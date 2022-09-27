PDF file of Archived presentations 2022 20 September BoAML Financials CEO Conference: Fireside Chat with Alison Rose transcript
09/27/2022 | 11:23am EDT
NatWest Group plc
Bank of America 27th Annual Financials CEO Conference
20th September 2022
This transcript includes certain statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution that these statements may and often do vary materially from actual results. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should read the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" in our H1 announcement published on 29th July 2022.
Page 1
Rohith
Chandra-Rajan: Thank you very much for joining us. I'm Rohith Chandra-Rajan. We have a run of UK banks sessions ahead of us, so I thought this might be a good time to just gauge your sentiment on the UK banks. So, we've got three quick polling questions to ask you. There are tablets on your seats, so please use those to respond. You can also use those through the session to ask questions. But also, when I ask, please feel free to raise your hands to ask - if you want to ask a question verbally.
So, if we can bring up the first question, which we have done. Your views on UK banks
provision charges. So, they will rise sharply; we're in for a painful recession accompanied by
a credit cycle. Second option: they'll stay low; government action is averting recession; and
balance sheets are in good shape. Or the third option: they'll normalize quickly; some
customers are under pressure, but balance sheets are in good shape and reserves are high.
So, a reasonably positive response. I mean a very clear one, but that the balance sheets
essentially are in good shape.
The second question then is on profitability. So, sustainable RoTE for UK domestic banks is
number one, less than 10% rates benefits will be competed away and spent on higher costs.
The second option: around 10%, anything higher risks or windfall tax. Or thirdly,
meaningfully above 10% on improved deposit profitability and cost control. So around 10%,
which I guess is what we've all been aiming for from the sector over the last decade or so. I
suspect we'll find out later that the banks might be hoping for better than that.
Thirdly then on capital distributions. Capital distributions from UK banks will; number one,
stay high as improving profitability increases capital generation. Secondly, fall as surplus
capital has been distributed and profitability doesn't compensate. Or the third option; they'll
be cut by the regulator as the current crisis deepens. So very positive in terms of capital
generation and distribution. Thank you very much for that. I'm sure all of those issues will
crop up during our subsequent conversations.
And first, I'd very much like to welcome Alison Rose CEO NatWest. Alison, thank
you for joining us.
Alison Rose:
Pleasure.
Rohith:
It's a pleasure to have you here in person this year.
Alison Rose:
Yes. Nice to be here face-to-face.
Rohith:
Thank you. So I guess thinking back to when we spoke this time last year, at that point you
were targeting a 2023 RoTE of 9-10%. You're now expecting something more like 14-16%.
The rates environment has changed significantly, so I guess the first question is, is that
difference all down to rates or are there other factors to consider?
And then coming back to the sustainability, that 14-16% is higher than the 10% that this
audience thinks that UK banks can make medium-term. So, I'd be interested to hear how
you think about sustainability. The profitability for next year will include some drag on Ulster
Page 2
Bank. There's a debate, obviously, about where interest rates ultimately settle and also
where inflation drives costs.
Alison Rose:
Great. So let me start with the sort of first question of our RoTE and the 14-16%. There are
number of factors that are driving that. Clearly higher net interest margin is a big part of
that. We increased our base rate assumption to 2% and 2% by the end of this year and flat
into '23, which now, given the assumptions on the interest rate, looks a little conservative. So
obviously the yield curve has moved since then, but there are other dynamics going on as
well.
Lending volumes - we had very strong lending volume growth in the first half; 9 billion of
lending, 2.6% increase. And if you look into our results, what you can see is that lending
volume is across all elements of our business, which is that continued delivery of our
strategy. We're not dependent on high lending volumes in order to meet our target, but we
are still seeing areas of growth and that's been a positive contributor to our income.
We are still seeing recovery from the pandemic. So non-interest income is continuing to rise
as businesses ramp up, as households continue to spend. So, we've seen good performance
in our debit card spending and also in business as businesses ramp up post-COVID. And that
trend is still continuing and has continued.
Obviously on impairments, we have assumptions on impairments below 20 to 30 basis points
through the cycle, so that is a feature. And our commitments on capital and getting down to
that 13-14%. So, all of those elements are part of that guidance that we've given on 14-16%.
So, I think that's how I would think about those dynamics. And what we've seen, and what
we're still seeing, is that post-COVID recovery and spending is a stronger element than the
cost-of-living dampening coming through.
When you then extrapolate that forward, and your point around profitability into '23 and
beyond, our strategy is very much focused on long-term sustainable value and long-term
sustainable return. So, we are investing in our business to continue to drive growth and
efficiency. When I look at our business, we have capacity to grow across our business, both
from being below our natural market share in certain areas and the investment that we're
making in new products.
We are also continuing to invest in reducing our operating leverage within the business.
We're two years into a 3 billion investment cycle. That's been going into areas like
digitization, automation, improving straight through processing. That operating leverage will
continue. And obviously with interest rate rises, you're getting to a more balanced ability to
drive returns across both sides of your balance sheet. So, we actively manage our deposits
and our liability strategy as well. So, I think as we go forward, we see efficiency in our
model. It's capital generative, we've got strong franchises, well diversified risk, and the
benefits of our investment continuing to drive through, so we see positive trends in terms of
that.
