November 10, 2023 at 01:58 am EST

--NatWest is planning to cut most of former Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose's final payout, Sky News reports, citing an unnamed source.

--An announcement on the board's decision is expected Friday, Sky says.

--NatWest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/2p92up2c

11-10-23 0157ET