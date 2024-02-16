Nike to Cut Over 1,600 Jobs

The layoffs are part of the sneaker giant's plan to shed $2 billion in costs over the next three years.

Chinese EV Maker BYD Exploring Mexico Factory as Entry to U.S. Market

The Tesla competitor is expanding rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia; now it is looking at a new export base south of the U.S. border.

NatWest Forecasts Lower Income in 2024

NatWest posted an above-forecast profit in the fourth quarter but guided for a decline in income this year on expectations of lower interest rates.

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

Swiss Re Profit Surges, Tops Guidance

Swiss Re reported net profit in 2023 of $3.2 billion, with an improved performance in its property-and-casualty reinsurance segment helping drive the sharp earnings advance.

South32 Plans Next Steps for Nickel Mine Amid Market Turmoil

The mining company intends to work out a plan to reshape its nickel business in the months ahead that could include a pivot to target the U.S. battery market.

WeWork Says Holdout Landlords Can Use Letters of Credit for Unpaid Rent

The bankrupt co-working space provider, which has withheld rent as it seeks to renegotiate leases, also said it is raising additional cash to fund its chapter 11 process.

Coinbase Global Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

While the crypto market hasn't yet recaptured the highs seen a few years ago, it is on a definite upswing.

DoorDash Stock Slides Despite Strong Earnings

Investors may have been looking for a more decisive increase in the outlook for the first quarter and beyond.

Applied Materials Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings Beat

The chip equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 a share for the January quarter.

