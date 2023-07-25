(Alliance News) - The board of NatWest Group PLC has said it retains "full confidence" in Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose, as she admitted to a "serious error of judgment" in discussing Nigel Farage's relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

In a statement, NatWest Chair Howard Davies said the bank's chief executive "should not have spoken in the way she did" and that the events will be "taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time".

However, Howard said the board concluded that "it retains full confidence in Rose as CEO of the bank", having proved over the last four years to be "an outstanding leader of the institution".

The statement comes after the chair was put under mounting pressure to determine whether Rose had played a role in the leaking of Farage's information.

Farage won an apology from the BBC over an inaccurate story that suggested the closure of his account was not due to his political views but because he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at the high-net-worth bank.

The former Brexit Party leader accepted the apology but shifted the focus back to NatWest, emphasising the need for an internal investigation into the leak, calling on Howard to take action in this regard.

By Martina Bet, PA Political Staff

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.