FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For July 09, 2024

Commission File Number: 001-10306

NatWest Group plc

Gogarburn, PO Box 1000

Edinburgh EH12 1HQ

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F X Form 40-F ___

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ___ No X

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ________

The following information was issued as Company announcements in London, England and is furnished pursuant to General Instruction B to the General Instructions to Form 6-K:



NatWest Group plc 9 July 2024 Transaction in Own Shares NatWest Group plc (the 'Company') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1.0769* each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Aggregated information: Date of purchase Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Highest price paid: (GBp) Lowest price paid: (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue 09 July 2024 53,859 330.10 322.00 324.6600 LSE 09 July 2024 5,544 329.70 329.70 329.7000 CHIX 09 July 2024 16,076 329.90 329.50 329.7043 BATE * Note:the nominal value of Ordinary Shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 16 February 2024, as announced on 19 February 2024. The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares. Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 289,834,478 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 8,310,726,259 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Further information: Investor Relations + 44 (0)207 672 1758 Media Relations +44 (0)131 523 4205 Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90 Transaction details: In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it applies in the UK (Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programmes relating to the Transactions is detailed below: Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume (shares) Price (GBp) Trading Venue MatchID 09 July 2024 08:03:02 BST 2400 329.70 BATE 1266731 09 July 2024 08:03:02 BST 2584 329.70 BATE 1266727 09 July 2024 08:03:47 BST 5359 329.90 BATE 1267594 09 July 2024 08:03:47 BST 361 329.90 BATE 1267592 09 July 2024 08:07:59 BST 3384 329.50 BATE 1272885 09 July 2024 08:07:59 BST 1988 329.50 BATE 1272883 09 July 2024 08:05:12 BST 5544 329.70 CHIX 1269694 09 July 2024 08:00:36 BST 990 329.50 LSE 1263931 09 July 2024 08:00:36 BST 4142 329.50 LSE 1263929 09 July 2024 08:03:02 BST 5352 329.70 LSE 1266729 09 July 2024 08:03:02 BST 719 329.70 LSE 1266725 09 July 2024 08:07:39 BST 1784 330.10 LSE 1272525 09 July 2024 08:07:39 BST 3339 330.10 LSE 1272527 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619062 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619060 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619058 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619056 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619054 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619052 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619050 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619046 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619044 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 400 322.70 LSE 1619042 09 July 2024 14:54:52 BST 216 322.70 LSE 1619040 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 2602 323.00 LSE 1620648 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620646 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620644 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620642 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620640 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620638 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620636 09 July 2024 14:55:54 BST 400 323.00 LSE 1620634 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626892 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626890 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626888 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 200 322.60 LSE 1626886 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626884 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626882 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626880 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626878 09 July 2024 14:59:53 BST 233 322.60 LSE 1626876 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 376 322.60 LSE 1626907 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626905 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626903 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626901 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626898 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626896 09 July 2024 14:59:54 BST 400 322.60 LSE 1626894 09 July 2024 15:02:28 BST 300 322.50 LSE 1632650 09 July 2024 15:02:28 BST 192 322.50 LSE 1632648 09 July 2024 15:02:29 BST 923 322.50 LSE 1632683 09 July 2024 15:02:33 BST 2944 322.50 LSE 1632776 09 July 2024 15:02:33 BST 400 322.50 LSE 1632774 09 July 2024 15:02:33 BST 400 322.50 LSE 1632772 09 July 2024 15:02:33 BST 400 322.50 LSE 1632770 09 July 2024 15:02:33 BST 400 322.50 LSE 1632768 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 195 322.10 LSE 1634311 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634309 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634307 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634305 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634303 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634301 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634299 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634297 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634295 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634293 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634291 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1634289 09 July 2024 15:03:39 BST 380 322.10 LSE 1634287 09 July 2024 15:04:18 BST 1352 322.10 LSE 1635399 09 July 2024 15:04:22 BST 904 322.10 LSE 1635474 09 July 2024 15:04:43 BST 42 322.10 LSE 1636148 09 July 2024 15:04:43 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1636146 09 July 2024 15:04:43 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1636144 09 July 2024 15:04:43 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1636142 09 July 2024 15:05:06 BST 1447 322.10 LSE 1636674 09 July 2024 15:05:06 BST 190 322.10 LSE 1636672 09 July 2024 15:05:07 BST 17 322.00 LSE 1636716 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 220 322.10 LSE 1638271 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638269 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638267 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638265 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638263 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638261 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638259 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638257 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638255 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638253 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638251 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638249 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638247 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638245 09 July 2024 15:05:54 BST 400 322.10 LSE 1638243

Date: 09 July 2024

NATWEST GROUP plc (Registrant) By: /s/ Jan Cargill Name: Jan Cargill Title: Chief Governance Officer and Company Secretary

a7528v