LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British taxpayer-backed bank NatWest is preparing to appoint Paul Thwaite, its interim chief executive, as the permanent successor to former CEO Alison Rose, a Sky News reporter said in a post on social media platform X.

NatWest has been searching for a new CEO after Rose was forced to leave last year following a row between the bank and former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage over a decision to close his bank accounts at Coutts, which led to a political backlash.

Thwaite - NatWest's former head of commercial and institutional banking - was initially appointed last July as interim CEO for a period of 12 months.

