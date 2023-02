NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh-headquartered lender - RBS International Chief Executive Officer Oliver Holbourn sells 71,791 NatWest shares on Monday at a price of GBP2.8568 each. Total aggregate value of sale is GBP205,093. Holbourn's stake following transaction was not stated.

Current stock price: 281.60 pence

12-month change: up 9.5%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

