 Total 39,573 38,005 RWAs - transitional (2) Credit risk 132,387 116,017 8,581 5,986 131,012 113,980 9,825 Counterparty credit risk 10,170 1,523 9,133 24 12,631 980 11,060 Market risk 9,399 138 8,075 13 12,930 125 11,229 Operational risk 21,930 18,866 2,382 842 22,599 19,590 3,039 173,886 136,544 28,171 6,865 179,172 134,675 35,153 CRR leverage - transitional Tier 1 capital 36,422 26,999 7,189 1,681 34,611 24,861 7,003 Exposure 688,287 498,778 133,177 36,383 643,874 447,851 136,505 Leverage ratio (%) 5.3 5.4 5.4 4.6 5.4 5.6 5.1 CRR leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 33,863 33,105 Exposure 686,568 643,874 Leverage ratio (%) 4.9 5.1 UK leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 33,863 33,105 Exposure 575,170 570,330 Leverage ratio (%) 5.9 5.8 Average Tier 1 capital 33,828 33,832 Average exposure (3) 579,081 611,588 Average leverage ratio (%) 5.8 5.5 G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (4) - 1,996 Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5) 17 1,692 Notes: (1) NatWest Group's total capital requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.

(2) RWAs for NatWest Group on an end point basis are £173,747 million due to the £139 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

(3) Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.

(4) From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer.

(5) The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0030% (31 December 2019 - 0. 2967%). KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. EBA 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September BCBS2 IFRS Capital 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 KM1 9-FL £m £m £m £m £m 1 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 31,592 31,197 30,767 29,054 29,773 2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,873 29,619 30,471 29,054 29,773 2 3 Tier 1 capital 35,582 35,187 34,818 33,105 33,824 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 33,863 33,609 34,522 33,105 33,824 3 5 Total capital 41,292 40,783 39,701 38,005 38,804 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 39,573 39,205 39,405 38,005 38,804 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 7 Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs) 173,886 181,458 185,199 179,172 189,482 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 173,747 181,318 185,137 179,172 189,482 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 5 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 18.2 17.2 16.6 16.2 15.7 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.2 16.3 16.5 16.2 15.7 6 11 Tier 1 ratio 20.5 19.4 18.8 18.5 17.9 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.5 18.5 18.6 18.5 17.9 7 13 Total capital ratio 23.7 22.5 21.4 21.2 20.5 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.8 21.6 21.3 21.2 20.5 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 9 Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1) - - 0.1 0.8 0.8 10 Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2) - - - 1.0 1.0 11 Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10) 2.5 2.5 2.6 4.3 4.3 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3) 13.7 12.7 12.1 11.7 11.2 Leverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 13 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure 688,287 686,736 676,171 643,874 670,059 UK leverage ratio exposure measure 576,889 585,115 603,070 570,330 589,472 % % % % % 14 16 CRR leverage ratio 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.0 17 CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 4.9 4.9 5.1 5.1 5.0 UK leverage ratio 6.2 6.0 5.8 5.8 5.7 Liquidity coverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 15 Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA) 152,095 144,601 137,730 136,943 137,517 16 Total net cash outflows 97,090 94,160 91,509 90,559 89,712 17 LCR ratio % (4) 156 153 151 151 153 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) 18 Total available stable funding 408,118 414,019 388,787 380,251 380,719 19 Total required stable funding 277,235 288,479 282,722 269,792 272,448 20 NSFR % (5) 147 144 138 141 140 £m £m Notes: (1) The institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0%, which was effective from 1 April 2020.

(2) G-SIBs, as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer.

(3) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.

(4) The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed in NatWest Group's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) Annual Results 2019.

(5) NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019. Key points Capital and leverage NatWest Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019 • The CET1 ratio increased by 200 basis points to 18.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £644 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,719 million.

• NatWest Group issued £1.0 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020, $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020, and $0.9 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in August 2020. NatWest Group called $2.0 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 (fully redeemed in August). In September 2020 NatWest Group completed a liability management exercise by partially repurchasing $0.9 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes and $1.1 billion Tier 2 legacy instruments.

• Total RWAs decreased by £5.3 billion during the period, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.5 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £2.5 billion. Operational Risk RWAs reduced by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020. The reduction in Market Risk RWAs was due to movements in Risks-not-in-VaR (RNIV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk. The reduction in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs was mainly driven by trade novations and hedging activity. There were increases in Credit Risk RWAs of £1.4 billion mainly attributed to foreign exchange movements and model changes, which were partially offset by the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.

• The CRR end point leverage ratio increased to 5.2% from 5.1% driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion.

• The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.2% from 5.8% driven by an increase in tier 1 capital. In addition, The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £9.8 billion and £7.5 billion respectively.

• The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% from 5.5% driven by a decrease in the average leverage exposure. NWH Group - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019 • The CET1 ratio increased by 130 basis points to 17.0% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19, and an increase in reserves of £0.3 billion. The attributable loss in the period was £121 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,676 million.

• NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

• Total RWAs increased by £1.9 billion, reflecting increases in both Credit Risk RWAs of £2.0 billion and Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £0.5 billion. The increase in Credit Risk RWAs was mainly attributed to increases in Commercial Banking relating to the Government lending schemes during Q2 2020, model changes as well as foreign exchange movements during the period. There were offsetting decreases due to the beneficial CRR changes to SME and Infrastructure factors which have reduced RWAs by approximately £1.7 billion.

• The leverage ratio decreased to 5.4% as a result of increased balance sheet exposures. NWM Plc - 30 September 2020 compared with 31 December 2019 • The CET1 ratio increased from 17.3% to 22.3%, principally reflecting reserve movements in the period and the reduction in RWAs.

• NWM Plc fully redeemed $0.1 billion external Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in September 2020.

• Total RWAs reduced by £7.0 billion, mainly reflecting reductions in Market Risk RWAs of £3.2 billion due to movement in Risks-not-in-VaR (RNiV) and Incremental Risk Charge (IRC) as well as reduction in non-modelled market risk. There were further reductions in Counterparty Credit Risk RWAs of £1.9 billion and Credit Risk RWAs of £1.2 billion, mainly reflecting reduced exposures and exit activity. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.

• The leverage ratio increased to 5.4%, driven by an increase in Tier 1 capital and a decrease in the leverage exposure due to netting of settlement balances. RBSI - 30 September 2020 • RBSI had a CET1 ratio of 20.1% at 30 September 2020 based on CET1 of £1.4 billion and RWAs of £6.9 billion.

• RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. The primary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.4%. EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation. The effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. 30 September 2020 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 31,592 23,265 6,293 1,381 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,873 21,589 6,285 1,381 3 Tier 1 capital 36,422 26,999 7,189 1,681 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 34,703 25,323 7,181 1,681 5 Total capital 43,415 32,480 8,715 1,695 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 41,696 30,804 8,707 1,695 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 173,886 136,544 28,171 6,865 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 173,747 136,425 28,163 6,865 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 18.2 17.0 22.3 20.1 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.2 15.8 22.3 20.1 11 Tier 1 ratio 20.9 19.8 25.5 24.5 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 20.0 18.6 25.5 24.5 13 Total capital ratio 25.0 23.8 30.9 24.7 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24.0 22.6 30.9 24.7 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 688,287 498,778 133,177 36,383 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.3 5.4 5.4 4.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.1 5.1 5.4 4.6 30 June 2020 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI (1) Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 31,197 22,631 6,203 1,368 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,619 21,076 6,199 1,368 3 Tier 1 capital 36,751 26,365 7,110 1,668 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 35,173 24,810 7,106 1,668 5 Total capital 43,687 31,670 8,687 1,670 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,109 30,115 8,683 1,670 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 181,458 139,328 32,761 6,888 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 181,318 139,206 32,757 6,888 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 17.2 16.2 18.9 19.9 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.3 15.1 18.9 19.9 11 Tier 1 ratio 20.3 18.9 21.7 24.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.4 17.8 21.7 24.2 13 Total capital ratio 24.1 22.7 26.5 24.2 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 23.2 21.6 26.5 24.2 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 686,736 493,226 133,897 35,341 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.3 5.3 4.7 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.1 5.0 5.3 4.7 31 March 2020 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI (1) Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 30,767 22,272 5,550 1,343 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,471 21,940 5,550 1,343 3 Tier 1 capital 36,377 26,006 6,462 1,643 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 36,081 25,674 6,462 1,643 5 Total capital 42,604 30,787 8,050 1,657 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,308 30,455 8,050 1,657 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 185,199 139,282 35,313 7,331 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 185,137 139,214 35,313 7,331 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.6 16.0 15.7 18.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.5 15.8 15.7 18.3 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.6 18.7 18.3 22.4 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.5 18.4 18.3 22.4 13 Total capital ratio 23.0 22.1 22.8 22.6 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.9 21.9 22.8 22.6 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 676,171 466,093 151,247 39,544 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.6 4.3 4.2 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.3 5.5 4.3 4.2 31 December 2019 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 29,054 21,097 6,097 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,054 21,097 6,097 3 Tier 1 capital 34,611 24,861 7,003 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 34,611 24,861 7,003 5 Total capital 40,823 29,515 8,501 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 40,823 29,515 8,501 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 179,172 134,675 35,153 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 179,172 134,675 35,153 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 15.7 17.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.2 15.7 17.3 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.3 18.5 19.9 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.3 18.5 19.9 13 Total capital ratio 22.8 21.9 24.2 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.8 21.9 24.2 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 643,874 447,851 136,505 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.6 5.1 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.4 5.6 5.1 30 September 2019 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc Available capital (amounts) - transitional £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 29,773 21,167 5,775 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,773 21,167 5,775 3 Tier 1 capital 35,393 24,931 6,767 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 35,393 24,931 6,767 5 Total capital 41,774 29,284 8,514 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 41,774 29,284 8,514 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 189,482 139,577 39,388 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 189,482 139,577 39,388 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.7 15.2 14.7 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.7 15.2 14.7 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.7 17.9 17.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.7 17.9 17.2 13 Total capital ratio 22.0 21.0 21.6 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.0 21.0 21.6 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 670,059 450,318 151,283 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.3 5.5 4.5 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.3 5.5 4.5 Note: (1)Credit risk comparatives for RBSI have been represented due to a change in model calculation. This is not material for NatWest Group purposes. EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity. Total unweighted value (average) Total weighted value (average) EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows and outflows EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised credit institution 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December 2020 2020 2020 2019 12 12 12 12 £m £m £m £m 152,095 144,601 137,730 136,943 221,500 216,728 209,812 208,121 17,631 17,233 16,870 16,708 139,947 135,082 131,569 130,273 6,997 6,754 6,578 6,514 81,095 79,247 77,765 77,408 10,176 9,980 9,814 9,754 149,703 144,727 138,803 136,504 68,045 66,159 63,796 62,768 62,061 60,019 57,205 56,316 15,196 14,687 13,985 13,764 86,259 83,375 80,438 79,264 51,466 50,139 48,651 48,080 1,383 1,333 1,160 923 1,383 1,333 1,160 923 1,959 2,324 2,854 3,105 73,823 73,758 74,811 75,969 19,256 18,986 18,757 18,909 7,421 7,222 6,840 6,581 6,693 6,431 6,000 5,719 256 104 - - 256 104 - - 66,146 66,432 67,971 69,388 12,307 12,451 12,757 13,191 21,604 22,194 22,604 22,252 1,981 1,952 1,791 1,828 49,920 48,505 46,765 46,483 3,675 3,801 3,752 3,665 112,547 110,455 107,820 106,983 60,933 63,453 66,018 67,250 979 1,231 1,441 1,954 11,505 12,601 12,650 12,350 8,914 9,496 9,406 9,031 13,984 14,112 14,081 14,231 5,564 5,569 5,464 5,439 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 86,422 90,166 92,749 93,831 15,457 16,296 16,311 16,424 EU-20a Fully exempt inflows - - - - - - - - EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap - - - - - - - - EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap 80,947 83,236 84,635 85,218 15,457 16,296 16,311 16,424 152,095 144,601 137,730 136,943 97,090 94,160 91,509 90,559 156 153 151 151 8 12£m 30 September 2020 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 31 December2019 Number of data points used in the calculation of averages 12 £m 12 £m 12 £m High quality liquid assets 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits fromsmall business customers 3 4 5 of which: stable deposits of which: less stable deposits Unsecured wholesale funding 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 8 9 10 11 Unsecured debt Secured wholesale funding Additional requirements Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 14 15 16 Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligations Total cash outflows 17 18exposures Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) Inflows from fully performing 19 Other cash inflows 20 Total cash inflows 21 22 23 Liquidity buffer Total net cash outflows Liquidity coverage ratio (%) Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries Capital resources based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc Capital £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Tangible equity 32,093 23,132 8,614 1,523 32,371 22,762 8,727 Expected loss less impairment provisions Prudential valuation adjustment Deferred tax assets Own credit adjustments Pension fund assets Instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has - (341) (835) (154) (590) - (18) (835) - (276) - (297) - (53) (179) - - - - (135) (167) (431) (757) (118) (474) (141) (26) (757) - (171) (10) (373) - (39) (171) a significant investment Cash flow hedging reserve Foreseeable ordinary and special dividends Foreseeable charges Adjustment under IFRS 9 transition arrangements Other adjustments for regulatory purposes - (300) - - 1,719 - - (414) - - 1,676 - (1,570) (230) - - 8 - - - - - - (7) - (35) (968) (365) - (2) - (202) - (365) - (3) (1,900) (137) - - - - Total regulatory adjustments (501) 133 (2,321) (142) (3,317) (1,665) (2,630) CET1 capital 31,592 23,265 6,293 1,381 29,054 21,097 6,097 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital 4,830 - 3,734 - 1,135 (239) 300 - 5,557 - 3,764 - 1,130 (224) AT1 capital Tier 1 capital 4,830 36,422 3,734 26,999 896 7,189 300 1,681 5,557 34,611 3,764 24,861 906 7,003 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital 6,610 383 5,108 373 1,933 (407) 14 - 6,212 - 4,654 - 1,967 (469) Tier 2 capital 6,993 5,481 1,526 14 6,212 4,654 1,498 Total regulatory capital 43,415 32,480 8,715 1,695 40,823 29,515 8,501 £m CAP 3: Leverage exposure (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries Leverage exposures based on the relevant local regulatory capital transitional arrangements are set out below. 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc Leverage exposure £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Cash and balances at central banks 106,388 76,008 13,216 13,748 77,858 54,511 9,953 Trading assets 70,820 - 54,574 - 76,745 - 57,768 Derivatives 164,311 3,423 161,336 48 150,029 2,899 147,458 Financial assets 424,291 384,483 28,168 18,935 399,088 357,543 25,929 Other assets 25,751 12,940 10,177 261 19,319 13,418 6,945 Total assets 791,561 476,854 267,471 32,992 723,039 428,371 248,053 Derivatives - netting and variation margin (172,389) (4,437) (168,889) (48) (157,778) (3,761) (155,147) - potential future exposures 40,439 1,189 38,161 80 43,004 1,071 39,997 Securities financing transactions gross up 1,193 150 977 - 2,224 516 1,559 Other off balance sheet items 44,650 31,461 6,226 3,501 42,363 29,655 5,986 Regulatory deductions and other adjustments (17,167) (6,439) (9,035) (142) (8,978) (8,001) (2,815) Exclusion of core UK-group exposures - - (1,734) - - - (1,128) CRR leverage exposure 688,287 498,778 133,177 36,383 643,874 447,851 136,505 Claims on central banks (103,906) (73,544) Exclusion of bounce back loans (7,492) - UK leverage exposure 576,889 570,330 £m EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSI where the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs. NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI 30 September 2020 RWAs £m MCR £m RWAs £m MCR £m RWAs £m MCR £m RWAs £m MCR £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 128,198 10,257 113,706 9,097 5,533 443 5,971 597 2 Standardised (STD) approach 15,792 1,264 13,911 1,113 1,607 129 1,467 147 4 5 Advanced IRB approach (1) Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA) 111,389 1,017 8,912 81 99,795 - 7,984 - 3,920 6 314 - 4,504 - 450 - 6 Counterparty credit risk 9,700 776 1,523 122 8,798 704 24 2 6a 7 of which: securities financing transactions of which: marked-to-market 827 1,877 66 150 212 394 17 32 423 1,803 34 144 11 13 1 1 10 11 12 of which: internal model method (IMM)

