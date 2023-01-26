Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:49:13 2023-01-26 am EST
303.30 GBX   +0.43%
NatWest to close another 23 branches in England and Wales

01/26/2023 | 04:54am EST
(Alliance News) - NatWest Group PLC has announced the closure of 23 branches across the country, adding to dozens that have already closed so far this month.

The bank said it had slated 21 sites in England to shut down and two in Wales.

Sites including Frome, Bootle, Stroud and Blackpool will shut down between late April and the start of June, NatWest said.

The timing of the closure of the branches in Horwich and Shoreham-by-Sea has yet to be decided.

It comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group PLC said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales.

At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic.

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.

NatWest did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The latest announcement means 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year.

In October NatWest announced it planned to close 43 branches, adding to 15 announced in May and 21 in February.

By August Graham, PA Business Reporter

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.92% 51.92 Delayed Quote.12.20%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.43% 303.1 Delayed Quote.13.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 897 M 15 932 M 15 932 M
Net income 2022 3 127 M 3 863 M 3 863 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 9,89%
Capitalization 29 167 M 36 032 M 36 032 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 302,00 GBX
Average target price 370,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Morten Nicolai Friis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC13.88%36 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%408 067
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.28%278 848
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.10%173 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 448