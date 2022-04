NatWest : Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc

12 April 2022

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS').

Aggregated information:

Date of purchase Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Highest price paid: (GBp) Lowest price paid: (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue 12 April 2022 3,057,505 219.60 215.00 217.0343 LSE 12 April 2022 921,418 219.00 214.90 217.0010 CHIX 12 April 2022 636,679 219.00 214.80 216.9936 BATE

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company to UBS on 18 February 2022, as announced on 18 February 2022.

The Company intends to cancel the repurchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the settlement of the above transactions, NWG will hold 145,891,678 Ordinary Shares in treasury and have 10,588,350,197 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Further information:

Investor Relations + 44 (0)207 672 1758

Media Relations +44 (0)131 523 4205

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it applies in the UK (Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is detailed below: