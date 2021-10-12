Log in
    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/12 04:35:08 am
229.2 GBX   -0.78%
NATWEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/11FTSE 100 gains on oil, mining stock boost; Asos drops on profit warning
RE
10/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
NatWest : Transaction in Own Shares

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
NatWest Group plc

11 October 2021

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').

Aggregated information:

Number of

Highest

Lowest

Volume weighted

Date of purchase

Ordinary Shares

price paid:

price paid:

average price paid

Venue

purchased

(GBp)

(GBp)

per share (GBp)

11 October 2021

14,474

227.50

226.90

227.1743

LSE

11 October 2021

1,653

227.50

226.90

227.1977

CHIX

11 October 2021

1,740

227.50

226.90

227.1109

BATE

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 30 July 2021, as announced on 2 August 2021.

The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 190,378,875 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 11,431,996,178 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Further information:

Investor Relations

+ 44 (0)207 672 1758

Media Relations

+44 (0)131 523 4205

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it applies in the UK (Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is detailed below:

Volume

Trading

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

(shares)

Price (GBp)

Venue

MatchID

11 October 2021

08:06:22

BST

424

227.00

BATE

1332794

11 October 2021

08:06:23

BST

400

226.90

BATE

1,332,855

11 October 2021

08:06:55

BST

269

227.00

BATE

1,334,380

11 October 2021

08:06:55

BST

181

227.00

BATE

1,334,378

11 October 2021

08:08:37

BST

466

227.50

BATE

1,337,171

11 October 2021

08:06:23

BST

497

226.90

CHIX

1,332,849

11 October 2021

08:06:55

BST

403

227.00

CHIX

1,334,376

11 October 2021

08:08:37

BST

753

227.50

CHIX

1,337,167

11 October 2021

08:06:23

BST

6558

226.90

LSE

1,332,853

11 October 2021

08:06:23

BST

1300

226.90

LSE

1,332,851

11 October 2021

08:08:37

BST

6616

227.50

LSE

1,337,165

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