Rohith:
Thank you. And to follow up on that, as you just outlined this, the initial strategy was focused
on growth, balanced risk, and cost and capital efficiency. We're in a very different
environment from when you set the strategy from an interest rate and an inflation
perspective. Has that changed at all how you think about running the bank?
Page 3
Alison Rose:
No. Our strategy, which we said was around supporting sort of sustainable balance growth,
driving operating leverage, and disciplined deployment of capital, I think those are all
strategic elements that would continue to support our delivery through an economic cycle.
We have a focus on delivering long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders and
making sure we balance returns for all of our stakeholders. That's a core part of our
platform, and that's making sure we can manage that through any economic cycle.
Clearly with higher rates we're a beneficiary of the higher rates. That is definitely a positive
tailwind for us, and you can see that in our '23 guidance. And that positive rate environment
means that there's more liquidity and we manage our liquidity in a different way, so that
that's a key feature.
So, I think as I look at the strategy it doesn't change our strategy; good risk discipline, good
deployment of capital, making sure our franchises are well balanced to deliver that is
important. I mean clearly the inflationary environment is a very different environment. And I
think that's where our strategy and our model works very well for our customers because
what we are very focused on is managing those relationships with consumers and
businesses really carefully.
A lot of households and businesses haven't had to operate in an inflationary environment.
So, for consumers our strategy around helping them save more, helping them manage their
budget, building economic resilience are really important conversations that we're having.
So, the proactive outreach that we've been doing with our customers, things like our
financial health check, 9 out of 10 of them will save people money, will help them budget,
will help them save money.
And a very sector-led,disciplined-led on business is allowing us to really start thinking and
working with businesses of how they manage in an inflationary environment. So long-winded
answer to a very simple question, it doesn't change our strategy.
Rohith:
Okay. Thank you. Very clear. And in terms of the capital efficiency part of the plan, part of
that was distributions, parts of that was allocation, an allocation particularly NatWest
markets, now downsized Ulster Bank. Most of the agreement is in place, at least in terms of
the loan book. Is the business now the right shape for you in terms of how you see it going
forward longer term?
Alison Rose:
Yeah, very much so. And I think those two big decisions that I made when I took over as
CEO, getting NatWest Markets into the right shape. It was absorbing far too much capital of
the bank and not really as strategically focused around our customers and our clients as we
wanted. That is largely complete. So, I think that that business is in good shape and you can
see the strong performance in the first half of the year; 26% up on income and a much more
balanced return.
And with Ulster Bank, 90% of the assets are now linked to binding agreements. And we will
continue to execute that plan, which will be a capital accretive. So, as we now look at the
business, we have three very strong franchises; our retail business, our private business, and
our commercial and institutional business. Those are very strong franchises, importantly with
capacity and ability to grow, which is good.
Page 4
In retail we have gone back into unsecured in a very careful and considered way. We have
capacity to grow mortgages, a much more diversified model. Corporate and institutional, a
strong position in business where we are growing. NatWest Markets is now a really strong
product engine, tightly controlled to support that. And our private and wealth business is
now supporting our affluent and showing strong growth.
So, it's the right shape and mix for the business. We'll continue to deepen relationships. We'll
continue to support customers as they transition to a low carbon economy. And we'll
continue to grow in areas in a responsible way.
Rohith:
And the other part of capital efficiency was distribution. So, over the last 12 months,
NatWest announced £5 billion of capital distributions. You targeted 13-14% CET1 ratio, still at
14.3% after the £1.75 billion special you announced in Q2. So, I guess given that we're
getting close to the top of the target range, how do you think about capital, the uses of
capital going forward in terms of distributions, growth, and M&A crops up fairly consistently?
Alison Rose:
Yeah. There's lots of investment bankers here that attach my name to anything that might
be for sale in the market. I think that's a positive of having lots of capital. So, look, we were
really pleased to announce the £1.75 billion special and share consolidation at the half year.
And I think I've been very clear. Our preference is to distribute capital to our shareholders,
including the commitments that I've made where specials and ordinaries have a minimum of
a billion a year. And as you can see, we're already outperforming that.
So, what we've got is a business that is generating capital. I think that's a really important
thing as we get closer to our 13-14% by the end of next year. Our businesses are continuing
to build and generate capital. And you've seen me using a number of different tools to
distribute capital through ordinaries and specials and buybacks and directed buybacks and
on market buybacks. So that's a clear preference.
We will look at inorganic opportunities if they make compelling sense for shareholder value
and in line with our strategy. So, I think that strong capital position with a capital generative
business will allow us to drive organic growth and drive sustainable returns to shareholders.
Rohith:
Thank you. I think credit quality still seems at the forefront of investors' minds. I think that's
been shown up by the two sets of audience questions we had earlier. And recession usually
results in high loan losses, and accounting standards require those to be recognized early
now. You don't seem to be expecting provisions. Well, you're not expecting provisions to
normalize before or until after 2023. And in fact, your IFRS 9 models suggest that bad debts,
even in a severe recession, would be fairly limited.
So can you help us understand, I guess, what's different about NatWest's balance sheet and
about how its customers are positioned now versus previous cycles to make you relatively...
relaxed might not be quite the right word, but constructive in terms of the credit quality
outlook.
Alison Rose:
Well, I think the important thing is to start with what the shape of our book is. So, we work
really hard to make sure we have a well-diversified balance sheet and strong risk
management. And I think that's important going into any economic cycle. So, our wholesale
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Natwest Group plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:22:03 UTC.