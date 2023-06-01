Advanced search
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
2023-06-01
263.40 GBX   +1.46%
NatWest to Sell Permanent TSB Shares Via Placing

06/01/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
By Michael Susin

NatWest said Thursday that it seeks to sell part of its shareholding in Permanent TSB Group Holdings, simultaneously with the Minister for Finance of Ireland, Michael McGrath, via a share placing to institutional investors.

The U.K. bank said that the selling price will be determined by way of an accelerated book building process, which will be open immediately.

The placing is estimated to comprise around 33 million of Permanent TSB shares, reflecting around 6.0% of the issued share capital. McGrath and NatWest are both expected to dispose of 3.0% of share capital each, it added.

Following the placing, McGrath's overall shareholding will be reduced to 59.4% from 62.4%, while NatWest's shareholding will be cut to 13.6% from 16.7%.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1255ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.46% 263.4 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -6.78% 2.2 Real-time Quote.30.39%
Analyst Recommendations on NATWEST GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 15 042 M 18 632 M 18 632 M
Net income 2023 4 143 M 5 132 M 5 132 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,85x
Yield 2023 6,82%
Capitalization 23 287 M 28 844 M 28 844 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 61 800
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 259,60 GBX
Average target price 363,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Scott Marcar Chief Information Officer
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-2.11%28 844
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.51%396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.09%221 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.75%149 376
