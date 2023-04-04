NatWest : Transcripts

Paul Thwaite - CEO, Commercial & Institutional Banking
30th March 2023
Paul Thwaite:
Good afternoon, everybody, welcome, thank you for joining our Spotlight
on Climate today. Good to see everybody. I'm Paul Thwaite, I'm here
today with James Close, our Director of Climate Change. The running
order for today, relatively simple, I will start the session by briefly setting
the broader strategic context, I'll hand to James who's going to cover
our climate strategy, the significant progress that we've made to date
and our transition plans. I'll then return to talk about what this means
for our customers, our growth aspirations and how we are developing
very much a "systems led approach", focusing specifically on property
and energy today, and then, all being well, James and I will speak for
about 30 minutes and will then be joined by Alison, Katie and Lloyd, who
is our Head of Residential Mortgages, to answer any questions that you
may have.
So, a little bit of context first…it's now over three years ago actually we
announced our purpose led strategy in which climate change was one
of our three focus areas, so we're 3 years on. We believed then that
tackling climate change was and still is a fundamental issue of our time
and that banks had a crucial role to play in mobilising finance to achieve
those net zero ambitions.
NatWest is one of the first [UK] banks and one of the largest globally to
have climate targets validated by the SBTi as science based. We also
published our initial Climate Transition Plan in February as part of our
Full Year results.
More recently, tackling climate change has become an integral part of
our bank's growth strategy. In the February annual Results, Alison
introduced three Growth Levers, delivering personalised solutions across
and embedding our services in our customers' digital lives.
So, sustainability underpins all of those components of growth. For
example, embedding sustainable solutions into both personal and
business banking services where there is both strong customer demand
but also high relevance. So, the growth opportunity was also further
highlighted in The NatWest "Springboard to sustainability" report which
we released last year. The report stated that the UK economy could
benefit from a potential £175bn of revenue opportunity for small and
medium sized businesses via the transition, but also create 260,000 jobs
and up to 30,000 new businesses.
We believe we can help access that wider opportunity by providing a lot
more practical support to our business and personal customers to make
those necessary changes and investments, more money for green
mortgages to our retail customers, and more tools and partnerships to
rapidly increase retrofitting across the UK.
So, we firmly believe that there are attractive, risk adjusted returns to
be earned and we are very much confident that our climate ambitions
are consistent with providing real opportunity for growth in support of
our 14-16%medium-term RoTE target.
Hopefully, we will bring more of this strategy to life, but for now over to
you James.
James Close:
Thanks, Paul and good afternoon, everybody. For those who don't know
me, I'm James Close, I'm the Head of Climate Change here at Natwest
Group and prior to this, I was Director for Climate Change at the World
Bank in Washington DC.
As you've heard, our ambition at Natwest is to be a leading bank in the
UK, helping to address the climate challenge. We set out our climate
strategy in 2020 and last year gave shareholders a "Say on Climate" by
including a Climate Resolution at our 2022 AGM.
That resolution was endorsed by our shareholders with over 92% of
votes cast in favour, indicating a strong commitment to our strategy. In
February 2023, we published our initial Climate Transition plan, which
provides a roadmap to meet our 2030 ambitions, focussing on our
ambition to halve the climate impact of financing activity by 2030, on our
journey towards net zero by 2050.
So let me tell you more about our ambition and how we aim to achieve
it. Our aim at Natwest Group is to be net zero by 2050 across our
financed emissions, our assets under management and our operational
value chain. In order to track our progress towards this ambition we
have set interim ambitions for 2030. So, taking 2019 as the baseline, by
2030 we have an ambition to at least halve the climate impact of our
financing activity to align with the 2015 Paris Agreement; reduce the
carbon intensity of our Assets under Management by 50% and to move
70% of in-scope asset under management to a net-zero trajectory and
thirdly, to reduce the emissions for our operational value chain by 50%.
We are helping to address the climate challenge in four ways which I'll
describe in more detail in the next slide.
First, by supporting customers transition to net zero, second, we are
helping to end the most harmful activities, third we know that we cannot
achieve this by ourselves, so we are working with others, forging
partnerships and collaborations to maximise our impact, and we know
we also have to get our own house in order as well.
We believe we have made good progress in each of these four areas,
which I'll illustrate by focusing on some of the points on this slide.
I'll start with how we're supporting our customers' transition to net zero.
In October 2021 we set a target to provide a £100bn of Climate and
Sustainable Funding and Financing between 1 July 2021 and the end of
2025. By the end of 2022 we had contributed £32.6bn towards that
target across our three businesses Retail, Private and Commercial and
Institutional Banking. Within this £100 bn target, we also aim to make at
least £10bn of lending available for residential properties with an EPC
rating of A or B.
And our Green Mortgage product offers a discounted rate to customers
who have properties with these ratings, and since their launch in
December 2020, we have completed £2.9bn of Green Mortgage lending in Retail Banking and Lloyd Cochrane who's our Head of Mortgages, will be joining us for Q&A and can share more on this support to customers.
When it comes to ending the most harmful activities, we've made commitments on coal, oil and gas and are making progress in these areas. We plan to phase-out UK coal production, coal fired generation and coal related infrastructure by October 2024, and to do this globally by January 2030.
As a result, we've reduced our exposure to coal from £600m to £300m pounds since 2021. Our Oil and Gas sector represents just 0.7% of our current lending exposure and we have assessed our oil & gas majors against a temperature aligned credible transition plan.
In February, we announced that we will not provide reserve-based lending for new customers specifically for the purpose of financing oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production and from the end of 2025 we will not renew, refinance or extend existing reserve-based lending.
Last month, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance report stated that NatWest tops the ranking of [i.e., has the highest ratio of] global banks underwriting Green Energy. This sends a strong signal that we are committed to ending the most harmful activity whilst financing the transition.
We know that tackling climate change cannot be done alone so building powerful partnerships is vital. This has to be a team sport if we are to move at pace and scale to ensure that we are doing the right thing.
We are a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero which is a global coalition of financial institutions working to implement the transition and we are also a member of the Financing a Just Transition Alliance, a programme designed to identify the role that finance can play in connecting action on climate change with inclusive development pathways.
We recognise that NatWest can play a role that goes beyond the provision of capital, by, for example connecting homeowners with energy companies and retrofit specialists to make retrofitting easier, second, kickstarting the market for green technologies and services by helping to grow customer demand and also through partnerships like the one coordinated by places for people.
This is why Alison has been asked by the Chancellor to co-chair the UK Government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce which is targeting to reduce the total UK final energy demand by 15% by 2030, across domestic, commercial and public buildings and industrial processes.
This task force will play a pivotal role to looking at how government policy can galvanise the necessary action by the private sector to meet government targets.
Finally let me give you some examples of how we are getting our own house in order. Having climate change at the heart of our purpose-led strategy we are constantly changing the way we operate as a bank. By 2030 we plan to halve emissions across our operational value chain compared to 2019. To date, we have reduced emissions in our direct own operations by 46% compared with a 2019 baseline.
We also include climate targets in senior executive remuneration - so 10% of our executive directors' annual bonus is based on performance against our climate targets. So let me tell you more about our transition plan.
The initial iteration of our Climate transition plan is underpinned by 2030 sector-based SBTi validated science-based targets. During 2022, we focused on developing emission intensity transition plans at a sector level, focussing on supporting the transition of customers in key sectors with the most impact on the UK's carbon footprint and our customers' day to day lives.
We are developing a consolidated view of our current products and services across these sectors, and their potential impact on our estimated financed emissions.
We are also working to identify future opportunities and capital requirements and business model changes, which are likely to be required to support the transition.
This will enable us to increase our lending to customers as they transition enabling them to become more resilient businesses and seek related opportunities. Given the scale of investment, we expect a growing proportion of our lending to support customers' investments in green and transition technologies and operations.
Now let me now talk about the sector level targets on the next slide.
We were the first major UK bank to have sector level targets validated by the SBTi. Overall, we have set transition plans for 72% of our lending book as at December 2019, with the balance primarily covered by financial institutions where measurement methodologies are emerging. We prioritised sectors with high emissions and emissions intensities, balance sheet materiality as well as those sectors for which we have already set validated science-based targets. The table on this slide shows the current status for sectors analysed against external pathways.
As you can see from this table that the progress in energy is aligned with the convergence pathway, but other sectors are either amber which means we are behind trajectory by up to 5%, or red which is behind by more than 5%.
This iteration has confirmed that further action is required by both NatWest Group and our customers to meet our plans, which in turn need to be supported by timely and appropriate government policies, to create incentives for transition and customer behaviour changes.