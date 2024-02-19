The Man Who Tamed the World's Most Troubled Bank

Christian Sewing pulled Deutsche Bank to firmer ground, but investors have yet to fully buy into the comeback story.

Goldman says CEO's 2023 pay was $31 million, but likely it was a lot more

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed Friday that Chief Executive David Solomon's total compensation in 2023 was $31 million, but the final tally the bank puts in its proxy statement could be a lot higher.

Coinbase Stock Is Soaring. What Its Earnings Say About Where Bitcoin Goes Next.

Coinbase earnings revealed momentum behind smaller cryptos, which can be a sign that bullish sentiment is spreading.

Van Eck Associates Settles SEC Claim It Didn't Disclose Social Influencer's Role

Investment adviser Van Eck Associates agreed to pay $1.75 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims that the firm failed to reveal the role of a social influencer in the launch of an exchange-traded fund.

Fed's Daly says patience is needed to finish the job on inflation

Three rate cuts in 2024 is a 'reasonable baseline,' San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday.

Fed's Bostic Argues for Patience on Rate Cuts. Here's His Case.

There's no urgency for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and the battle with inflation is not over yet, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said late Thursday.

The Newest Trump Trade: Betting on Truth Social in an Election Year

Trading in Digital World Acquisition is evoking the meme-stock craze.

Why the U.S. Stock Market Is the World's Best Bet

U.S. stocks have set records while many overseas indexes have struggled. Is that about to come to an end? Probably not, given America's tech-heavy growth emphasis and strong underlying economy.

NatWest Names Thwaite as Permanent CEO

NatWest said Paul Thwaite replaces Alison Rose who resigned in July after discussing the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's account with a journalist.

Swiss Re Profit Surges, Tops Guidance

Swiss Re reported net profit in 2023 of $3.2 billion, with an improved performance in its property-and-casualty reinsurance segment helping drive the sharp earnings advance.

