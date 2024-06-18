NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 jun 2024 - 18:09
Statutory nameNatWest Group plc
TitleTransaction in Own Shares
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406170000000013_GO5 Daily RNS 17.06.2024.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 18 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 07:04:02 UTC.