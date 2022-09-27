PDF file of Archived presentations 2022 20 September BoAML Financials CEO Conference: Fireside Chat with Alison Rose transcript

In retail we have gone back into unsecured in a very careful and considered way. We have

capacity to grow mortgages, a much more diversified model. Corporate and institutional, a

strong position in business where we are growing. NatWest Markets is now a really strong

product engine, tightly controlled to support that. And our private and wealth business is

now supporting our affluent and showing strong growth.

So, it's the right shape and mix for the business. We'll continue to deepen relationships. We'll

continue to support customers as they transition to a low carbon economy. And we'll

continue to grow in areas in a responsible way.

Rohith: And the other part of capital efficiency was distribution. So, over the last 12 months,

NatWest announced £5 billion of capital distributions. You targeted 13-14% CET1 ratio, still at

14.3% after the £1.75 billion special you announced in Q2. So, I guess given that we're

getting close to the top of the target range, how do you think about capital, the uses of

capital going forward in terms of distributions, growth, and M&A crops up fairly consistently?

Alison Rose: Yeah. There's lots of investment bankers here that attach my name to anything that might

be for sale in the market. I think that's a positive of having lots of capital. So, look, we were

really pleased to announce the £1.75 billion special and share consolidation at the half year.

And I think I've been very clear. Our preference is to distribute capital to our shareholders,

including the commitments that I've made where specials and ordinaries have a minimum of

a billion a year. And as you can see, we're already outperforming that.

So, what we've got is a business that is generating capital. I think that's a really important

thing as we get closer to our 13-14% by the end of next year. Our businesses are continuing

to build and generate capital. And you've seen me using a number of different tools to

distribute capital through ordinaries and specials and buybacks and directed buybacks and

on market buybacks. So that's a clear preference.

We will look at inorganic opportunities if they make compelling sense for shareholder value

and in line with our strategy. So, I think that strong capital position with a capital generative

business will allow us to drive organic growth and drive sustainable returns to shareholders.

Rohith: Thank you. I think credit quality still seems at the forefront of investors' minds. I think that's

been shown up by the two sets of audience questions we had earlier. And recession usually

results in high loan losses, and accounting standards require those to be recognized early

now. You don't seem to be expecting provisions. Well, you're not expecting provisions to

normalize before or until after 2023. And in fact, your IFRS 9 models suggest that bad debts,

even in a severe recession, would be fairly limited.

So can you help us understand, I guess, what's different about NatWest's balance sheet and

about how its customers are positioned now versus previous cycles to make you relatively...

relaxed might not be quite the right word, but constructive in terms of the credit quality

outlook.

Alison Rose: Well, I think the important thing is to start with what the shape of our book is. So, we work

really hard to make sure we have a well-diversified balance sheet and strong risk

management. And I think that's important going into any economic cycle. So, our wholesale