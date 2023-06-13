|
NatWest : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K
Index of Exhibits
|
Exhibit No.
|
Description
|
1.1
|
Underwriting Agreement between NatWest Group plc and NatWest Markets Securities Inc., dated as of June 8, 2023.
|
1.2
|
Pricing Agreement between NatWest Group plc and NatWest Markets Securities Inc., dated as of June 8, 2023.
|
4.1
|
Amended and Restated Indenture between NatWest Group plc, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, dated as of December 13, 2017 (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-261837) filed with the Commission on December 22, 2021, and the pre-effective amendment no. 1 thereto filed with the Commission on January 10, 2022).
|
4.2
|
Twelfth Supplemental Indenture between NatWest Group plc, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, dated as of June 13, 2023.
|
4.3
|
Form of Global Note for the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 (included in Exhibit 4.2 hereof).
|
5.1
|
Opinion of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Scottish legal advisors to NatWest Group plc as to the validity of the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 of NatWest Group plc, issued on June 13, 2023, as to certain matters of Scots law.
|
5.2
|
Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP, U.S. legal advisors to NatWest Group plc as to the validity of the $1,250,000,000 5.808% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2029 of NatWest Group plc, issued on June 13, 2023, as to certain matters of New York law.
Disclaimer
Natwest Group plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:24:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about NATWEST GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
15 039 M
18 808 M
18 808 M
|Net income 2023
|
4 157 M
5 199 M
5 199 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|5,85x
|Yield 2023
|6,80%
|
|Capitalization
|
23 355 M
29 208 M
29 208 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,55x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|1,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|61 800
|Free-Float
|48,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|260,90 GBX
|Average target price
|365,67 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|40,2%