    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
06:18:03 2023-04-04 am EDT
266.25 GBX   +0.78%
06:06aNatWest prices tender offer for 5.125% notes due May 2024
AN
02:18aNatWest Prices Tender Offer for $876 Million of Notes due 2024
MT
02:00aNatWest Group plc Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.125% Subordinated Tier 2 Notes Due 2024
CI
NatWest prices tender offer for 5.125% notes due May 2024

04/04/2023 | 06:06am EDT
NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh-headquartered lender - Prices cash tender offer for its outstanding 5.125% subordinated tier 2 notes with a maturity date of May 28, 2024. Purchase price is USD996.76 per USD1,000 based on a 4.064% reference yield and the fixed spread of 135 basis points. Principal amount currently outstanding is USD876.1 million out of USD2.25 billion issued.

Current stock price: 265.90 pence, up 0.6%

12-month change: up 15%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

