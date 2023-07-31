Troubles at Barclays Prompt a Shake-Up-and Banker Exits

Fifteen years after its fire-sale purchase of Lehman Brothers' core assets jump-started its investment-banking business, the British lender is still trying to find its footing.

Goldman Sachs Veteran Julian Salisbury to Join Sixth Street

The asset-management veteran will become co-CIO at $70 billion investment firm.

Binance's Founder Drew Scrutiny From German Regulator

BaFin, the regulator, advised the crypto exchange to withdraw its license application over concerns about its founder and structure.

How the Bank of Japan's Shift Could Play Out in U.S. Markets

The Bank of Japan has signaled it would tolerate higher yields on longer-term Japanese government bonds-which could affect investors worldwide..

The Pay Increases Keep Coming

The odds of the Fed standing pat have risen as wage gains have fallen and inflation has cooled even more.

Bernanke Tapped to Find Out Why U.K. Central Bank Misjudged Inflation

The appointment of the former Fed chair is one of the first steps taken by a leading central bank to understand why it underestimated a surge in prices that has dented living standards.

Banks Are Halting Stock Buybacks Again as New Capital Rules Loom

Proposed rules were announced Thursday, but banks are still sorting through the details and pausing buybacks.

Sports-Focused Private-Equity Firm to Invest in PMY Group

Bluestone Equity Partners has taken a minority stake of about $30 million in PMY Group, which does technical designs for major professional-sports venues.

The Boring Route to Exciting Stock Returns Is Set for a Comeback

The investing factor behind Warren Buffett's success is due for a strong run-or is it?

NatWest's Second Quarter Tops Hopes, But Bank Trims Guidance

NatWest posted an operating pretax profit of GBP1.8 billion for the second quarter and announced a GBP500 million share buyback, but lowered its net interest margin guidance for 2023.

