  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
247.70 GBX   +1.27%
02:35aNatWest's Q3 Attributable Profit Tanks On Ulster Bank Asset Sale, Go-forward Impairment
MT
02:22aNatWest reports flat profit as economic outlook dims
RE
02:06aEarnings Flash (NWG.L) NATWEST GROUP Posts Q3 Loss GBX-6.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NatWest reports flat profit as economic outlook dims

10/28/2022 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank NatWest reported flat quarterly profits on Friday, as bad loan charges from a worsening economic outlook took the shine off income boosted by rising interest rates.

NatWest posted pre-tax profit of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) for July-September, slightly below the 1.2 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank, and unchanged on the prior year.

The bank set aside an additional 247 million pounds in the quarter to reflect the deteriorating picture, denting its profits.

Britain's economy is facing recession at a time when the Bank of England is hiking interest rates to curb double-digit inflation, squeezing the finances of households and businesses.

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said the bank had not yet seen heightened signs of financial distress from customers, but said the lender was closely monitoring the situation.

Lenders benefit from higher rates as they profit from the difference in what they charge on lending and pay out on deposits, but they are a double-edged sword as they also squeeze borrowers and raise the risk of loan defaults.

NatWest said it still expects to reach its return on equity target - a key measure of profitability - of 14-16% in 2023, but said the route to achieving that would be different as both income and costs rise amid rising interest rates and inflation.

NatWest is the last of Britain's 'Big Four' banks to report results this week. Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC earlier all reported solid profits but discomfited investors with higher bad loan charges.

NatWest said the bad loan charge had been taken due to it adopting a more negative view of its existing economic scenarios, but unlike Lloyds it did not update its forecasts, opting to wait to full-year results in February.

($1 = 0.8654 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.29% 150.26 Delayed Quote.-19.65%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.27% 247.7 Delayed Quote.1.91%
Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 12 694 M 14 723 M 14 723 M
Net income 2022 3 324 M 3 855 M 3 855 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 23 797 M 27 602 M 27 602 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 58 900
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 247,70 GBX
Average target price 353,97 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC1.91%27 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047