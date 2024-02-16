Coinbase Stock Is Soaring. What Its Earnings Say About Where Bitcoin Goes Next.

Coinbase earnings revealed momentum behind smaller cryptos, which can be a sign that bullish sentiment is spreading.

Fed's Bostic Argues for Patience on Rate Cuts. Here's His Case.

There's no urgency for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and the battle with inflation is not over yet, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said late Thursday.

The Newest Trump Trade: Betting on Truth Social in an Election Year

Trading in Digital World Acquisition is evoking the meme-stock craze.

Why the U.S. Stock Market Is the World's Best Bet

U.S. stocks have set records while many overseas indexes have struggled. Is that about to come to an end? Probably not, given America's tech-heavy growth emphasis and strong underlying economy.

NatWest Names Thwaite as Permanent CEO

NatWest said Paul Thwaite replaces Alison Rose who resigned in July after discussing the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's account with a journalist.

Swiss Re Profit Surges, Tops Guidance

Swiss Re reported net profit in 2023 of $3.2 billion, with an improved performance in its property-and-casualty reinsurance segment helping drive the sharp earnings advance.

Pro Take: A Women-Owned Community Bank Hangs On

Higher regulatory costs are among the challenges facing Pennsylvania's National Bank of Malvern, one of the few U.S. banks registered as owned by women.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

QBE, IAG and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Coinbase Global Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

While the crypto market hasn't yet recaptured the highs seen a few years ago, it is on a definite upswing.

Wells Fargo Resolves Regulatory Complaint at Heart of 2016 Fake-Account Scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had made sufficient progress revamping systems that guard against customer harm.

