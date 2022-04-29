Log in
    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:35:20 am EDT
222.90 GBX   +0.54%
02:13aNATWEST : Q1 2022 NatWest Group Results
PU
02:13aNATWEST : Q1 Results 2022
PU
02:07aNatWest posts 41% Q1 profit growth as rising rates boost income
RE
NatWest posts 41% Q1 profit growth as rising rates boost income

04/29/2022 | 02:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage on a branch of NatWest Bank in central London

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British state-backed bank NatWest reported a 41% increase in first quarter profits on Friday, as rising interest rates and higher income boosted the lender's performance.

NatWest reported pre-tax profits of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) for the first three months of the year, up from 885 million pounds the previous year, restated to exclude its axed Irish business.

The profit was well ahead of the 755 million pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

British banks have benefitted from the country's economic rebound from COVID-19 lockdowns and higher benchmark interest rates, but face potential further pain as soaring inflation squeezes household incomes and threatens higher loan defaults.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose said she was "very aware of the challenges and concerns the cost-of-living crisis is causing", but the lender did not update its economic forecasts, leaving this to later in the year.

NatWest's rivals Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC all warned in earnings this week of potential damage to their finances from inflation, which has heightened due to the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Like its peers, the bank's core capital ratio fell significantly, to 15.2% from 18.2% last year.

($1 = 0.7992 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 2.79% 146.5 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.07% 491.7 Delayed Quote.10.12%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.54% 222.9 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
