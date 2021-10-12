NatWest : Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').
Aggregated information:
Number of
Highest
Lowest
Volume weighted
Date of purchase
Ordinary Shares
price paid:
price paid:
average price paid
Venue
purchased
(GBp)
(GBp)
per share (GBp)
11 October 2021
14,474
227.50
226.90
227.1743
LSE
11 October 2021
1,653
227.50
226.90
227.1977
CHIX
11 October 2021
1,740
227.50
226.90
227.1109
BATE
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 30 July 2021, as announced on 2 August 2021.
The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.
Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 190,378,875 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 11,431,996,178 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Further information:
Investor Relations
+ 44 (0)207 672 1758
Media Relations
+44 (0)131 523 4205
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it applies in the UK (Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is detailed below:
