NatWest Group plc is a relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial & Institutional, and Central items & other. Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. Private Banking segment serves the United Kingdom connected high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. Commercial & Institutional segment includes its Commercial Banking, NatWest Markets and RBS International businesses, to support its customers across the full non-personal customer lifecycle, both domestically and internationally. Its Markets offering helps its customers manage financial risks across different geographies, while its International offering provides full-service banking operations in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Luxembourg.

Sector Banks