NatWest prices tender offer for 5.125% notes due May 2024

NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh-headquartered lender - Prices cash tender offer for its outstanding 5.125% subordinated tier 2 notes with a maturity date of May 28, 2024. Purchase price is USD996.76 per USD1,000 based on a 4.064% reference yield and the fixed spread of 135 basis points. Principal amount currently outstanding is USD876.1 million out of USD2.25 billion issued.

Current stock price: 265.90 pence, up 0.6%

12-month change: up 15%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

