NatWest : Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc

18 January 2022

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').

Aggregated information:

Number of Volume Highest Lowest weighted Ordinary Date of purchase price paid: price paid: average price Venue Shares (GBp) (GBp) paid per share purchased (GBp) 18 January 2022 1,189,944 254.20 250.30 252.3095 LSE 18 January 2022 449,817 254.20 250.30 252.5101 CHIX 18 January 2022 414,227 254.30 250.30 252.4717 BATE

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 30 July 2021, as announced on 2 August 2021.

The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 179,020,949 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 11,256,461,018 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).