    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03:32 2023-06-13 am EDT
263.05 GBX   +0.82%
Natwest : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
07:00aPound jumps as gilt yields hit 2008 highs after wage shocker
RE
06/12European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; UBS Completes Credit Suisse Acquisition
MT
NatWest : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K

06/13/2023
Index of Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement between NatWest Group plc and NatWest Markets Securities Inc., dated as of June 8, 2023.
1.2 Pricing Agreement between NatWest Group plc and NatWest Markets Securities Inc., dated as of June 8, 2023.
4.1 Amended and Restated Indenture between NatWest Group plc, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, dated as of December 13, 2017 (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-261837) filed with the Commission on December 22, 2021, and the pre-effective amendment no. 1 thereto filed with the Commission on January 10, 2022).
4.2 Twelfth Supplemental Indenture between NatWest Group plc, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, dated as of June 13, 2023.
4.3 Form of Global Note for the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 (included in Exhibit 4.2 hereof).
5.1 Opinion of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Scottish legal advisors to NatWest Group plc as to the validity of the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 of NatWest Group plc, issued on June 13, 2023, as to certain matters of Scots law.
5.2 Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP, U.S. legal advisors to NatWest Group plc as to the validity of the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 of NatWest Group plc, issued on June 13, 2023, as to certain matters of New York law.

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