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 5,122 60 1,814 410 5 145 - 36 881 - 3 70 4,888 14 1,670 391 1 134 - - - - - - 13 14 Settlement risk Securitisation exposures in banking book (2) - 2,693 - 215 - 1,274 - 102 - 1,419 - 113 - - - - 15 17 18 Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) Standardised approach External ratings-based approach (SEC_ERBA) (3) 1250% 900 907 758 128 72 72 61 10 900 176 198 - 72 14 16 - - 731 560 128 - 58 45 10 - - - - - - - - 19 Market risk 9,399 752 138 11 8,075 646 13 1 20 STD approach 1,313 105 138 11 416 33 13 1 21 IMA 8,086 647 - - 7,659 613 - - 23 27 Operational risk - STD approach Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight) 21,930 1,966 1,754 157 18,866 1,037 1,509 83 2,382 1,964 191 157 842 15 84 2 29 Total 173,886 13,911 136,544 10,924 28,171 2,254 6,865 686 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RWAsMCRRWAsMCRRWAsMCR 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 2 4 5 Standardised (STD) approach Advanced IRB approach (1) 126,735 16,002 109,719 10,138111,281 8,903 6,980 1,2808,777 14,033 97,248 1,1237,780 1,648 5,326 559132427 Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA) 6 Counterparty credit risk 6a of which: securities financing transactions 7

of which: marked-to-market 10

of which: internal model method (IMM) 1,014 12,126 1,121 2,146 6,909 11

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty 12 13 14

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) Settlement risk Securitisation exposures in banking book (2) 147 1,803 18 2,866 8197190172553121441230 - 980 145 239 - -781219- 6 10,738 742 1,905 6,425 -85959152515 116 480 - 1,509 938-121 22 1,644 3 1,165 IRB approach 12 13 19 Internal assessment approach Standardised approach Market risk 20 STD approach 21 IMA 23 Operational risk - STD approach Amounts below the thresholds for deduction(subject to 250% risk-weight) 27 2,438 6 422 12,930 2,036 10,894 22,599 1,898 196-341,0341638711,808 152 1,509 - - 125 125 - 19,590 1,190 121--1010-1,567 95 737 6 422 11,229 1,102 10,127 3,039 1,999 29 Total 179,172 14,334134,675 10,774 35,153 2131-9359-34898888102431602,812 Notes: (1) Of which £1,034 million RWAs (31 December 2019 - £1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach.

