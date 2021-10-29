Q3 Results 2021
Alison Rose
Chief Executive Officer
Q3'21 results highlights
Strong Q3'21
performance
Supporting our customers through the recovery with £2.9bn net lending growth
1
Delivering against our targets to drive sustainable returns for shareholders
£750m on-market buyback underway with £402m executed to date
£2.6bn
2 booked of our c.£2.9bn minimum commitment for FY'21 distributions
Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
Shareholder distributions include minimum dividends of £1,000m, on-market buyback of up to £750m and Directed Buy Back of £1,125m
Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs
Q3'21 performance
£1,074m
Operating profit before tax in
Q3'21, up from £0.4bn profit in
Q3'20
Delivering against our targets
3.1%
Net Lending Growth
1 on an annualised basis, up £7bn on FY'20
Shareholder distributions
£1bn
Minimum annual dividend
£750m accrual included in 18.7%
CET1 ratio
£242m
Impairment release in Q3'21
(26bps) of customer loans vs. £254m charge in Q3'20 28bps of customer loans
4.3%
Cost reduction
3 of £198m in
9M'21 vs. 9M'20
£750m
On-marketbuy-back
£402m executed to date
£674m
Attributable profit in Q3'21
,
compared to £61m profit in
Q3'20
18.7%
CET1 Capital Ratio
Includes 60bps of IFRS 9
transitional relief
£1.1bn
Directed buy-back in Mar'21
4.99% window reopens on
19
th March 2022
3
Strategic priorities will drive sustainable returns
Delivering against our strategic priorities to drive sustainable returns for shareholders
Powering growth through innovation, partnership and digital transformation
Simplification and cost efficiency
Portfolio discipline and effective deployment of capital
Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs
Between 1 July 2021 and the end of 2025
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements" on slide 37
We announced a new target to provide an additional £100 billion of
Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing
3
4
Sustainable growth with an intelligent approach to risk
Supporting our customers through the recovery
Net mortgage lending resilient post Stamp Duty taper
Credit card balances up further £0.1bn (3%) in the quarter with good momentum on new card
Mortgage net lending
1,2
(change in period, £bn)
3.0
2 3.0
3.2
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Buy-to-Letapplication volumes in Q3'21 more than double Q2'21
Credit card activity 1 (rebased 100 = Sept'20)
200
Launch of Purchase and
+80%
3
175
balance transfer card
150
125
+20%
3
100
-3.5%
3
75
50
Sep-20
Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21
Sep-21
Credit card balances
Credit card spend
issuance
Outside government schemes, corporate deleveraging slows
1.
Data relates to Retail Banking
2.
Excludes Metro acquisition of £3bn in Q4'20
3.
Sep'21 on Sep'20
4.
RCF - Revolving Credit Facility
5.
AUMs comprise assets where the investment management is
undertaken by Private Banking irrespective of the franchise the
customer belongs to. AUAs comprise third party assets held on
an execution-only basis in custody. Total AUMA is sum of AUM
Commercial Banking lending
AUMA Growth
5
(change in period, £bn)
Net New Money
6
Gov't lending schemes
(£bn)
RCFs
4
+113%
2.9
1.4
0.5
Other
2.1
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.7)
(0.3)
0.6
(2.4)
(2.0)
(1.2)
(3.1)
(0.3)
(1.8)
Digital
7
1.0
(0.9)
0.2
1.4
(1.8)
Other
0.8
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
9M'20
9M'21
AUMA
end of period (£bn)
+11.2%
32.1
35.7
FY'20 Q3'21
and AUA
6.
NNM related to AUM
7.
Our Digital investment platform across NatWest, Royal Bank and
Coutts Invest
(2.0)
(1.9)
(1.8)
(3.4)
(1.3)
•
AUMA growth of £3.6bn in 9M'21 of
Total change in Gross Commercial Loans
5
which £2.1bn NNM (£0.7bn in Q3'21)
