NatWest Group plc
9 July 2024
Transaction in Own Shares
NatWest Group plc (the 'Company') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1.0769* each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').
Aggregated information:
Date of purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Highest price paid: (GBp)
Lowest price paid: (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Venue
09 July 2024
53,859
330.10
322.00
324.6600
LSE
09 July 2024
5,544
329.70
329.70
329.7000
CHIX
09 July 2024
16,076
329.90
329.50
329.7043
BATE
* Note:the nominal value of Ordinary Shares without rounding is £1.076923076923077 per share
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 16 February 2024, as announced on 19 February 2024.
The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.
Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 289,834,478 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 8,310,726,259 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Further information:
Investor Relations
+ 44 (0)207 672 1758
Media Relations
+44 (0)131 523 4205
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
Transaction details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it applies in the UK (Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programmes relating to the Transactions is detailed below:
NATWEST GROUP plc (Registrant)
By: /s/ Jan Cargill
Name: Jan Cargill
Title: Chief Governance Officer and Company Secretary