(2) From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.

(3) Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA). Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 RWA and MCR movement tables EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. a RWAsb IRB STD Total RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 113,112 17,900 131,012 10,481 2 Asset size (1) 80 (69) 11 1 3 Asset quality (2) 260 36 296 24 4 Model updates (3) 1,036 (132) 904 72 5 Methodology and policy (4) (1,350) (118) (1,468) (117) 7 Foreign exchange movements (5) 1,491 141 1,632 130 9 At 30 September 2020 114,629 17,758 132,387 10,591 Notes: (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business and maturing loans).

(2) Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.

(3) Changes due to model implementation, changes in model scope, or any changes intended to address model weakness.

(4) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.

(5) Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements. Key points • The RWA increase due to foreign exchange movements was a result of sterling weakening against both the euro and the US dollar during the period.

• Methodology changes mainly reflected the CRR Covid-19 amendment, which allowed an acceleration of the planned changes to the SME supporting factor and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor. This reduced RWAs by approximately £1.8 billion.

• The uplift in RWAs relating to model updates was largely a result of revisions to Wholesale LGD models.

• The RWA increase relating to asset quality mainly reflected PD deteriorations in Commercial Banking and NatWest Markets, partly offset by an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking. There were further reductions due to improved risk metrics for Retail Banking products.

• RWAs did not move significantly as a result of asset size changes during the period. The H1 2020 increases in Commercial Banking relating to government lending were mainly offset by reduced exposures in NatWest Markets. There were additional reductions in unsecured balances for Retail Banking products, which offset the mortgages growth seen in Q1 2020. Pillar 3 Supplement Q3 2020 EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. RWAs MCR IMM £m Non-IMM £m Total £m IMM £m Non-IMM £m Total £m 1 At 1 January 2020 7,020 3,808 10,828 562 305 866 2 Asset size (1) (1,068) (557) (1,625) (85) (45) (130) 3 Methodology and policy (2) (12) (112) (124) (1) (9) (10) 4 Credit quality of counterparties (3) 15 152 167 1 12 13 5 Foreign exchange movements (4) 147 64 211 12 5 17 6 Other (5) (781) (320) (1,101) (63) (25) (88) 7 At 30 September 2020 5,321 3,035 8,356 426 243 669 Notes: (1) Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).

(2) Changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020 and the introduction of an infrastructure supporting factor as part of the CRR Covid-19 amendment announced on 26 June 2020.

(3) Changes in the assessed quality of counterparties.

(4) Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.

(5) Reflects the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap in Q3 2020. Key points • The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations. It also reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap.

• The decrease in non-IMM RWAs reflected the hedging of credit exposure with a portfolio credit default swap. It also reflected reduced exposure through maturities and in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020. The overall decrease was partly offset by the impact of counterparty downgrades.

• For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro over the period. EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes. IMA RWAs (1) a b c e f VaR SVaR IRC Other (RNIV) Total MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 1,445 3,963 2,265 3,221 10,894 871 2,036 163 12,930 1,034 2 Movement in risk levels (2) 379 (401) (799) (496) (1,317) (105) (723) (58) (2,040) (163) 3 Model updates/changes (3) 93 414 - (735) (228) (18) - - (228) (18) 5 Other (4) - - - (1,263) (1,263) (101) - - (1,263) (101) 8 At 30 September 2020 1,917 3,976 1,466 727 8,086 647 1,313 105 9,399 752 STD Total g Notes: (1) NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs.

(2) Movements due to position changes as well as time series updates.

(3) Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope.

(4) As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded. Key points • Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure.

• During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry, notably in March 2020.

• On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back-testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. This approach was still in force at 30 September 2020.

• The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model - to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured - as well as risk reduction activity also contributed to this movement.

• The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.

• The increase in VaR-based RWAs was driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed.

• SVaR based RWAs were broadly unchanged over the period. Risk reduction activity, notably in relation to interest rate risk, was offset by the impact of the VaR model update.

• The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book. Attachments Original document

