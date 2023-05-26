NatWest : to provide £1 Billion in additional lending to UK Manufacturing to support Net Zero transition

NatWest Group has announced that, from today, it aims to provide an additional £1 billion in lending to the UK Manufacturing sector by the end of 2030, aiming to stimulate growth in the sector and help manufacturers invest in cleaner, more efficient forms of energy generation and use, with lending deployed through loans, asset finance, and overdrafts.

Manufacturing in the UK is responsible for nearly 10% of total economic output, and over 8% of all employment in the UK[i]. However, it is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with over 12% of the UK total attributed to the sector[ii]. With the industry likely to remain energy intensive, NatWest is aiming to offer support those in the sector that includes lending, partnerships and tailored financial advice.

[i]Manufacturing: Key Economic Indicators - House of Commons Library (parliament.uk) - May 2023

[ii]Sector-summary-Manufacturing-and-construction.pdf (theccc.org.uk)

The bank is also partnering with Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) to pilot with customers the opportunity to join their Business Energy Aid Toolkit programme, which identifies the energy use involved in their business' processes and production. The programme then recommends actions to reduce emissions, alongside estimates of the impact these would have on overall emissions. The bank also offers its free Carbon Planner tool, which allows businesses to measure their carbon footprint and build a plan to reduce their emissions on a simple online portal.

Alison Rose DBE, Chief Executive, NatWest Group and Co-chair of UK Energy Efficiency Task Force said:

"NatWest is proud to be a leading bank for UK business and a major supporter of the Manufacturing sector across the country. Manufacturing is a significant contributor to both the economy and UK carbon emissions, and so it's important that businesses in this sector are supported to transition to cleaner, more sustainable operations in a positive way, where the benefits outweigh the costs. That's why we aim to provide an additional £1billion of lending to the Manufacturing sector, to help businesses in transitioning to a net-zero economy.

As part of my role on the UK Energy Efficiency Task Force, it has become clear that the best way of delivering change at scale is through public and private sectors working together. For NatWest, that starts with helping businesses move forward in an informed and supported way."

Professor David Greenwood, CEO of WMG centre High Value Manufacturing Catapult, University of Warwick comments:

"The UK has committed to reduce total energy demand by 15%, from 2021 levels, by 2030[iii]. UK manufacturers are continuing to experience prohibitively high energy costs which significantly effects their ability to be competitive in global markets. In partnership with NatWest, WMG are helping UK manufacturing to deliver both economic benefits as well as environmental benefits as we move forwards this critical objective. The BEAT (Business Energy Action Toolkit) programme is already supporting small and medium sized manufacturers take control of their energy costs, make better decisions, and maintain or increase profitability.

[iii] UK Energy Efficiency Task Force launch 2023 - GOV.UK

The announcement comes as NatWest Group holds its first Regional Growth Conference today at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium, bringing together over 250 business leaders, policymakers and experts to help drive growth, collaboration and investment in the West Midlands.

Disclaimer:

This is for media use and not a financial promotion.

The £1bn Manufacturing fund lending package will deployed through a variety of routes, including loans, asset finance and increased overdrafts.

Information about business loans and finance:

Eligibility criteria apply and security may be required. Fees may apply. Over 18s Only. Subject to status, eligibility, turnover and approval. Business use only. Terms Apply. For more information about business loans and finance visit:

NatWest - Business Loans and Finance

RBS - Business Loan and Finance

Ulster Bank - Business Loans and Finance

More information on Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing Inclusion Criteria (CSFFI criteria)

For the year ended 31 December 2022, the NatWest Group CSFFI criteria published in October 2021 has been used to determine the assets, activities and companies that are eligible to be counted. For the year ended 31 December 2021, the CSFFI criteria published in February 2021 was applied. The CSFFI criteria includes lending to personal customers for properties with EPC A and B ratings, and these were included within climate and sustainable funding and financing reporting from 1 July 2021. NatWest Group's own Green, Social and Sustainability (GSS) bond issuances are not included in the table above. The revised CSFFI criteria published in December 2022 will be used from 1 January 2023.

Full details of the CSFFI criteria can be found at natwestgroup.com https://www.natwestgroup.com/sustainability/environment-and-climate/climate-and-sustainable-funding-and-financing.html

Information about Asset Finance

Security, guarantees or indemnities may be required. Product fees may apply. Finance subject to status and is only available for business purposes. Asset finance (except contract hire) is provided by Lombard and contract hire is provided by Lombard Vehicle Solutions.

For more information visit Lombard's website - https://www.lombard.co.uk/

Information on Carbon Planner

Carbon Planner is available to all UK organisations. You do not have to be a NatWest or RBS customer to sign up to Carbon Planner.

While any UK business could use the tool, you'll get the most from it if:

You're able to access it on a desktop computer

You're interested in taking action to reduce your carbon emissions

Caution about Forward-looking Statements in this announcement.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, aims, ambitions, estimates, intentions and plans, including but not limited to NatWest Group's aim to provide £1 billion in lending to the UK Manufacturing sector.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) the extent and pace of climate change, including the timing and manifestation of physical and transition risks, the macroeconomic environment; (ii) uncertainty around future climate-related policy, including the timely implementation and integration of adequate government policies; (iii) the effectiveness of actions of governments, legislators, regulators, businesses, investors, customers and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of climate and sustainability-related risks; (iv) changes in customer behaviour and demand, changes in the available technology for mitigation; (v) the roll-out of low carbon infrastructure; (vi) the availability of accurate, verifiable, reliable, consistent and comparable climate-related data; (vii) lack of transparency and comparability of climate-related forward-looking methodologies; (viii) variation in approaches and outcomes - variations in methodologies may lead to under or overestimates, and consequently present exaggerated indication of climate-related risk; and (ix) reliance on assumptions and future uncertainty (calculations of forward-looking metrics are complex and require many methodological choices and assumptions).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

This cautionary statement should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement and should be read together with (i) the 'Risk Factors' contained in the NatWest Group plc 2022 Annual Report and Accounts published on 17 February 2023; and (ii) the NatWest Group's Climate-related Disclosures Report 2022 (in particularly the sections entitled 'Cautions about climate-related data, metrics and methodology challenges' and 'Climate-related and other forward-looking statements and metrics') published on 17 February 2023.