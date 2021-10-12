NatWest : Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc

11 October 2021

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').

Aggregated information:

Number of Highest Lowest Volume weighted Date of purchase Ordinary Shares price paid: price paid: average price paid Venue purchased (GBp) (GBp) per share (GBp) 11 October 2021 14,474 227.50 226.90 227.1743 LSE 11 October 2021 1,653 227.50 226.90 227.1977 CHIX 11 October 2021 1,740 227.50 226.90 227.1109 BATE

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 30 July 2021, as announced on 2 August 2021.

The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 190,378,875 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 11,431,996,178 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

