Feb 14 (Reuters) - NatWest Group is preparing to appoint Paul Thwaite, its interim chief executive, as the permanent successor to former CEO Alison Rose, a Sky News reporter said in a post on social media platform X. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
- NatWest to appoint Paul Thwaite as CEO- Sky News