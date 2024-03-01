BHP Group Ltd - Melbourne, Australia-based miner - Appoints Ross McEwan as a non-executive director, starting April 3. McEwan is the chief executive officer of National Bank of Australia Ltd. He will retire as the CEO of NAB, effective from July 1. McEwan also joins Farnborough, Hampshire-based defence technology firm QinetiQ Group PLC as non-executive director from Friday. He served as CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, now named NatWest Group PLC, from 2013 to 2019.

"We are delighted to announce that Ross McEwan will join BHP. Ross brings a strong focus on people and culture, technology and innovation and has deep experience in capital allocation and value creation. Ross has worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders, including customers, governments and regulators and brings a global perspective," BHP Chair Ken MacKenzie says.

Stock price in London: 2,299.00 pence, up 1.3% on Friday morning

12-month change: down 12%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR555.37, up 0.2%

12-month change: down 3.4%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

