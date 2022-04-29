NatWest posts 41% Q1 profit growth as rising rates boost income

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British state-backed bank
NatWest reported a 41% increase in first quarter profits
on Friday, as rising interest rates and higher income boosted
the lender's performance.
NatWest reported pre-tax profits of 1.2 billion pounds
($1.50 billion) for the first three months of the year, up from
885 million pounds the previous year, restated to exclude its
axed Irish business.
The profit was well ahead of the 755 million pounds average
of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.
British banks have benefitted from the country's economic
rebound from COVID-19 lockdowns and higher benchmark interest
rates, but face potential further pain as soaring inflation
squeezes household incomes and threatens higher loan defaults.
NatWest CEO Alison Rose said she was "very aware of the
challenges and concerns the cost-of-living crisis is causing",
but the lender did not update its economic forecasts, leaving
this to later in the year.
NatWest's rivals Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC all warned in
earnings this week of potential damage to their finances from
inflation, which has heightened due to the economic impact of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Like its peers, the bank's core capital ratio fell
significantly, to 15.2% from 18.2% last year.
($1 = 0.7992 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)