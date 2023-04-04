NatWest announces results of Tier 2 notes offer

NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based lender - Announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 5.125% subordinated Tier 2 notes due 2024. Says USD339.7 million of outstanding notes validly tendered by April 3. Estimates that impact of tender on its second quarter results will be minimal. Settlement date is expected to be April 5.

Current stock price: 263.70 pence

12-month change: up 15%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.