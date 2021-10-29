Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 11:35:03 am
231.4 GBX   -0.69%
Q3 Results 2021

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Q3 2021

Results

29th Oct 2021

Alison Rose

Chief Executive Officer

Q3'21 results highlights

Strong Q3'21

performance

Supporting our customers through the recovery with £2.9bn net lending growth1

Delivering against our targets to drive sustainable returns for shareholders

£750m on-market buyback underway with £402m executed to date

£2.6bn2 booked of our c.£2.9bn minimum commitment for FY'21 distributions

  1. Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
  2. Shareholder distributions include minimum dividends of £1,000m, on-market buyback of up to £750m and Directed Buy Back of £1,125m
  3. Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs

Q3'21 performance

£1,074m

Operating profit before tax in

Q3'21, up from £0.4bn profit in

Q3'20

Delivering against our targets

3.1%

Net Lending Growth1 on an annualised basis, up £7bn on FY'20

Shareholder distributions

£1bn

Minimum annual dividend

£750m accrual included in 18.7%

CET1 ratio

£242m

Impairment release in Q3'21 (26bps) of customer loans vs. £254m charge in Q3'20 28bps of customer loans

4.3%

Cost reduction3 of £198m in

9M'21 vs. 9M'20

£750m

On-marketbuy-back

£402m executed to date

£674m

Attributable profit in Q3'21,

compared to £61m profit in

Q3'20

18.7%

CET1 Capital Ratio

Includes 60bps of IFRS 9

transitional relief

£1.1bn

Directed buy-back in Mar'21

4.99% window reopens on

19th March 2022

3

Strategic priorities will drive sustainable returns

Delivering against our strategic priorities to drive sustainable returns for shareholders

Powering growth through innovation, partnership and digital transformation

Simplification and cost efficiency

Portfolio discipline and effective deployment of capital

  1. Net lending to customers across the UK and RBSI retail and commercial businesses, excluding UK Government lending schemes
  2. Other expenses, excluding OLD and Ulster Bank RoI direct costs
  3. Between 1 July 2021 and the end of 2025
  4. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements" on slide 37

We announced a new target to provide an additional £100 billion of

Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing3

4

Sustainable growth with an intelligent approach to risk

Supporting our customers through the recovery

Net mortgage lending resilient post Stamp Duty taper

Credit card balances up further £0.1bn (3%) in the quarter with good momentum on new card

Mortgage net lending1,2

(change in period, £bn)

3.023.0 3.2

2.3

2.2

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

  • Buy-to-Letapplication volumes in Q3'21 more than double Q2'21

Credit card activity1 (rebased 100 = Sept'20)

200

Launch of Purchase and

+80%3

175

balance transfer card

150

125

+20%3

100

-3.5%3

75

50

Sep-20

Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21

Sep-21

Credit card balances

Credit card spend

issuance

Outside government schemes, corporate deleveraging slows

1.

Data relates to Retail Banking

2.

Excludes Metro acquisition of £3bn in Q4'20

3.

Sep'21 on Sep'20

4.

RCF - Revolving Credit Facility

5.

AUMs comprise assets where the investment management is

undertaken by Private Banking irrespective of the franchise the

customer belongs to. AUAs comprise third party assets held on

an execution-only basis in custody. Total AUMA is sum of AUM

Commercial Banking lending

AUMA Growth5

(change in period, £bn)

Net New Money6

Gov't lending schemes

(£bn)

RCFs4

+113%

2.9

1.4

0.5

Other

2.1

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.7)

(0.3)

0.6

(2.4)

(2.0)

(1.2)

(3.1)

(0.3)

(1.8)

Digital 7

1.0

(0.9)

0.2

1.4

(1.8)

Other

0.8

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

9M'20

9M'21

AUMA

end of period (£bn)

+11.2%

32.1 35.7

FY'20 Q3'21

and AUA

6.

NNM related to AUM

7.

Our Digital investment platform across NatWest, Royal Bank and

Coutts Invest

(2.0)

(1.9)

(1.8)

(3.4)

(1.3)

AUMA growth of £3.6bn in 9M'21 of

Total change in Gross Commercial Loans

5

which £2.1bn NNM (£0.7bn in Q3'21)

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
