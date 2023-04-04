Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-04-04 am EDT
263.00 GBX   -0.45%
02:30pNatWest announces results of Tier 2 notes offer
AN
01:53pAnalysis-HSBC, Goldman gender pay gaps widen in UK as finance makes slow progress
RE
11:57aNatWest Accepts $340 Million in 2024 Notes Tender Offer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NatWest announces results of Tier 2 notes offer

04/04/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based lender - Announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 5.125% subordinated Tier 2 notes due 2024. Says USD339.7 million of outstanding notes validly tendered by April 3. Estimates that impact of tender on its second quarter results will be minimal. Settlement date is expected to be April 5.

Current stock price: 263.70 pence

12-month change: up 15%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NATWEST GROUP PLC
02:30pNatWest announces results of Tier 2 notes offer
AN
01:53pAnalysis-HSBC, Goldman gender pay gaps widen in UK as finance makes slow progress
RE
11:57aNatWest Accepts $340 Million in 2024 Notes Tender Offer
MT
10:58aNatwest : Transcripts
PU
07:18aRBA Holds Steady; Rise in Oil Prices May Hinder Inflation Fight, Says Bullard
DJ
06:06aNatWest prices tender offer for 5.125% notes due May 2024
AN
02:18aNatWest Prices Tender Offer for $876 Million of Notes due 2024
MT
02:00aNatWest Group plc Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstan..
CI
04/03FTSE 100 up on oil price; UK manufacturing weak
AN
04/03Sterling May Stay Steady Versus Euro as Dollar -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 060 M 18 814 M 18 814 M
Net income 2023 3 874 M 4 840 M 4 840 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,08x
Yield 2023 6,46%
Capitalization 25 340 M 31 658 M 31 658 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 61 857
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 264,20 GBX
Average target price 366,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Scott Marcar Chief Information Officer
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-0.38%31 381
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.94%383 107
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%219 841
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.65%142 472
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer